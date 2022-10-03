Read full article on original website
IGN
PS5 Has Seemingly Been Jailbroken, and People are Already Installing PT on It
Sony’s PlayStation 5 seems to have been jailbroken – so of course, people are installing P.T. PlayStation modder SpecterDev unveiled the new jailbreak earlier today – an experimental IPV6 kernel exploit for the PS5. This jailbreak relies on a WebKit vulnerability as an entry point, so it will only work on PS5’s running firmware 4.03 or lower… and even then, apparently only works around 30% of the time.
IGN
Xbox Series S Down to $250 and Includes a Free Xbox Controller
Target has got its new Days of Deals sale on, channelling similar Amazon Prime Early Access energy, with '3-days of early Black Friday deals'. It's not a bad sale at all, and one of the headline deals has even caught our attention. Right now you can buy an Xbox Series S for $249.99, that's $50 off the MSRP and an incredibly good deal considering this console will be able to play the likes of Scorn, Starfield, Redfall, Forza Motorsport, Hellblade 2, and more.
The upcoming Xbox games to expect in 2022 and 2023 – from Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 to High on Life
The Xbox series X is Microsoft’s most powerful gaming console to date, as well as featuring on our list of favourite consoles to play in 2022. Now that the stock situation appears to have calmed down for console hunters, the good news is there is a burgeoning library of games with even more titles set to appear on the horizon.Despite this, there have still been frequent delays to games’ development, meaning some titles are still a few months away. So we’ve put together an up-to-date list of when you can play some of your favourites. Whether you’re looking for the...
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Gameplay Launch Trailer Has Arrived
Activision has released the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II gameplay launch trailer, and it looks very impressive. The trailer spotlights Modern Warfare II's campaign and provides some flashes of what to expect in terms of the story. It looks like terrorism and the war on drugs are at the heart of this story.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Early Access Details
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's release date is just a few weeks away, but Activision is offering some players early access to the game's campaign. Here is everything you need to know in order to get hands-on with Modern Warfare 2 before the October 28 release date. How to...
Gamespot
Far Cry 6 Game Of The Year Edition Out Now, Includes Upcoming Expansion Lost Between Worlds
Despite no announcement from Ubisoft, the company has released a Far Cry 6 Game of the Year edition. It includes the base game, all season pass content, all updates, and a new expansion. The expansion is called Lost Between Worlds, and it's said to be launching "soon." No further details...
The best Dead Space remake pre-order deals for PlayStation, Xbox and PC
Built from the ground up, the latest Dead Space title from Motive Studio will be a re-imagining of the original 2008 release, which sees hapless engineer Isaac Clarke trapped on the derelict space shuttle USG Ishimura with undead creatures known as necromorphs. To escape, Isaac must use a range of space-age industrial tools as makeshift weapons to defeat the deadly occupants of the shuttle and rescue any survivors. The game is being released on PlayStation 5, Xbox series X/S and PC in early 2023. A newly released gameplay trailer also showcased some of the game’s new features, such as an...
FIFA・
makeuseof.com
10 Wii U Games to Buy Before the Wii U eShop Closes
All good things must come to an end. And sadly, this is about to be the case for Nintendo's Wii U eShop. The Wii U eShop will close for good in March 2023 and will take with it many games that still have a lot of life to give. Many...
'High-Profile' Call of Duty Streamers Buy Cheats, Activision Says
Activision claims that some "high-profile" Call of Duty streamers in the U.S. do in fact, buy and use cheats. The statement was made in Activision's latest court filing in its ongoing lawsuit against EngineOwning, one of the most prominent cheat providers in gaming. "EngineOwning ("EO" or the "Enterprise") is a...
Gamespot
What's New In Overwatch 2: Battle Pass, Challenges, How To Transfer Skins, And More
After spending the last few weeks playing Overwatch 2, I've learned quite a few tips and tricks that changed how I played going forward. This includes what the difference is between Overwatch 2's battle passes, how to level up your battle pass quickly, how combat has evolved, and how Overwatch 2's new heroes fit in with the old crew. Here's everything I wish I knew about Overwatch 2 before jumping in to play, organized neatly so you can get the head start you need to find a main, compete in ranked matches, or just unlock that next irresistible skin.
