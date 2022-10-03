ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansura, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
avoyellestoday.com

Earnest Lee Freeman, 71, Marksville

Earnest Lee Freeman, age 71, of Marksville, Louisiana passed on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville, Louisiana. A service celebrating his life and legacy will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at St. John Community Church-Baptist, 531 St. John Street, Marksville, LA 71351. Public viewing and...
MARKSVILLE, LA
avoyellestoday.com

Giah Layne Barrere, 17, Marksville

Services for Giah Layne Barrere will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, October 7, 2022, in the chapel of Kramer of Fifth Ward with Pastor Mark Crawford officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery #3, under the direction of Kramer of Fifth Ward. Visitation will be...
MARKSVILLE, LA
avoyellestoday.com

Robert Martin, 86, Hessmer

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Robert Dale Martin will be held on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Marksville with Father Dan O’Connor officiating. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery #2 Mausoleum, Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.
MARKSVILLE, LA
avoyellestoday.com

Tina Clark, 60, Simmesport

Funeral services for Tina Clark of Simmesport will be held on Sunday, October 9, 2022 beginning at 3:00 p.m. in Escude’ Funeral Home of Simmesport with Reverend Daniel Wright officiating. Burial will follow in the Heart of Worship Church Cemetery in Lettsworth. Tina Bowman Clark, age 60, passed away...
SIMMESPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ethel, LA
City
Mansura, LA
Local
Louisiana Obituaries
City
Cottonport, LA
City
Marksville, LA
avoyellestoday.com

Marie “Toni” Moreau Coburn, 66, of Marksville

Graveside memorial services for Marie “Toni” Coburn will be at 11AM, Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Cottonport, LA, with Pastor Mark Crawford and Deacon Stuart Neck officiating. Marie “Toni” Moreau Coburn, 66, of Marksville, LA, passed away September 8, 2022 at her home...
MARKSVILLE, LA
avoyellestoday.com

Tom Roy, 75, Bunkie

A memorial mass for Tom Roy was held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with the Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino officiating. A reception followed at the Roy home. Mr. Roy, age 75 of Bunkie, passed away peacefully at this home on...
BUNKIE, LA
avoyellestoday.com

Franklin McKenzie Kyle, Jr., 85, Bunkie native

Franklin McKenzie Kyle, Jr., age 85, a native of Bunkie, LA and a resident of Biloxi and Baton Rouge, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 surrounded by his family after a short bout with cancer. Franklin was born and raised in Bunkie and graduated from Bunkie High School. He...
BUNKIE, LA
Natchez Democrat

Calvin Jermaine Woods

NATCHEZ – Graveside Services for Calvin Jermaine Woods, 45, of Natchez, who died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Baton Rouge will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Rounds Family Cemetery in Sibley with Rev. Dandridge Brooks officiating. Burial will follow at the Cemetery under...
NATCHEZ, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curtis Williams
Person
Donnell Turner
cenlanow.com

New LPB series explores Louisiana’s Black Greek life

ALEXANDRIA, LA. (WNTZ) – Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) debuts a new four-part mini-series exploring the history and legacy of Louisiana’s Black Greek Organizations. Crossing Over: Black Greek Life premieres on LPB’s statewide network Friday, October 7 at 7:00pm during the regular weekly broadcast of Louisiana: The State We’re In. A new episode premieres every Friday throughout the month of October.In addition, the mini-series will air in New Orleans on WLAE-TV32 at 7:00pm and on WYES-TV at 7:30pm. On demand streaming will be available at www.lpb.org/lswi and at www.lpb.org/blackamerica.
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

17 Alexandria Middle Magnet teachers call in sick

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board has confirmed that 17 teachers at Alexandria Middle Magnet School called in sick on Monday, Oct. 3. A week ago, on Sept. 26, two discrimination charges were filed against RPSB, claiming two teachers at AMMS were subjected to racial discrimination from their principal, Mrs. Renisha Sampract-Beaudion.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Of Christ#Colonial Nursing Home#The Usher Board#Albert Annie Mae#Begi
kalb.com

Two injured in shooting on Monroe Street in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria has confirmed that there was a shooting in the area of Harmon Park in the 2600 block of Monroe Street. The City said two people were wounded, but the injuries are non-life-threatening. This is all we have been provided on this shooting...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
westcentralsbest.com

Alexandria Reinstated Officer Causes Non-Disciplinary Demotions

Alexandria, La - Yesterday at the Alexandria City Council meeting, the council was requesting a report related to Kenny Rachal, the Alexandria police lieutenant who was fired back in 2020, but had his job reinstated in September this year. Rachal was terminated in 2020 for what the City of Alexandria...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Friendship House Adult Day Care set to close on Oct. 15

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Friendship House Adult Day Care Services has announced it will close its doors on Oct. 15. Friendship House is the only adult day care facility in all of Region Six, which includes Avoyelles, Catahoula, Concordia, Grant, LaSalle, Rapides, Vernon and Winn Parishes. Officials at the Friendship...
ALEXANDRIA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy