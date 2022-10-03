ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Comments / 1

Related
keepingitheel.com

UNC Basketball: James Brown “Excited for visit to North Carolina”

After narrowing his recruitment down to 10 teams, four-star big man James Brown is excited about his upcoming visit to the UNC basketball program. The UNC basketball program received good news a few days ago, as four-star Class of 2024 prospect James Brown included the Tar Heels among the 10 finalists in his recruitment.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Danville, VA
Sports
Danville, VA
Basketball
Local
Virginia Education
Local
Virginia Basketball
City
George Washington, VA
City
Danville, VA
City
Cleveland, VA
thestokesnews.com

Stokes County Athletes: Where Are They Now?

This week’s focus will be on Andrew Tilley, a 2017 graduated from South Stokes High School. As other Stokes County athletes have reported, Tilley emphasized the fact that his small-town high school experience was enjoyable. “I really liked the ‘everybody knows everybody’ type of vibe because I think it helps to establish that Saura Pride mentality.” Tilley stated. “When it comes to athletics, it helps create a lot of comraderies due to the fact that I grew up playing with the majority of the same teammates that I had in high school.”
STOKES COUNTY, NC
wfxrtv.com

Veterans Voices : Joe Gaither

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — For more than seventy years — Coach Joe Gaither has called the Roanoke Valley home. His early life shaped heavily by his family’s African roots – even growing up in Salem. In the 1960’s he went the segregated all-black G.W. Carver High School before spending his senior year at a desegregated Andrew Lewis High School. Gaither was basketball athlete at both schools…he learned a lot between going to the two schools.
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
FOX8 News

PETA to bring ‘life-size chicken transport truck’ to Greensboro restaurant, High Point food truck rodeo

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — PETA is planning a “new guerilla-marketing campaign” in Greensboro and High Point this week that the animal rights group hopes will turn your stomach. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, a national organization that advocates for veganism and decries speciesism, says “Hell on Wheels” is all about making people think […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#New Jersey Nets#Linus Elementary#Linus K12#Nba Player#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Nba Draft#Velvet
cardinalnews.org

Navy will have an even bigger presence in Danville

The United States Navy is expanding its presence in Danville. An existing Navy pilot program focuses on developing a new workforce for shipbuilding at Danville’s Institute for Advanced Learning and Research. That program is called Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing. (See our previous story, “How Danville has become a center for shipbuilding trades.”)
DANVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NewsBreak
Education
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
wallstreetwindow.com

Today Is The Start Of Something Big For Danville As Economic Development Program With The US Navy Is Announced – Mike Swanson

This is a big day for Danville, Virginia and the entire region as the US Navy announced an economic development project with the Center for Advanced Manufacturing of the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research (IALR). The announcement capped a three part event at the IALR, which began with Governor Youngkin speaking about $28 million in funds for the CMA. After he spoke, the Secretary of the Navy gave a presentation by remote video, and then at noon a manpower leader of the Navy spoke along with Vic Ingram, Chairman of the Pittyslvania County Board of Supervisors and of the Regional Industrial Facility, and Alonzo Jones, the Mayor of Danville. The details of how many jobs will ultimately come out of this were not revealed, but this is much bigger than what it may appear – in fact this announcement is likely to prove to be as important to the area as the coming Ceasars Virginia casino will be.
DANVILLE, VA
FOX8 News

Greensboro man charged with stealing fire truck appears in court

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The mother of a 23-year-old accused of stealing a Greensboro fire truck detailed her son’s struggle with mental health to a Guilford County judge. Mason Washington is accused of breaking into a building at the Station One training center on North Church Street in Greensboro on Saturday and stealing a pair […]
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy