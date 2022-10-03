Read full article on original website
profootballnetwork.com
Fantasy RB Start/Sit Week 5: Devin Singletary Full Blast, Melvin Gordon III Not so Fast
We are now four weeks into the 2022 fantasy football season and starting to get a better idea of what these teams are. Decisions will only get more difficult from here on out. Let’s take a look at our RB start/sit Week 5 plays. Underdog Fantasy is the easiest...
Eagles, Giants fans won’t like ESPN’s bold predictions for Cowboys
Love for the Dallas Cowboys keeps on pouring in. On ESPN’s Get Up on Tuesday, Ryan Clark and Marcus Spears both agreed that the Cowboys could make it to the Super Bowl this year. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Said Spears, who played for Dallas from...
Why Justin Fields Didn't Hit Darnell Mooney for Wide-Open TD Vs. Giants
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Given the state of the Bears' passing attack, quarterback Justin Fields can't miss any layup. He missed a big one Sunday in the Bears' 20-12 loss to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Trailing 14-6, the Bears faced a third-and-10 on the Giants' 35-yard...
NFL Analysis Network
Seahawks’ Geno Smith Makes NFL History With Nice Week 4 Game
One of the most surprising performances thus far in the 2022 NFL season has been that of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. Smith had the opportunity to win the starting job after Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos this past offseason for a package that included quarterback Drew Lock.
Trent Dilfer Feels ‘Way Better' About Justin Fields, Worse About Bears
Trent Dilfer feels 'way better' about Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On that stat sheet, Justin Fields had a bad game on Sunday. He completed 50 percent of his passes for 174 yards and zero touchdowns. After looking at the score and seeing the Bears lost by...
Week 4 winners, losers: 49ers' two losses don't age well
Order has started to take shape in the NFL standings. The Green Bay Packers followed Aaron Rodgers' R-E-L-A-X method and now are 3-1. The Philadelphia Eagles remain undefeated. The Houston Texans are tanking. The New York Giants ... wait, they're 3-1?! It’s time to declare winners and losers from Week...
NBC Chicago
Suburban Youth Football Team Wants Suspension Overturned For Including Academically Gifted Player on Roster
A suburban Chicago youth football team wants its suspension overturned and be allowed to compete in the playoffs. The league suspended the Glenwood Cougars' 8th grade football team for including a 13-year-old academically gifted player on the roster. Tremayne Gandy Junior is technically in high school after jumping ahead a few grades from 7th grade last year to 10th grade this year.
profootballnetwork.com
Thursday Night Football Broncos vs. Colts Prop Bets: Weighing Wagers on Michael Pittman, Nyheim Hines, Melvin Gordon, and Russell Wilson
Week 4 is in the books, and now things are getting all too real. It’s time for Thursday Night Football, and if you’re making Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts prop bets for Week 5, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated as well as fall short of expectations.
Can ‘Unique' Weapon N'Keal Harry Boost Bears' Struggling Pass Attack?
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The Bears' passing attack is struggling to find its footing early in the season. Through four games, the Bears rank last in completions, completion percentage, passing yards, quarterback rating, and first downs. Per Pro Football Focus, their receivers are the worst at creating "open" or "wide open" opportunities in the NFL.
FOX Sports
NFL offensive line rankings: Eagles, Chiefs lead the top five
The offensive line is the heartbeat of an organization. If your line is good, your offense is good. Through four weeks of the NFL season, these five offensive lines rank among the top tier of units around the league. 1. Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles' offensive line is the gold standard....
Bears' Cody Whitehair on Injured Reserve; N'Keal Harry Activated
Whitehair lands on injured reserve; Harry taken off originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears placed left guard Cody Whitehair on injured reserve on Monday, the team announced. Subsequent to Whitehair's placement, the team activated N'Keal Harry from the list. Whitehair suffered a knee injury during Sunday's loss...
Detroit Lions Sign Chicago Bears Released Kicker Michael Badgley
Detroit Lions sign Bears released kicker Michael Badgley originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Detroit Lions signed kicker Michael Badgley to their practice squad on Tuesday. Badgley was signed to the Bears roster in place of Cairo Santos, who missed Sunday's game against the New York Giants for personal...
Ex-NFL Player Defends Justin Fields Missing Mooney on Wide Open TD
Ex-NFL player defends Fields missing Mooney on TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields missed a wide-open Darnell Mooney during the third quarter of the Bears' loss to the New York Giants on Sunday, missing out on an easy six points. An ex-NFL player defended Fields for missing...
NBC Sports
NFL Power Rankings: Where 49ers stand after MNF win
Almost four weeks of NFL football are in the books and we’ve learned a few things. The Philadelphia Eagles deserved the preseason hype. Nick Sirianni’s club is a locomotive rolling over everything in its path. The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs appear headed for a playoff collision course as long as they can avoid the plethora of AFC landmines in their way from Baltimore to Jacksonville and Miami.
College Football Schedule: Watch Every Game in Week 6
Three games featuring teams ranked in the top-25. A handful of conference rivalry showdowns. A… The post College Football Schedule: Watch Every Game in Week 6 appeared first on Outsider.
5 Cardinals to Hate-Watch This MLB Postseason
5 Cardinals to hate-watch this MLB postseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the first time since 2019, Chicago will not be represented in the MLB playoffs. To make matters worse, the closest teams for Cubs and White Sox fans to rally behind in October? The St. Louis Cardinals … yeah, don’t hold your breath.
Deadspin
Week 4 NFL Takeaways: Start spreading the news!
Look at the state of New York through the first four games of the season. Football fans from across the Empire State — and certain parts of New Jersey, Connecticut, and Canada — have reason to enjoy watching their teams through the first month of the NFL season. Three franchises that have spent the majority of the new millennium far away from contention, and many times immersed in embarrassment, are sitting pretty nearly a quarter of the way through the 2022 season.
Big Blue View
Giants vs. Packers 2022, Week 5: Quarterback isn’t Giants’ only question mark heading into Sunday
Things are about to get serious for the New York Giants, who travel to London this Sunday to face the Green Bay Packers in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season. The Giants are a feel-good 3-1, but you can argue that they have led a bit of a charmed existence throughout the season’s first four weeks. They won their season opener in Nashville when Randy Bullock of the Tennessee Titans missed a 47-yard field goal on the final play of the game. They then had the benefit of a rare three-game homestand, winning two of three.
White Sox' Davis Martin Exits 2022 Finale With Biceps Soreness
Davis Martin (biceps) exits White Sox finale originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Davis Martin exited the White Sox' 2022 season finale on Wednesday with right biceps soreness. The White Sox training staff and acting manager Miguel Cairo went out to visit Martin in the second inning. Martin, who started...
NBA Rumors: Draymond Green ‘Apologetic' After Jordan Poole Altercation
Report: Draymond 'apologetic' after altercation with Poole originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at Warriors practice Wednesday appeared to be serious. Fortunately for Golden State, it now appears that cooler heads might have prevailed shortly after. Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of...
NBA・
Comments / 0