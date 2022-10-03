Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Fall community clean-up dates released
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno has announced the dates for its Fall clean-up. The community is invited to come down and bring the appropriate waste at each event, or to volunteer by contributing their time. “We can all play a role in keeping our city clean and...
2news.com
Run on Tuna breaks record collecting tuna cans for Food Bank of Northern Nevada
34,769 cans of Tuna were delivered to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada during the month of September from Run on Tuna setting a new record. Over 189,000 cans of tuna have been donated to the Food Bank over the past 12 years through Run on Tuna. "We are so...
KOLO TV Reno
Mark your calendars for the 40th annual Great Italian Festival in downtown Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s once again that time of year for the best Italian festival in Nevada. You’ll find authentic Italian food, live entertainment, artisan shopping, family-friendly activities and more to THE ROW Reno this weekend. V.P. of Casino Operations and Community Relations, Tony Marini, stopped by...
2news.com
Mammovan Returns to Northern Nevada
To help women across the state get their yearly mammogram, the Mammovan will be making several stops this month. Early detection is key in the fight against breast cancer, so access to screenings is critically important.
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: Has water stopped flowing into Little Washoe Lake again?
WASHOE VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Viewer Robert McAllister wrote in saying he's noticed there is no water flowing from the creek that feeds Little Washoe Lake. He wants to know what happened and if there's a danger the lake could dry up again?. I checked...
mynews4.com
Reno company raises money for employees burned by equipment explosion
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno company is calling on the community after a tragic incident put four employees in the hospital. Last week, a team from local paving company Nevada Paving was filling roadway cracks when the equipment that heats the filler unexpectedly exploded and the men were covered in extremely hot, sticky material.
Record-Courier
news3lv.com
Where to adopt pets in Southern Nevada
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Looking to add a new furry family member to your crew?. Check out a list of locations that are currently holding open animal adoptions for Southern Nevada residents. NEVADA SPCA. The Nevada SPCA is currently holding walk-in pet adoptions Monday through Saturday. Adoption fees range...
mynews4.com
Washoe County experiencing 911 issues after outage in Incline Village, Crystal Bay area
LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Residents in the Incline Village and Crystal Bay area can now call 911 for emergency assistance. WCSO says 911 for the Washoe County area is functioning but currently experiencing some issues. If you happen to get a busy signal when...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Nevada Day Treasure Hunt starts Tuesday
The Nevada Day Treasure Hunt adds a fun sense of history leading up to Nevada Day festivities, and this year the hunt, which officially begins Tuesday, Oct. 4. Here’s a warmup clue ahead of Tuesday’s first clue. Clues will be posted in the mornings. Warm Up. Ma, he...
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces 4th temple in Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has announced it will build a fourth temple in the state of Nevada. It will be the second temple in the Las Vegas valley and will be built in the northwest Lone Mountain area along Alexander Road and Grand Canyon Drive. The […]
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: why does the new Hug High School play such loud music?
Reno, NEV — A viewer wrote in asking why the new Hug High plays such loud music through its P.A. system?. Other neighbors have complained the music is disturbing as it plays at different times throughout the day. I checked with the Washoe County School District about this. Spokesperson...
NEW: COVID-19 hospitalizations rise in Clark County as case average increases
Hospitals are reporting more COVID-19 patients over the past week, and cases have risen in Clark County, according to data reported by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.
Record-Courier
Estate Homes on 5 Acres
At 4670 Old Clear Creek Rd in Carson City are 2.8 miles beyond Costco. The HUGE main home includes an INDOOR SWIMMING POOL and SPA.This BEAUTIFUL HOME must be seen. IN PERSON to be appreciated. TheReplacement cost for these two homes would be over $3,000,000.00!. Call STAR REALTY - DAVID...
gotodestinations.com
The Very Best Things to Do and See in Nevada
There’s so much to do in Nevada! From exploring the bustling city life of Las Vegas to enjoying the tranquil beauty of Lake Tahoe, there’s something for everyone in this state. And that’s not even mentioning all of the great hiking and camping opportunities in the nearby Sierra...
KOLO TV Reno
State of Nevada joins program hoping to help veterans
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada has been approved into a program that provides internships and training programs to separating veterans. The Department of Defense’s SkillBridge program will better allow them to prepare for the transition to civilian life. Nevada will offer the program to all...
nevadabusiness.com
Catholic Charities Hires New Director of Mission and Identity
(October 3, 2022 – Reno, Nev.) – Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is pleased to announce that the organization has hired Monique Jacobs as their new Director of Mission and Identity. This role will be focused on supporting staff and clients from a more spiritual perspective. The Director...
mynews4.com
Reno apartment ignites in flames from cooking mishap
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno Fire investigators found that a cooking mishap caused a downtown Reno apartment to ignite in flames Monday night. The Reno Fire Department (RFD) responded to a fire at 8:13 p.m. located on the 11th floor of an apartment building at 1200 Riverside Dr.
KOLO TV Reno
Illegal sideshows draw large crowds to Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The intersection of Lakeside and McCarran is just one of many locations with tire marks all over it as a result of sideshows that happened this past weekend. The Instagram account @775sideshows encouraged people from northern California and Portland to come to Reno to either spin...
2news.com
NV Energy Reports 3,500+ Customers Were Without Power in Douglas County
NV Energy reports that more than 3,500 customers were without power across Douglas County. NDOT says the issue led to temporary outages of some traffic signals, including in U.S. 395 and State Route 88 area. NV Energy says the outages are under investigation.
