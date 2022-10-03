ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington man dies following single-vehicle crash in Worth Township Friday

By Laura Fitzgerald, Port Huron Times Herald
 2 days ago
A Lexington man died following a single-vehicle crash in Worth Township Friday.

Rescue crews responded to South Lakeshore Road near Galbraith Line Road shortly after 11:30 p.m. for a report of a single-vehicle crash, according to the Sanilac County Sheriff Department.

A 2008 Lincoln MKX was northbound on South Lakeshore Road south of Galbraith Line Road when the vehicle left the road on a curve and struck several trees and an electrical pole before turning on its side in the east ditch, the sheriff department said.

Police believe the 76-year-old driver may have had a medical condition that caused the crash.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Seatbelts were not worn during the crash, police said.

The crash caused a power outage in the Lexington and Worth Township area. DTE arrived on scene and quickly restored power.

The Lexington and Burtchville fire departments assisted at the scene, as well as the Lexington and Croswell police departments and Croswell EMS.

Contact Laura Fitzgerald at (810) 941-7072 or lfitzgeral@gannett.com.

