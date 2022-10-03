Read full article on original website
Florida Standards Assessments’ replacement increases testing time
Computer-based testing gives 9-year-old Sailor Hulbert a headache. This year, she has to sit in front of a screen and click through questions three times instead of bubbling in a test booklet once. “It’s kind of overwhelming,” the Kimball Wiles Elementary student said of the new testing model for the...
Dozens voice their concerns about the future of Richardson Community Center
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County commission discussed whether to continue funding the Richardson Community Center in Lake City. The meeting brought dozens of residents, who voiced their opinions. “Let’s come back to the table together and let’s come up with more ideas of bringing more funds in,”...
The Point, Oct. 6, 2022: How one man survived Hurricane Ian aboard his boat
Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • WUFT News: Florida Standards Assessments’ replacement increases testing time. “…students across Alachua County Public Schools began taking standardized tests with the new Florida Assessment of Student Thinking less than a month into the school year. Students in VPK through 10th grade will participate in this assessment three times a year.”
Program uses tennis to ace the graduation rate for east Gainesville students
From youth tennis to Wimbledon, many tennis players grunt as they hit the ball. Scientifically it gives them an advantage. They hit more powerfully, have more confidence and find rhythm. One recent day, at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex, the University of Florida tennis practice facility, Addison Staples, executive...
Low community turnout at event hosted by Alachua County Sheriff’s Office
MICANOPY — The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office saw low attendance at its annual “Coffee With a Cop” event. The event was part of an international program that seeks to build connections and understanding between police officers and members of the communities they serve. CWAC events invite...
Residents discuss traffic congestion, dangerous drivers on SR 200
Several Marion County residents submitted letters to voice their thoughts on traffic congestion in Ocala/Marion County, specifically on State Road 200. “I totally agree with Mr. Larensen when it comes to illegal lane changes and how people impede the traffic flow. I’m from Kansas and it happens there as well. I’m thinking it’s a combination of two things: either people don’t know the laws of the road or they just don’t care. In my opinion, it’s mostly that they don’t care and just drive how they want to drive because they know that these laws won’t be enforced. I’ve even seen the police do the same thing, so why would they enforce the law if they know that they are doing it? People see this and think, “If they are doing it, so can I. It must be okay.” Wrong. Illegal lane changes create crashes, or near crashes, because I have been in several instances where I almost got hit because someone drove into my lane as I was turning left into the left lane and the other vehicle was turning right, going clear across traffic to get into the left lane. That is an illegal lane change and something needs to be done about it. Period,” says Ocala resident Randy Flowers.
Ocala residents discuss traffic on State Road 200
In response to previous letters that discussed the abundance of traffic on State Road 200, several residents from Ocala wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic. “I’ve seen several letters complaining about the traffic on State Road 200. I admit that it can be heavy at times, but I have never been forced to endure stop-and-go situations in the four years I’ve lived in On Top of The World. I’ve been in traffic in Orlando, Tampa, and even Sarasota, and believe me – all those place are much worse,” says Ocala resident Brian MacFarland.
Florida Lottery: Winning $1M lottery ticket sold at Marion County store
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man stopped at a Marion County store and purchased a winning $1 million scratch-off ticket, according to the Florida Lottery. Officials said Peter Dulas, 68, of Lake Placid paid $30 for the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme lottery game at the Ocala Stopping Center located at 7401 West Highway 318 in Reddick. He chose to take home his winnings in a one-time lump sum payment of $880,000.
‘Walk your child to school day’ to take place in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla – Marion County Public Schools will celebrate International Walk to School Day to educate families about the hazards and scenarios students may encounter walking to school. [TRENDING: Tax holiday: Gas prices see sharp drop in Florida | News 6, Salvation Army to host donation drive for...
Alachua County Fire Rescue travels south to help after Ian
On Friday, the Alachua County Fire Department sent several specialized units to assist in the damage throughout central and southwest Florida. Fire Rescue Chief Harold Theus explained that 14 local firefighters will be sent to these counties. The fire rescue team also partnered with the National Guard to send two full semi-trucks of water and MRE’s (meals-ready-to-eat) to Lee County.
Local fire rescue crews respond to kitchen fire in a Gainesville apartment
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was injured after a kitchen fire at a Gainesville apartment. Alachua County and Gainesville Fire Rescue Crews responded to the Paddock Club on Fort Clarke Blvd. The fire is believed to have been caused by cooking. Fire fighters were able to tame the blaze...
Entrance To SummerCrest Neighborhood In Ocala
Check out this beautiful view of the east entrance to the SummerCrest Neighborhood in Ocala. Thanks to Douglas Donley for sharing!. Share your photos with us at ocala-news.com/contact-us!
Driver transported as trauma alert after crashing through fence into Alachua towing business at high speed
ALACHUA, Fla. – At 5:20 a.m. today, crews from Alachua County Fire Rescue were dispatched to a report of a vehicle accident with entrapment at A-1 Towing, 14515 Peggy Road in Alachua. Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle that had gone through the fence and had come to rest on its side inside the A-1 Towing property.
Alachua County makes history with approval of equitable criminal sentencing technology
With the finalization of its budget Tuesday evening, Alachua County made the joint-effort of state attorney Brian Kramer and public defender Stacy Scott a historic reality: Florida’s Eighth Judicial Circuit will become Florida’s first judicial circuit to integrate equitable sentencing software as an official part of its case management system and plea-bargaining process. Roughly 95% of cases are settled in plea negotiations.
Former UF student sells his collection of vintage gator items
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Joshua “Dave” Rittenour is the owner of “Dave’s Freshly Used.”. He said he has the worlds largest collection of vintage UF apparel and memorabilia with items from the 80′s, 90′s and even 1920′s. “The 80 and 90′s stuff which...
Sheriff’s deputies from Alachua, Putnam counties head to SW Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies are joining Hurricane Ian relief efforts. A team of 11 Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies headed to Charlotte County on Monday morning. Once they arrive, they will assess the damage and needs of the community.
Students weigh in on Chartwells, UF’s new food service provider
The atmosphere of a collegiate dining hall has remained the same for decades: teeming with eaters and full of ever-changing food options. For students at UF, the latter is now especially true. UF Business Services announced its split from Aramark in May, choosing to end a 13-year contract with the...
2022 UF Homecoming Parade: How to watch live, the parade route and other details
It’s Homecoming Week, and that means the parade is coming back to Gainesville. On Friday at 9:30 a.m, the Homecoming Festival will kick off the weekend’s activities. Other festivities include the parade, which will begin at noon, and the Gator Growl event, which will include performances by Flo Rida and Olivia O’Brien at 7 p.m.
Sunset After The Storm Over JB Ranch In Ocala
There was beautiful cooler weather and a gorgeous sunset view from the patio at JB Ranch in Ocala. Thanks to Carmen De Santiago for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Florida Highway Patrol car washed away by Hurricane Ian after bridge collapses in Hardee County
A Florida Highway Patrol vehicle was pulled out of the floodwaters in hard-hit Hardee County after Hurricane Ian collapsed a bridge and washed it away.
