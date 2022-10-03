Rutgers might be wearing something a little different against Nebraska. The football team made a post about some special dark uniforms on Twitter. The post on social media had pictures of the uniforms with the caption “The Dark Knights”. The sleek all-black uniforms could make an appearance against Nebraska. While the uniforms are mostly black, there is still red coloring on the logo, number, and team name.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO