Chiefland, FL

wuft.org

Florida Standards Assessments’ replacement increases testing time

Computer-based testing gives 9-year-old Sailor Hulbert a headache. This year, she has to sit in front of a screen and click through questions three times instead of bubbling in a test booklet once. “It’s kind of overwhelming,” the Kimball Wiles Elementary student said of the new testing model for the...
FLORIDA STATE
wuft.org

The Point, Oct. 6, 2022: How one man survived Hurricane Ian aboard his boat

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • WUFT News: Florida Standards Assessments’ replacement increases testing time. “…students across Alachua County Public Schools began taking standardized tests with the new Florida Assessment of Student Thinking less than a month into the school year. Students in VPK through 10th grade will participate in this assessment three times a year.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Residents discuss traffic congestion, dangerous drivers on SR 200

Several Marion County residents submitted letters to voice their thoughts on traffic congestion in Ocala/Marion County, specifically on State Road 200. “I totally agree with Mr. Larensen when it comes to illegal lane changes and how people impede the traffic flow. I’m from Kansas and it happens there as well. I’m thinking it’s a combination of two things: either people don’t know the laws of the road or they just don’t care. In my opinion, it’s mostly that they don’t care and just drive how they want to drive because they know that these laws won’t be enforced. I’ve even seen the police do the same thing, so why would they enforce the law if they know that they are doing it? People see this and think, “If they are doing it, so can I. It must be okay.” Wrong. Illegal lane changes create crashes, or near crashes, because I have been in several instances where I almost got hit because someone drove into my lane as I was turning left into the left lane and the other vehicle was turning right, going clear across traffic to get into the left lane. That is an illegal lane change and something needs to be done about it. Period,” says Ocala resident Randy Flowers.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala residents discuss traffic on State Road 200

In response to previous letters that discussed the abundance of traffic on State Road 200, several residents from Ocala wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic. “I’ve seen several letters complaining about the traffic on State Road 200. I admit that it can be heavy at times, but I have never been forced to endure stop-and-go situations in the four years I’ve lived in On Top of The World. I’ve been in traffic in Orlando, Tampa, and even Sarasota, and believe me – all those place are much worse,” says Ocala resident Brian MacFarland.
OCALA, FL
wogx.com

Florida Lottery: Winning $1M lottery ticket sold at Marion County store

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man stopped at a Marion County store and purchased a winning $1 million scratch-off ticket, according to the Florida Lottery. Officials said Peter Dulas, 68, of Lake Placid paid $30 for the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme lottery game at the Ocala Stopping Center located at 7401 West Highway 318 in Reddick. He chose to take home his winnings in a one-time lump sum payment of $880,000.
MARION COUNTY, FL
click orlando

‘Walk your child to school day’ to take place in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla – Marion County Public Schools will celebrate International Walk to School Day to educate families about the hazards and scenarios students may encounter walking to school. [TRENDING: Tax holiday: Gas prices see sharp drop in Florida | News 6, Salvation Army to host donation drive for...
MARION COUNTY, FL
wuft.org

Alachua County Fire Rescue travels south to help after Ian

On Friday, the Alachua County Fire Department sent several specialized units to assist in the damage throughout central and southwest Florida. Fire Rescue Chief Harold Theus explained that 14 local firefighters will be sent to these counties. The fire rescue team also partnered with the National Guard to send two full semi-trucks of water and MRE’s (meals-ready-to-eat) to Lee County.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Entrance To SummerCrest Neighborhood In Ocala

Check out this beautiful view of the east entrance to the SummerCrest Neighborhood in Ocala. Thanks to Douglas Donley for sharing!. Share your photos with us at ocala-news.com/contact-us!
OCALA, FL
wuft.org

Alachua County makes history with approval of equitable criminal sentencing technology

With the finalization of its budget Tuesday evening, Alachua County made the joint-effort of state attorney Brian Kramer and public defender Stacy Scott a historic reality: Florida’s Eighth Judicial Circuit will become Florida’s first judicial circuit to integrate equitable sentencing software as an official part of its case management system and plea-bargaining process. Roughly 95% of cases are settled in plea negotiations.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Students weigh in on Chartwells, UF’s new food service provider

The atmosphere of a collegiate dining hall has remained the same for decades: teeming with eaters and full of ever-changing food options. For students at UF, the latter is now especially true. UF Business Services announced its split from Aramark in May, choosing to end a 13-year contract with the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Sunset After The Storm Over JB Ranch In Ocala

There was beautiful cooler weather and a gorgeous sunset view from the patio at JB Ranch in Ocala. Thanks to Carmen De Santiago for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL

