KOLO TV Reno

Fall community clean-up dates released

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno has announced the dates for its Fall clean-up. The community is invited to come down and bring the appropriate waste at each event, or to volunteer by contributing their time. “We can all play a role in keeping our city clean and...
KOLO TV Reno

Mark your calendars for the 40th annual Great Italian Festival in downtown Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s once again that time of year for the best Italian festival in Nevada. You’ll find authentic Italian food, live entertainment, artisan shopping, family-friendly activities and more to THE ROW Reno this weekend. V.P. of Casino Operations and Community Relations, Tony Marini, stopped by...
2news.com

Mammovan Returns to Northern Nevada

To help women across the state get their yearly mammogram, the Mammovan will be making several stops this month. Early detection is key in the fight against breast cancer, so access to screenings is critically important.
mynews4.com

Reno company raises money for employees burned by equipment explosion

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno company is calling on the community after a tragic incident put four employees in the hospital. Last week, a team from local paving company Nevada Paving was filling roadway cracks when the equipment that heats the filler unexpectedly exploded and the men were covered in extremely hot, sticky material.
news3lv.com

Where to adopt pets in Southern Nevada

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Looking to add a new furry family member to your crew?. Check out a list of locations that are currently holding open animal adoptions for Southern Nevada residents. NEVADA SPCA. The Nevada SPCA is currently holding walk-in pet adoptions Monday through Saturday. Adoption fees range...
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Nevada Day Treasure Hunt starts Tuesday

The Nevada Day Treasure Hunt adds a fun sense of history leading up to Nevada Day festivities, and this year the hunt, which officially begins Tuesday, Oct. 4. Here’s a warmup clue ahead of Tuesday’s first clue. Clues will be posted in the mornings. Warm Up. Ma, he...
mynews4.com

Ask Joe: why does the new Hug High School play such loud music?

Reno, NEV — A viewer wrote in asking why the new Hug High plays such loud music through its P.A. system?. Other neighbors have complained the music is disturbing as it plays at different times throughout the day. I checked with the Washoe County School District about this. Spokesperson...
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
Record-Courier

Estate Homes on 5 Acres

At 4670 Old Clear Creek Rd in Carson City are 2.8 miles beyond Costco. The HUGE main home includes an INDOOR SWIMMING POOL and SPA.This BEAUTIFUL HOME must be seen. IN PERSON to be appreciated. TheReplacement cost for these two homes would be over $3,000,000.00!. Call STAR REALTY - DAVID...
gotodestinations.com

The Very Best Things to Do and See in Nevada

There’s so much to do in Nevada! From exploring the bustling city life of Las Vegas to enjoying the tranquil beauty of Lake Tahoe, there’s something for everyone in this state. And that’s not even mentioning all of the great hiking and camping opportunities in the nearby Sierra...
KOLO TV Reno

State of Nevada joins program hoping to help veterans

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada has been approved into a program that provides internships and training programs to separating veterans. The Department of Defense’s SkillBridge program will better allow them to prepare for the transition to civilian life. Nevada will offer the program to all...
nevadabusiness.com

Catholic Charities Hires New Director of Mission and Identity

(October 3, 2022 – Reno, Nev.) – Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is pleased to announce that the organization has hired Monique Jacobs as their new Director of Mission and Identity. This role will be focused on supporting staff and clients from a more spiritual perspective. The Director...
mynews4.com

Reno apartment ignites in flames from cooking mishap

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno Fire investigators found that a cooking mishap caused a downtown Reno apartment to ignite in flames Monday night. The Reno Fire Department (RFD) responded to a fire at 8:13 p.m. located on the 11th floor of an apartment building at 1200 Riverside Dr.
KOLO TV Reno

Illegal sideshows draw large crowds to Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The intersection of Lakeside and McCarran is just one of many locations with tire marks all over it as a result of sideshows that happened this past weekend. The Instagram account @775sideshows encouraged people from northern California and Portland to come to Reno to either spin...