ComicBook
Far Cry 6 Listing Confirms Leaked DLC
A new reveal associated with Ubisoft's Far Cry 6 has confirmed that the latest entry in the open-world shooter franchise is set to receive new DLC in the future. A little more than a week ago, a new leak happened to disclose the arrival of Far Cry 6: Game of the Year Edition alongside a new expansion titled Lost Between Worlds. And while Ubisoft itself hasn't announced anything in a formal capacity just yet, a new listing has spilled the beans a bit early.
Gamespot
24 Overwatch Heroes That Never Made The Cut
Stu here to dive into the development and evolution of the Overwatch Roster. In the last 6 years Overwatch’s heroes have become some of the most iconic characters in video games, and it's been fascinating to explore all the different design elements and deliberate choices the team made to create such a unique roster of characters. With the addition of more heroes at launch and many more updates coming with Overwatch 2, I cannot wait to see the new types of heroes that Blizzard can cook up.
Gamespot
GTA Online Halloween Update Adds New Kill-Or-Be-Killed Mode, Free Spooky Mask, And More
Just like Red Dead Online, Grand Theft Auto Online is celebrating Halloween with a month-long event that brings a new mode, a free cosmetic item, various discounts, and more. GTA Online's new mode is called Judgement Day. It pits a team of motorcyclists against other people on foot in what Rockstar describes as a "kill-or-be-killed, hide-and-seek scenario." The players being hunted are trying to survive until dawn while the hunters are trying to find them and wipe them out.
dotesports.com
The next Call of Duty by Sledgehammer Games could be a return to jetpacks
A new report claims that Sledgehammer Games will be returning to the Advanced Warfare franchise in its next Call of Duty title. Ralph Valve, with a track record of being correct on previous reports including Modern Warfare 2’s DMZ mode, claims in his report that its next title will be Advanced Warfare 2. This would mark a departure from the studio’s two previous titles that were set in World War II.
Gamespot
This $20 Xbox Live Gold Bundle Includes 8 Game Development Courses
If you're looking to re-up your Xbox Live Gold subscription, GameSpot Deals has a great bundle promotion right now that's worth checking out. For just $20, you can get three months of Xbox Live Gold and eight online classes focused on introductory game development. Considering Xbox Live Gold normally costs $25 for three months, you're getting a deal just on the subscription. The online courses really sweeten the pot, since these are regularly priced at more than $20 each.
Gamespot
Gamespot
New Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Trailer Introduces Custom TMs
With only a few more weeks to go until it launches on November 18, a new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has gone live. While previous teasers showed off toxic monkeys, new battle footage, and gameplay mechanics that make your pocket monster shine bright like a diamond, today's trailer is a deeper dive into the Paldea region.
ComicBook
PS5 Consoles Can Now Seemingly Be Jailbroken
It looks like Sony's PlayStation 5 console is now capable of being jailbroken. Like with any major piece of tech, people have been looking into jailbreaking the PS5 since it first launched back in late 2020 in the pursuit of adding new mods or software to the platform. And while it has taken close to two years for these workarounds to come about, it seems like a solution has now been discovered.
Gamespot
God Of War: Ragnarok Leak Reveals Possible Playtime
A new leak revealed a possible approximate playtime for God of War: Ragnarok that indicates the game could include more side quests than its predecessor. According to a report from Insider Gaming, God of War: Ragnarok will take approximately 40 hours to complete. To be clear, this includes side quests. A straight shot through the main story will take around 20 hours. The report also claims that around three and a half hours of the main story's total runtime is made up of cutscenes. As for the 20 hours devoted to side quests, only one hour will be cutscenes.
Gamespot
Ultra Mega Xtra Party Challenge
Sign In to follow. Follow Ultra Mega Xtra Party Challenge, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
