SF Then & Now: The Heartbroken, Petty Miser Behind SF’s Conservatory of Flowers

This 1924 photograph (courtesy of OpenSF) depicts a common scene at Golden Gate Park: Three ladies linger outside the wooden, bright white Conservatory of Flowers. From its 19th century opening to today, millions have enjoyed the greenhouse’s tropical curiosities and Victorian vibe, as well as its meticulously curated flowerbeds and front lawn.
CBS San Francisco

Blue Angels set to buzz the Bay Area for Fleet Week

SAN FRANCISCO – Looping, rolling and gliding between the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz, the Blue Angels will amaze and delight once again with their storied air show, the highlight of Fleet Week, this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Thousands of visitors and residents are expected to attend Fleet Week, which began Monday and runs through October 10. Guide to San Francisco Fleet Week 2022The six F-18 Super Hornets in the Blue Angels air show and their daredevil pilots are the stars of the show, perhaps even more so this year, following the success of "Top Gun: Maverick." "We expect this year's Fleet Week...
Popular San Francisco Bar Will Shut Down Forever This Month

A popular gastropub in the heart of the Tenderloin is set to close its doors forever this October. Mikkeller Bar San Francisco was the second to open in the U.S. from the Danish brewer. “That place means something very special to us, and it is of course very sad to...
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Native Makes History En Route to International Space Station

Nicole Mann on Wednesday became the first Native American woman to go to space and the first woman to command a NASA commercial spacecraft. Mann, a North Bay native, and three others lifted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, Wednesday morning for the International Space Station. "You’ve got three rookies that...
sfstandard.com

On Halloween 1966, The Grateful Dead, Ken Kesey and His Merry Pranksters ‘Graduated’ From LSD

At the end of his stranger-than-fiction account of the 1960s counterculture, “The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test,” Tom Wolfe devotes a few surrealistic pages to the events of Halloween 1966. That night, Ken Kesey and his Merry Pranksters took over a warehouse in SoMa for a festival they called “Trip-or-Treat.” Wolfe’s chapter, much like the rest of his novelistic journalism, leaves us with more questions than answers.
NBC Bay Area

Noe Valley Institution Saved From Closing by Loyal Customer

Hannah Seyfert says her motives were, at the start, purely selfish. When Seyfert learned this summer that Lehr’s German Specialties in San Francisco’s Noe Valley was closing, she was mainly concerned about where she was going to find a place to buy the kind of dumplings and other German foods that reminded her of home in Hannover, Germany.
sonomamag.com

Late Chef’s Legacy Lives on at Hana Japanese Restaurant

Each day Keita Tominaga opens the doors of Hana Japanese restaurant, he faces a challenging prospect — stepping into his late father’s shoes. In May, the 31-year-old chef took up the reins of the venerated Japanese restaurant in Rohnert Park and PABU Izakaya in San Francisco, following the untimely death of his father, Kenichi “Ken” Tominaga, at age 61.
sonomamag.com

Canevari’s Deli in Santa Rosa Gets a Face-Lift

For more than 100 years, the inimitable Canevari’s Deli and ravioli factory has been a delicious part of the fabric of Santa Rosa. Founded by Italian immigrants in the early 1900s, the family-run shop made hundreds of pounds of meat and cheese-filled pasta weekly. It remained in the Canevari family until 2012.
KRON4 News

Bay Area has been site of notorious serial killers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – News that a fatal shooting in Oakland might be linked to a serial killer in Stockton brings back painful memories of serial killers with links to the Bay Area in the past. KRON4 News remembers five of the most brutal killers who left their mark on the region. The Zodiac killer […]
