Flint, MI

abc12.com

Demolition planned for burned out corner store on Davison Road

Federal funding with pay for crews to finish demolishing a burned out corner store at Davison Road and Franklin Avenue in Flint. Demolition planned for burned out corner store on Davison Road. The store at Davison Road and Franklin Avenue on Flint's east side was damaged in a fire back...
FLINT, MI
Banana 101.5

Meet the Official Michigan Christmas Tree of 2022!

It wasn't until 1987 an official Christmas tree became tradition. Every year, it's a really big deal to have your tree chosen to be decorated and placed on display at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing. Michigan is home to beautiful pines of all varieties. My favorite is the Blue...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Ribbon cutting celebrates reopening of I-69 travel lanes in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A two-year project to rebuild 2.5 miles of I-69 in Flint reached a major milestone last weekend. The Michigan Department of Transportation reopened the newly-rebuilt eastbound lanes of I-69 between Fenton Road and Dort Highway. Traffic began moving along the new pavement with some remaining lane closures in place.
FLINT, MI
Banana 101.5

Check Out This Lavish, Abandoned Gothic Revival Church in Detroit

This incredible church is the Woodward Avenue Presbyterian Church, closed since the mid-2000s. The church was organized by Dec. 10 1907 and was admitted by the Presbytery on March 17, 1908. The church's first minister was Sherman L. Divine, installed on Nov. 5, 1908. Thanks to Reverend Divine's grand plan of an incredible sanctuary, the cost was approximately $100,000, around 2.5 million dollars today.
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update- Wednesday afternoon, October 5

October is the start of the Walleye run. We get some tips and tricks on how to teach kids to fish from the Boy Scouts of America. A local teen and his father talks about his cancer diagnosis and a fundraiser to help with his treatments. First Warn5- Wednesday afternoon,...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Saginaw Co. Animal Control warns of scam on Facebook page

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Officials are warning of a scam post on the Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Facebook page selling bulldog puppies. The post includes details about 12-week old puppies that were adopted from a breeder, and includes a link to a google form. Animal Control said that...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Flint resident reacts to a gruesome discovery in her neighborhood

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Sharen Williams lives a stone's throw away from where a garage fire took place in Flint on Sunday night. "When I looked out and I saw how big it was with the red flames and all that stuff. And yes, it panicked me because I was scared it was going to spread," Williams said.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Man shot and killed north of Birch Run, woman detained at the scene

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man at a residence north of Birch Run on Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported on Rathbun Road in Saginaw County's Taymouth Township around 10:05 a.m. Troopers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound...
BIRCH RUN, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Shipshewana on the Road – Frankenmuth

Come out and see the show that has everything under the sun for sale! You will find the most unique trinkets and treasures. There will be thousands of items that you may never find anywhere else! This is a must see event that you don't want to miss.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
103.3 WKFR

There's Something Creepy in Every Room of This $75k Bay City Home

As it stands, this home would make for a great setting for a new horror movie. Now, I'm about to poke fun at this listing but, there are some great things about this house at 1408 14th Street in Bay City, Michigan. The home features original woodwork, hardwood floors, stained glass windows (which I wish were pictured), central air, and a new furnace.
BAY CITY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit rapper calls out insurance firm in new song • Flint residents fume • Road rage incident turns violent

Former state officials get criminal charges dropped in Flint water crisis, leaving residents fuming. The water crisis began in 2014 when state-appointed emergency managers appointed by former Governor Rick Snyder took Flint off of a regional water system and began drawing from the Flint River to cut costs. They never treated the water to lessen its corrosiveness.
WNEM

Residents give input on new state park coming to Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint will soon be getting a new state park. Those in charge of bringing it to life hosted an open house for people to weigh in on the multi-million dollar project Tuesday. About $30 million has been designated to develop the land along the Flint River.
FLINT, MI
Banana 101.5

Banana 101.5

Burton, MI
ABOUT

Banana 101.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

