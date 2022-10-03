Read full article on original website
Residents in Detroit neighborhood told to stay inside after someone fired shots at police officers
Residents on Detroit’s west side are being told to stay inside as a police situation unfolds after someone fired shots at police in the area of Ford Road and the Southfield Freeway.
2 arrested in Detroit barricaded situation after neighbor calls suspect who shot at police to convince him to surrender
Two people are in custody after a barricaded gunman situation unfolded on Detroit’s west side Wednesday afternoon when someone fired shots at police officers. Police say a neighbor helped the situation come to a peaceful resolution
ClickOnDetroit.com
FedEx driver steals $96,000 worth of Foot Locker gear shipped to Eastpointe store, police say
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A FedEx driver stole $96,000 worth of Food Locker merchandise that he was supposed to deliver to a store in Eastpointe, officials said. Police spoke to a Foot Locker loss prevention agent and a FedEx security specialist around 4:30 p.m. Monday (Oct. 3) about a possible embezzlement case.
candgnews.com
Man shoots co-worker at deli before taking his own life
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — Police in Bloomfield Township are investigating following a shooting at Steve’s Deli on Oct. 2. At approximately 10 a.m., police were dispatched to the restaurant, 6646 Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Township, for a shooting. According to reports, a 52-year-old man from Detroit — identified by...
Man arrested following multiple thefts, home invasions in Oakland County
(CBS DETROIT) - A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection to breaking into homes and vehicles and stealing property. Waterford police say they arrested Shawn Michael Degen on Thursday, Sept. 29, in cooperation with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office and the Michigan Department of Corrections.According to police, they discovered Degen was linked to these crimes after he used a stolen gift card.In August, the Waterford Police Department received a report that several items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle, including credit and gift cards.Police say that one of the gift cards was used shortly after it was stolen, and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 in custody after shots fired at Detroit officers on city’s west side, police say
DETROIT – Two people are in custody after shots were fired at Detroit police officers on the city’s west side, authorities said. The shooting happened just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 5) in the 6090 block of Westwood Street on Detroit’s west side. That’s in the area of Ford and Evergreen roads.
ClickOnDetroit.com
5 Detroit officers fire 38 shots, killing man with knife during mental health check -- what we know
DETROIT – Five Detroit police officers fired a total of 38 shots, killing a 22-year-old man during a mental health check because he charged at them with a knife, according to authorities. On Tuesday afternoon, Detroit police Chief James White showed body camera footage of what happened the night...
ClickOnDetroit.com
What we know about an alleged racially motivated attack on a 59-year-old woman in Monroe County
LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. – A 59-year-old woman from Temperance says that she was attacked in Monroe County over the summer, and she believes it was racially motivated. On August 20, in a parking lot outside of a Monroe County liquor store, Tracy Douglas was left bloody and bruised -- yet some charges have been filed against the couple that allegedly attacked her.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man charged with firing gun in Oakland County school zone amid fight
OXFORD, Mich. – A man was charged Wednesday with firing a gun in an Oakland County school zone amid an altercation with a teenager outside a child care/educational facility. Federal charges were brought against Dartez Downs, a man in his 30s, on Monday, Oct. 3, in connection with an altercation that occurred outside of Crossroads for Youth in Oxford on Sept. 26. Downs is accused of getting into a fight with a 17-year-old in the parking of the facility, and then firing at least one gunshot.
fox2detroit.com
Suspects wanted for stealing Gucci shoes, coat worth $2,000 from Bloomfield Township TJ Maxx
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Bloomfield Township police are trying to identify two suspects who stole merchandise worth $2,000 from a TJ Maxx store. Police said the pair stole a pair of Gucci shoes worth $700 and a Gucci coat worth $1,300 from the store at 2139 S. Telegraph around 1:10 p.m. Sept. 15.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Shot fired after man follows car that rear-ended him on I-94, pulls up to yell at other driver
DETROIT – A shot was fired Tuesday night in Detroit after a man followed a car that had rear-ended him on I-94 and pulled up alongside that car to yell at the driver, police said. The crash happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 4) on westbound I-94 at the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police release video of fatal shooting of man with knife during mental health check
DETROIT – Police released body cam footage that shed light on a deadly police shooting that killed a man with a knife in Detroit on Sunday during a mental health check. Detroit police Chief James White opted to go public with the video from Sunday, Oct. 2, when police fired at a 22-year-old man, killing him. White says there’s a lot of misinformation about what happened, and wants to clear it up, and hopes sharing body cam footage will do just that.
fox2detroit.com
Road rage incident on I-94 escalates after suspect pulls gun on pursuing driver
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A case of road rage turned violent when a driver involved in a hit-and-run pursued the fleeing suspect who pulled a gun out and fired a shot at the victim's car. The dangerous driving happened on I-94 heading westbound at the I-75 ramp in Detroit. Michigan...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Justice for Ty’: No charges in deadly road rage shooting of 18-year-old in Eastpointe
DETROIT – No charges will be filed in a deadly road rage shooting that happened Friday night at an intersection just off of 8 Mile Road near Kelly Road in Eastpointe. Ty Hale, 18, died from his injuries. A 60-year-old man claimed self-defense in the shooting. The family is...
Detroit News
Man accused of shooting at teen outside Oxford youth facility
A man is facing federal charges in connection with allegedly firing a gun at a teen outside a northern Oakland County facility for at-risk youth last week, court records show. Dartez Tremayne Downs, 30, was arrested shortly after the incident Sept. 26 at Crossroads for Youth in Oxford, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court.
Footage released of fatal shooting
Good morning, readers. Today is Wednesday. Detroit police have released body camera footage of officers fatally shooting Porter Burks. The video shows five Detroit police officers shooting at Burks in 3 seconds, using 38 rounds. Burks, 20, was experiencing a mental health crisis at the time of the shooting, and the family is describing the killing as “flat out murder.”
Detroit police release footage of officers fatally shooting Porter Burks
Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify that while Detroit police described Porter's weapon as an eight-inch knife, the blade was about 3.5 inches. Five Detroit police officers shot at Porter Burks in 3 seconds, using 38 rounds, the Detroit Police Department announced during a tense news conference Tuesday following the...
Porter Burks' family responds to release of bodycam video of fatal shooting
Nearly 60 hours after Porter Burks was fatally shot by Detroit police, about 5 minutes of crucial video was released, showing the fatal encounter and the moments before.
1 Person Died After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Bloomfield Township (Bloomfield Township, MI)
Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life in Bloomfield Township. Police were called to the Kensington and Wattles roads after they received a call from a motorist who reported a truck in the trees.
nbc25news.com
Police say Pontiac man was murdered after finding apparent gunshot wound
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — Oakland County Sheriff's Office believe Pontiac man was murdered after finding an apparent gunshot wound Monday. Oakland County Sheriff's Deputies responded on October 3 to a report that a man had been shot at the 200 block of High Street in Pontiac. When the Deputies...
