Earnest Lee Freeman, 71, Marksville
Earnest Lee Freeman, age 71, of Marksville, Louisiana passed on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville, Louisiana. A service celebrating his life and legacy will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at St. John Community Church-Baptist, 531 St. John Street, Marksville, LA 71351. Public viewing and...
Giah Layne Barrere, 17, Marksville
Services for Giah Layne Barrere will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, October 7, 2022, in the chapel of Kramer of Fifth Ward with Pastor Mark Crawford officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery #3, under the direction of Kramer of Fifth Ward. Visitation will be...
Robert Martin, 86, Hessmer
A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Robert Dale Martin will be held on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Marksville with Father Dan O’Connor officiating. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery #2 Mausoleum, Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.
Tina Clark, 60, Simmesport
Funeral services for Tina Clark of Simmesport will be held on Sunday, October 9, 2022 beginning at 3:00 p.m. in Escude’ Funeral Home of Simmesport with Reverend Daniel Wright officiating. Burial will follow in the Heart of Worship Church Cemetery in Lettsworth. Tina Bowman Clark, age 60, passed away...
Marie “Toni” Moreau Coburn, 66, of Marksville
Graveside memorial services for Marie “Toni” Coburn will be at 11AM, Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Cottonport, LA, with Pastor Mark Crawford and Deacon Stuart Neck officiating. Marie “Toni” Moreau Coburn, 66, of Marksville, LA, passed away September 8, 2022 at her home...
Tom Roy, 75, Bunkie
A memorial mass for Tom Roy was held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with the Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino officiating. A reception followed at the Roy home. Mr. Roy, age 75 of Bunkie, passed away peacefully at this home on...
Franklin McKenzie Kyle, Jr., 85, Bunkie native
Franklin McKenzie Kyle, Jr., age 85, a native of Bunkie, LA and a resident of Biloxi and Baton Rouge, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 surrounded by his family after a short bout with cancer. Franklin was born and raised in Bunkie and graduated from Bunkie High School. He...
Calvin Jermaine Woods
NATCHEZ – Graveside Services for Calvin Jermaine Woods, 45, of Natchez, who died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Baton Rouge will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Rounds Family Cemetery in Sibley with Rev. Dandridge Brooks officiating. Burial will follow at the Cemetery under...
Only Documented Miracle in the U.S. Is in St. Landry Parish
The Academy of the Sacred Heart holds a very special honor.
Lake Arthur Police searching for missing man, last contact in August
Lake Arthur Police Department is asking the public's assistance in the search for Justin Parsley, 44.
New LPB series explores Louisiana’s Black Greek life
ALEXANDRIA, LA. (WNTZ) – Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) debuts a new four-part mini-series exploring the history and legacy of Louisiana’s Black Greek Organizations. Crossing Over: Black Greek Life premieres on LPB’s statewide network Friday, October 7 at 7:00pm during the regular weekly broadcast of Louisiana: The State We’re In. A new episode premieres every Friday throughout the month of October.In addition, the mini-series will air in New Orleans on WLAE-TV32 at 7:00pm and on WYES-TV at 7:30pm. On demand streaming will be available at www.lpb.org/lswi and at www.lpb.org/blackamerica.
17 Alexandria Middle Magnet teachers call in sick
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board has confirmed that 17 teachers at Alexandria Middle Magnet School called in sick on Monday, Oct. 3. A week ago, on Sept. 26, two discrimination charges were filed against RPSB, claiming two teachers at AMMS were subjected to racial discrimination from their principal, Mrs. Renisha Sampract-Beaudion.
Two injured in shooting on Monroe Street in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria has confirmed that there was a shooting in the area of Harmon Park in the 2600 block of Monroe Street. The City said two people were wounded, but the injuries are non-life-threatening. This is all we have been provided on this shooting...
St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed in solving Ina Clare Drive homicide
In the early morning of September 25, 2022, the Opelousas Police Department responded to a shooting on Ina Clare Drive.
Woman poses as nurse to steal wallet from secured area at Lafayette hospital
woman posing as a nurse allegedly stole a wallet from a secured area at a local hospital
Second arrest made in connection to teenager overdose in Eunice
2 have been arrested for allegedly supplying fentanyl to a teen, leading to their death.
One donor can save many: Thankful recipients advocate for organ donation in Louisiana
Keenen Shields and Wendy Lipsey stood on the dance floor clutching gold medals that represented more than a ballroom dance championship. It was a symbol of hope. No, it was more than that. It was a testament to the fact that neither had lost hope while waiting for the call.
Alexandria Reinstated Officer Causes Non-Disciplinary Demotions
Alexandria, La - Yesterday at the Alexandria City Council meeting, the council was requesting a report related to Kenny Rachal, the Alexandria police lieutenant who was fired back in 2020, but had his job reinstated in September this year. Rachal was terminated in 2020 for what the City of Alexandria...
Friendship House Adult Day Care set to close on Oct. 15
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Friendship House Adult Day Care Services has announced it will close its doors on Oct. 15. Friendship House is the only adult day care facility in all of Region Six, which includes Avoyelles, Catahoula, Concordia, Grant, LaSalle, Rapides, Vernon and Winn Parishes. Officials at the Friendship...
Duson high-speed chase ends in Lafayette
According to Duson Police Chief Kip Judice, officers began pursuing a stolen vehicle from Crowley in Duson Wednesday afternoon.
