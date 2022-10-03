ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Phys.org

Almost 60% of secondary school students in public schools can identify fake news

More than half of Spain's Compulsory Secondary Education (ESO, in its Spanish acronym) students can distinguish between fake and real news. This is one of the conclusions of a study carried out by researchers from the Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M) which analyzes Spanish public school students' approach to the media.
HuffPost

CDC Relaxes COVID-19 Mask Guidelines For Health Care Workers

Health care workers are no longer urged to wear coronavirus masks indoors unless they are in areas of high COVID-19 virus transmission, according to updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. The latest recommendation, published on Friday, applies to all U.S. settings where health care is delivered, including nursing...
The Atlantic

What Americans Don’t Understand About Teachers and Professors

This is Work in Progress, a newsletter by Derek Thompson about work, technology, and how to solve some of America’s biggest problems. Sign up here to get it every week. Last week, I asked readers to tell me what people don’t get about their job. In an economy with thousands of occupations and hundreds of sectors, and where many people within the same large company have no idea what their colleagues do all day, I thought hearing from dozens of people about the reality of their work would be valuable.
Fox News

A new STEM-based school program is teaching kindergarteners how to use robots

When we think back on our kindergarten days, most of us remember the uncomplicated things like picture books, recess, and nap time. But now, a new tech challenge is bringing 21st century skills to kids as young as four. And while that might not be the kindergarten you remember, experts say it’s the best way to prepare young students for the future.
WCTV

Judge Rejects Challenge to Education Law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - A federal judge has rejected — at least for now — a lawsuit challenging a controversial new law that restricts instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in public schools. U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor on Thursday issued a 25-page order dismissing the case,...
Phys.org

Study shows how math, science identity in students affects college, career outcomes

If you ask someone if they are a math or science person, they may quickly tell you yes or no. It turns out that how people answer that question in ninth grade and even earlier not only can tell you what subjects they prefer in school, but how likely they are to go on to study STEM subjects in college and work in those fields as adults. The results of a new study from the University of Kansas suggest the importance of fostering positive attitudes toward math and science early in students' life to address gender and socioeconomic gaps in STEM.
Missouri Independent

Missouri judge once again delays closing Agape Boarding School

A Cedar County judge Monday morning delayed a decision on the closure of Agape Boarding School, the Stockton-based reform school facing mounting abuse allegations from former students. Judge David Munton initially ordered Agape be shut down last week at the request of the state Attorney General and Department of Social Services. The state’s petition for […] The post Missouri judge once again delays closing Agape Boarding School appeared first on Missouri Independent.
NBC News

Biden administration wants psychological tests for parents of separated kids

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is asking that parents of children separated at the U.S.-Mexico border undergo another round of psychological evaluations to measure how traumatized they were by the Trump-era policy, court documents show. The request comes in a lawsuit filed by migrants seeking compensation from the government...
infomeddnews.com

Breezeline Puts Focus on Cyber Bullying Prevention With Resources for Schools, Students and Parents

Breezeline, the nation’s eighth-largest cable operator, has distributed cyberbullying prevention resources to more than 2,200 educators this week in support of National Bullying Prevention Month, which is observed in October. In partnership with PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center, tip sheets were created and distributed to parents, elementary school students...
Salon

Most immigrants didn't go to Martha's Vineyard: What our schools can learn from that

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made headlines last month by shipping a relative handful of unsuspecting Venezuelan immigrants, like cargo, to Martha's Vineyard. But the lessons that young people in this country are learning from that episode are entirely the wrong ones. It is time for teachers, parents, and our community of neighbors to change the way we talk about the cruel nature of politics and the inhumane treatment of immigrants in this country.
Lefty Graves

National Online Recovery Day

September 22nd is set aside as National Online Recovery Day. Each year, nearly 17 million people who need some kind of help with a substance abuse issue aren’t getting the help that they need. Why aren’t these people getting help? Many are too embarrassed to enter a facility that offers substance abuse counseling. Between the shame, stigma, and embarrassment, these people are, by and large, not receiving the help that they need.
The Independent

Staffing shortages, violence plague Oklahoma prisons

Working as a prison guard in Oklahoma is becoming an ever more dangerous job as the state, with one of the highest incarceration rates in the United States, struggles with violence and understaffing at detention facilities. Long hours, dangerous conditions and remote, rural locations have meant fewer guards and a system plagued with increased killings and violence.Three inmates were killed in separate incidents this year at the same private prison in rural, east-central Oklahoma where a correctional officer was fatally stabbed by an inmate over the summer, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press.Davis Correctional Facility, a 1,700-bed...
The 74

Union’s Survey About Why Teachers Leave Has Flaws, But Hints at Why They Stay

In February, the National Education Association released a survey indicating 55% of its members would leave education sooner than planned. The survey received massive — and largely uncritical — national media coverage. Since then, union affiliates across the country have conducted similar surveys of members in their states, reaching similar conclusions and garnering similar coverage. […]
US News and World Report

Is Your Child Getting Good Reading Instruction?

Parents walking their young children into school for the first time may get excited at the books lining classroom walls – but those collections of books aren’t necessarily a guarantee their kids are going to learn to read them. According to cognitive scientist and reading expert Pamela Snow,...
federalregister.gov

Child Health Day, 2022

Start Printed Page 60263 Proclamation 10465 of September 30, 2022. Across America, parents are united by a common dream that their children's lives will be healthier, happier, and more promising than their own. On Child Health Day, we rededicate ourselves to making that dream a reality and recommit to providing every child with the quality health care, child care, and education they need to thrive.
Psychiatric Times

Teachers on Edge

Here’s why educators are walking away from the profession they love. Teachers often describe being called to their profession. For them, teaching is a way of life that defines who they are. A teacher may teach others how to learn, but their deeper calling is to encourage students to believe in themselves. Through unwavering optimism and hope, teachers have the power to change the world, 1 student at a time.
