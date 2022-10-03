Read full article on original website
Almost 60% of secondary school students in public schools can identify fake news
More than half of Spain's Compulsory Secondary Education (ESO, in its Spanish acronym) students can distinguish between fake and real news. This is one of the conclusions of a study carried out by researchers from the Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M) which analyzes Spanish public school students' approach to the media.
Did You Know? WA Student Mental Health Days Now in Effect
A bill that passed the legislature and went into effect this summer allows students to take mental health days, and have them excused, and is effective for the 2022-23 school year and beyond. HB 1834 went into effect June 9th. The bill was a by-product of the COVID school shutdowns,...
CDC Relaxes COVID-19 Mask Guidelines For Health Care Workers
Health care workers are no longer urged to wear coronavirus masks indoors unless they are in areas of high COVID-19 virus transmission, according to updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. The latest recommendation, published on Friday, applies to all U.S. settings where health care is delivered, including nursing...
A poor introductory science degree grade has ‘devastating’ effect on students from under-represented groups
People from under-represented minority groups who earn low marks in introductory science degree courses are less likely to continue studying science compared to white male students who earn similar marks. That is according to a new US study, which finds that even a single poor grade can greatly reduce the chances of students from such groups from taking science further (PNAS Nexus).
What Americans Don’t Understand About Teachers and Professors
This is Work in Progress, a newsletter by Derek Thompson about work, technology, and how to solve some of America’s biggest problems. Sign up here to get it every week. Last week, I asked readers to tell me what people don’t get about their job. In an economy with thousands of occupations and hundreds of sectors, and where many people within the same large company have no idea what their colleagues do all day, I thought hearing from dozens of people about the reality of their work would be valuable.
A new STEM-based school program is teaching kindergarteners how to use robots
When we think back on our kindergarten days, most of us remember the uncomplicated things like picture books, recess, and nap time. But now, a new tech challenge is bringing 21st century skills to kids as young as four. And while that might not be the kindergarten you remember, experts say it’s the best way to prepare young students for the future.
Study shows how math, science identity in students affects college, career outcomes
If you ask someone if they are a math or science person, they may quickly tell you yes or no. It turns out that how people answer that question in ninth grade and even earlier not only can tell you what subjects they prefer in school, but how likely they are to go on to study STEM subjects in college and work in those fields as adults. The results of a new study from the University of Kansas suggest the importance of fostering positive attitudes toward math and science early in students' life to address gender and socioeconomic gaps in STEM.
Students lose out as some universities are still teaching online
May I suggest that when compiling university league tables in the future (The Guardian University Guide 2023, 24 September), one of the criteria that you take into consideration is the proportion of teaching that is done in person compared with the proportion online. Like many parents, we are feeling increasingly guilty that we have encouraged our daughter to attend university and acquire a horrendous amount of student debt (indeed, we are financially supporting her) for what may be described as a glorified correspondence course. This is because of the amount of teaching that is being done online – not due to Covid concerns, but because the university has enrolled more students than it can accommodate in lecture theatres.
Judge Rejects Challenge to Education Law
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - A federal judge has rejected — at least for now — a lawsuit challenging a controversial new law that restricts instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in public schools. U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor on Thursday issued a 25-page order dismissing the case,...
Missouri judge once again delays closing Agape Boarding School
A Cedar County judge Monday morning delayed a decision on the closure of Agape Boarding School, the Stockton-based reform school facing mounting abuse allegations from former students. Judge David Munton initially ordered Agape be shut down last week at the request of the state Attorney General and Department of Social Services. The state’s petition for […] The post Missouri judge once again delays closing Agape Boarding School appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Third of primary school teachers ‘struggling to buy food’ as cost of living crisis sparks fears for education
A third of primary school teachers are struggling to afford food as a result of the cost of living crisis, sparking concerns for children’s education. In a poll shared exclusively with The Independent, nearly 30 per cent said financial pressures were also impacting their ability to do their job well.Education leaders warned teachers’ struggles in the cost of living crisis could have a knock-on effect on students – both their attainment and wellbeing – and further dwindle a profession already struggling to keep numbers up. Schools were already losing staff members in search of better pay or a cheaper commute...
U.S. Department of Education expanding counseling services
WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — There are now hundreds of millions of dollars available for schools to increase mental health services and hire more counselors. However, finding qualified people to hire could be a challenge, as young people in America face a mental health crisis. “Suicide is now the second leading...
Coyote wanders into middle school restroom in California
(KTLA) – Classes got off to a wild start at Mission Middle School in Riverside, California, Monday morning. Riverside County Animal Services was called after employees encountered a coyote inside a building around 9 a.m. The frightened animal scurried into a restroom where it tried to hide in a...
National Online Recovery Day
September 22nd is set aside as National Online Recovery Day. Each year, nearly 17 million people who need some kind of help with a substance abuse issue aren’t getting the help that they need. Why aren’t these people getting help? Many are too embarrassed to enter a facility that offers substance abuse counseling. Between the shame, stigma, and embarrassment, these people are, by and large, not receiving the help that they need.
Screen time affects toddlers’ life skills, study finds
(NewsNation) — New research from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign shows that 24-month-olds who spent less than 60 minutes looking at screens each day had better executive functioning skills than those who didn’t. Toddlers who engaged in daily physical activity were also found to have better executive function,...
Most immigrants didn't go to Martha's Vineyard: What our schools can learn from that
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made headlines last month by shipping a relative handful of unsuspecting Venezuelan immigrants, like cargo, to Martha's Vineyard. But the lessons that young people in this country are learning from that episode are entirely the wrong ones. It is time for teachers, parents, and our community of neighbors to change the way we talk about the cruel nature of politics and the inhumane treatment of immigrants in this country.
Alarm on children's mental health has been ringing for decades. Too few have listened.
Despite claims that children’s mental health is a “national emergency,” the current situation doesn’t meet that definition, i.e., “a serious, unexpected, and often dangerous situation requiring immediate action.”. Children’s mental health – and the lack of access to appropriate and effective services – is a...
MU School of Medicine develops better body part models for med student training
Up-and-coming medical practitioners might have better training tools with the help of Missouri School of Medicine.
Union’s Survey About Why Teachers Leave Has Flaws, But Hints at Why They Stay
In February, the National Education Association released a survey indicating 55% of its members would leave education sooner than planned. The survey received massive — and largely uncritical — national media coverage. Since then, union affiliates across the country have conducted similar surveys of members in their states, reaching similar conclusions and garnering similar coverage. […]
Is Your Child Getting Good Reading Instruction?
Parents walking their young children into school for the first time may get excited at the books lining classroom walls – but those collections of books aren’t necessarily a guarantee their kids are going to learn to read them. According to cognitive scientist and reading expert Pamela Snow,...
