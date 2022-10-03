Read full article on original website
Related
stmarynow.com
Theft, aggravated battery charges in local arrest reports
Morgan City police made another in a string of recent theft arrests Tuesday, and Franklin police picked up a man wanted by the parish on an identity theft charge. Assumption Parish deputies arrested a Bayou L’Ourse woman accused of aggravated battery in a domestic incident. Morgan City. Interim Police...
stmarynow.com
Theft arrests reported by local police agencies
Morgan City and Franklin police and parish deputies made arrests on theft charges over the weekend, and the parish Narcotics Section detained a man accused of possessing stolen weapons. St. Mary. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 96-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 124 complaints and...
Morgan City man arrested for stealing car, multiple active warrants found
Morgan City Police Department arrested a man for stealing a vehicle, which led officers to uncover many other warrants.
stmarynow.com
Morgan City family wakes to find stranger in home
The morning of Sept. 28 started like a regular day at the Federal Avenue home of Katy Babin and Dr. Francis Scott Sicard: getting up, seeing to the married couple’s 3-year-old, getting the 9-year-old ready for school. And then they discovered the stranger who spent the night on their...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
BRPD investigating after two injured in shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the scene of a reported shooting on Tuesday, October 4. At approximately 5:50 p.m., officers responded to Airline Hwy. and McClelland Dr. Officers learned that there were two shooting victims. BRPD said that it believes the...
stmarynow.com
Auto theft report leads to arrest on firearm theft, burglary charges
Morgan City police, called to investigate a stolen vehicle, arrested a Susan Drive man on burglary and firearm theft charges Tuesday. Fredrick Calloway, 18, Susan Drive, was arrested at 12:42 p.m. Tuesday on charges of unauthorized entry into a place of business, theft of a firearm, theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of unauthorized use of a movable and two counts of simple burglary.
wbrz.com
Two people shot near corner of Airline Highway and McClelland Drive
BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot near the intersection of Airline Highway and McClelland Drive on Tuesday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the victims and the suspect left the scene after the shooting happened around 5:50 p.m. Officers said the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Sources said a...
2 critical after crash with 18-wheeler
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a passenger vehicle and an 18-wheeler on Wednesday, Oct. 5, according to officials. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it happened on South Choctaw Drive near Oak Villa Boulevard. Emergency responders said the two...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman poses as nurse to steal wallet from secured area at Lafayette hospital
woman posing as a nurse allegedly stole a wallet from a secured area at a local hospital
theadvocate.com
Drug ring operated in Baton Rouge mall parking lots, Lakeshore Drive home, indictment says
A crew of drug dealers that served as a major supplier of heroin and cocaine in East Baton Rouge Parish routinely exchanged dope at run-of-the mill places throughout the region, like Walmart parking lots and outside the Mall of Louisiana, prosecutors allege in a recently unsealed indictment. A federal grand...
WLOX
Man accused of selling drugs out of church arrested in drug bust
The following information is from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office:. BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - EBRSO Narcotics was provided information from another agency investigation of an overdose death, which possibly occurred on July 22, 2021. During the investigation BRPD located the victim’s decomposed body on the property where he was last seen purchasing and using drugs. The victim allegedly purchased the drugs from Hakeem Allen. A friend of the victim gave a statement that he and the victim had purchased heroin/fentanyl from Hakeem Allen while at the location in which the body was later found (4707 Ford St.) The friend advised the victim snorted the purchased heroin/fentanyl and wandered away and was not seen again. The victim’s decomposed body was located weeks later at the same location.
wbrz.com
Massive drug ring operated for years out of lavish home on University Lake
BATON ROUGE – From the outside, the home on East Lakeshore Drive appeared to be nothing more than another upscale address that fronted University Lake. Inside, though, it was a different story. Hundreds of thousands of dollars were stashed in vents and hidden inside of columns. Guns of all...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gunman kills 4 in Louisiana shooting spree before turning the gun on himself
3 people killed as man goes on shooting spree in Lafayette
Woman arrested in Saturday morning homicide in St. John Parish
LAPLACE, La. — St. John Parish Sheriff's Office has announced they arrested a woman in connection to the deadly shooting in Reserve on Saturday morning. Deputies responded to a report of a shooting on the 100 block of East 21st street in Reserve on Saturday morning. Officers found 70-year-old Andrew Turcuit Sr.'s body upon arrival, according to St. John Sheriff's Office. They say emergency medical services administered aid to Turcuit, but he ultimately died at the scene.
stmarynow.com
GUSTAVE JAMES ROMERO
Gustave James Romero, 68, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Saturday, Oct/ 1, 2022, in Lafayette. He was was born Sept. 25, 1954, in Morgan City, the son of Minus Romero and Marie “Bessie” Miller Romero. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Vickie Percle...
“Lying just gonna make it worse,” Louisiana man caught going over 155 mph on I-10
A trooper with the Louisiana State Police recently saw a white Dodge Charger fly past on I-10 West.
Police: Suspect dead after killing three across Lafayette Parish Tuesday
According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Department, the suspect responsible for three homicides across Lafayette Parish is now dead after taking his own life.
15-year-old arrested for second degree murder of Breaux Bridge man
A 15-year-old was arrested for the shooting death of a Breaux Bridge man.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette man kills three people, then himself in spree across parish on Tuesday
Four people are dead after a Lafayette man went on a shooting spree across Lafayette Parish that ended with him taking his own life. Lafayette Police Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said Andres Jamal Felix, 36, of Lafayette, shot and killed a woman in Duson around 5:30 p.m. before driving to the residence of his estranged wife in the 100 block of Clara Street in Lafayette and shooting and killing her around 6 p.m.
brproud.com
Man arrested after BRPD respond to reported shooting in Tigerland
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a report of shots fired at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Monday, October 3. The shooting investigation centered around the 1100 block of Jim Taylor Dr. According to emergency responders, one person was taken to a local...
Comments / 0