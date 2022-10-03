Read full article on original website
WSET
NBA superstar Stephen Curry reads new book to Franklin Co. elementary students
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An NBA athlete is helping educate children across the country with his new book. On Tuesday, Franklin County students were able to hear from none other than Golden State Warriors team member Stephen Curry himself. Ferrum Elementary participated in a live question and answer...
keepingitheel.com
UNC Basketball: James Brown “Excited for visit to North Carolina”
After narrowing his recruitment down to 10 teams, four-star big man James Brown is excited about his upcoming visit to the UNC basketball program. The UNC basketball program received good news a few days ago, as four-star Class of 2024 prospect James Brown included the Tar Heels among the 10 finalists in his recruitment.
247Sports
Kevin Willard gets his first chance to end Maryland Basketball's recruiting drought vs Duke
Maryland basketball hasn't had much success recruiting against Duke over the years. The last the Terps won a recruiting battle over the Blue Devils, to be exact, was Danny Miller in 1998. Ironically, Miller ended up transferring to Notre Dame and missing out on national championship, but that's beside the point.
Duke’s Mayo Classic had big economic impact
The Duke's Mayo Classic had a huge economic impact on Charlotte last month. The post Duke’s Mayo Classic had big economic impact appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
thestokesnews.com
Stokes County Athletes: Where Are They Now?
This week’s focus will be on Andrew Tilley, a 2017 graduated from South Stokes High School. As other Stokes County athletes have reported, Tilley emphasized the fact that his small-town high school experience was enjoyable. “I really liked the ‘everybody knows everybody’ type of vibe because I think it helps to establish that Saura Pride mentality.” Tilley stated. “When it comes to athletics, it helps create a lot of comraderies due to the fact that I grew up playing with the majority of the same teammates that I had in high school.”
Wake Forest, East Carolina agreed to play Norfolk State football
Wake Forest and East Carolina will both pay Norfolk State, but it is no where near the number Deion Sanders said HBCUs should demand. The post Wake Forest, East Carolina agreed to play Norfolk State football appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Lynchburg, October 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Lynchburg. The Rustburg High School football team will have a game with Brookville High School on October 04, 2022, 14:00:00. The Rustburg High School football team will have a game with Brookville High School on October 04, 2022, 15:30:00.
wfxrtv.com
Veterans Voices : Joe Gaither
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — For more than seventy years — Coach Joe Gaither has called the Roanoke Valley home. His early life shaped heavily by his family’s African roots – even growing up in Salem. In the 1960’s he went the segregated all-black G.W. Carver High School before spending his senior year at a desegregated Andrew Lewis High School. Gaither was basketball athlete at both schools…he learned a lot between going to the two schools.
Gang member, NC rapper gets life in prison for murder of 9-year-old
Antonio Davenport shot and killed 9-year-old Z'yon Person on Aug. 18, 2019, around 9 p.m. while he was riding in a car with his family along North Duke and Leon streets to get snow cones.
WBTM
DCC Readying to Prep Local Workforce for Caesars Casino and Tyson Foods
New Danville Community College President Dr. Jerry Wallace addressed the City Council last night to provide on update on his first 90 days at the school. One of the things Wallace and DCC are working on is preparing the Danville workforce for the arrival of Caesars Casino and Tyson Foods.
PETA to bring ‘life-size chicken transport truck’ to Greensboro restaurant, High Point food truck rodeo
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — PETA is planning a “new guerilla-marketing campaign” in Greensboro and High Point this week that the animal rights group hopes will turn your stomach. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, a national organization that advocates for veganism and decries speciesism, says “Hell on Wheels” is all about making people think […]
17-year-old suspect in murder of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark now in custody
After more than two weeks of investigating, a person is now in custody in connection to the murders of two North Carolina high school students.
Burlington Biscuitville to be remodeled, parts of older building to be auctioned off
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington landmark is set to be torn down and rebuilt. An octagon-shaped Biscuitville location has stood on South Church Street for decades. The Greensboro-based chain said the restaurant closed this week, ahead of a complete makeover. Some are sad to see the unique building go....
cardinalnews.org
Navy will have an even bigger presence in Danville
The United States Navy is expanding its presence in Danville. An existing Navy pilot program focuses on developing a new workforce for shipbuilding at Danville’s Institute for Advanced Learning and Research. That program is called Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing. (See our previous story, “How Danville has become a center for shipbuilding trades.”)
WDBJ7.com
New Blue Ridge PBS show ‘Life of a Musician’ takes place in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The new Danville-based Blue Ridge PBS series “Life of a Musician” will showcase music and stories from accomplished artists from around the country. The host and producer of the show is professional musician Brandon Adams, who moved to Danville two years ago. “We have...
Danville siblings will split $1 million Mega Millions lottery prize
Siblings are often encouraged to share, and that's no different with Jesse Perkins and his sister Mary Crider. The duo, who both live in the City of Danville, will be splitting a $1 million Mega Millions prize that they won from playing the Virginia Lottery.
Durham rapper gets life in prison for 9-year-old's murder, linked to 2nd drive-by shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two gang members linked to the death of a 9-year-old child in Durham were sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday in an emotionally taxing day at a federal courthouse in Greensboro.
wallstreetwindow.com
Today Is The Start Of Something Big For Danville As Economic Development Program With The US Navy Is Announced – Mike Swanson
This is a big day for Danville, Virginia and the entire region as the US Navy announced an economic development project with the Center for Advanced Manufacturing of the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research (IALR). The announcement capped a three part event at the IALR, which began with Governor Youngkin speaking about $28 million in funds for the CMA. After he spoke, the Secretary of the Navy gave a presentation by remote video, and then at noon a manpower leader of the Navy spoke along with Vic Ingram, Chairman of the Pittyslvania County Board of Supervisors and of the Regional Industrial Facility, and Alonzo Jones, the Mayor of Danville. The details of how many jobs will ultimately come out of this were not revealed, but this is much bigger than what it may appear – in fact this announcement is likely to prove to be as important to the area as the coming Ceasars Virginia casino will be.
Greensboro man charged with stealing fire truck appears in court
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The mother of a 23-year-old accused of stealing a Greensboro fire truck detailed her son’s struggle with mental health to a Guilford County judge. Mason Washington is accused of breaking into a building at the Station One training center on North Church Street in Greensboro on Saturday and stealing a pair […]
Why you should turn on your heat, even if you're not cold
GREENSBORO, N.C. — When you look at this seven-day forecast, the big standout is all the sunshine. After a long rainy weekend from Hurricane Ian, the sun is a welcome sight. So, with such nice weather, why would you want to turn on the heater?. “We all love to...
