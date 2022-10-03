SAN FRANCISCO – Looping, rolling and gliding between the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz, the Blue Angels will amaze and delight once again with their storied air show, the highlight of Fleet Week, this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Thousands of visitors and residents are expected to attend Fleet Week, which began Monday and runs through October 10. Guide to San Francisco Fleet Week 2022The six F-18 Super Hornets in the Blue Angels air show and their daredevil pilots are the stars of the show, perhaps even more so this year, following the success of "Top Gun: Maverick." "We expect this year's Fleet Week...

