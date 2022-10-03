Read full article on original website
sfstandard.com
SF Then & Now: The Heartbroken, Petty Miser Behind SF’s Conservatory of Flowers
This 1924 photograph (courtesy of OpenSF) depicts a common scene at Golden Gate Park: Three ladies linger outside the wooden, bright white Conservatory of Flowers. From its 19th century opening to today, millions have enjoyed the greenhouse’s tropical curiosities and Victorian vibe, as well as its meticulously curated flowerbeds and front lawn.
TravelSkills 10-05-22 How a 600-acre private property became a SF day-trip gem
Plus: The tiny Bay Area town modern life forgot, 'Everybody hated us': a bike event that turns SF into Amsterdam, Universal Studios Florida flooded from Hurricane Ian and Facing survivor's guilt as Hurricane Ian strands me in SF.
Blue Angels set to buzz the Bay Area for Fleet Week
SAN FRANCISCO – Looping, rolling and gliding between the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz, the Blue Angels will amaze and delight once again with their storied air show, the highlight of Fleet Week, this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Thousands of visitors and residents are expected to attend Fleet Week, which began Monday and runs through October 10. Guide to San Francisco Fleet Week 2022The six F-18 Super Hornets in the Blue Angels air show and their daredevil pilots are the stars of the show, perhaps even more so this year, following the success of "Top Gun: Maverick." "We expect this year's Fleet Week...
Scott’s Chowder House Making Palo Alto Debut
The award-winning chowder house announces on its website that a new location is coming to Town & Country Village. It's currently in the permitting phase.
SF Fleet Week 2022: How to stream Blue Angels, schedule of events and more
Blue Angels, ship tours and more! Here's everything you need to know about SF Fleet Week:
sfstandard.com
Popular San Francisco Bar Will Shut Down Forever This Month
A popular gastropub in the heart of the Tenderloin is set to close its doors forever this October. Mikkeller Bar San Francisco was the second to open in the U.S. from the Danish brewer. “That place means something very special to us, and it is of course very sad to...
San Francisco native among one of Blue Angel pilots flying for Fleet Week 2022
"It is surreal, this is where it all started for me," said Lt. Goossens at his alma mater St. Ignatius College Preparatory, sharing his journey of becoming a pilot.
How the logo for SF's House of Prime Rib ended up on a customer's leg
"To me, it's a silly tattoo. But I genuinely just love the House of Prime Rib."
This San Francisco Fleet Week feud was bizarre, even by Gavin Newsom standards
The feud happened 15 years ago, but if you change a couple of details here and there, the tale very much sounds like it could have happened in 2022.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Native Makes History En Route to International Space Station
Nicole Mann on Wednesday became the first Native American woman to go to space and the first woman to command a NASA commercial spacecraft. Mann, a North Bay native, and three others lifted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, Wednesday morning for the International Space Station. "You’ve got three rookies that...
sfstandard.com
On Halloween 1966, The Grateful Dead, Ken Kesey and His Merry Pranksters ‘Graduated’ From LSD
At the end of his stranger-than-fiction account of the 1960s counterculture, “The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test,” Tom Wolfe devotes a few surrealistic pages to the events of Halloween 1966. That night, Ken Kesey and his Merry Pranksters took over a warehouse in SoMa for a festival they called “Trip-or-Treat.” Wolfe’s chapter, much like the rest of his novelistic journalism, leaves us with more questions than answers.
4 rescued from sinking boat in San Francisco Bay
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued four people and two dogs after their boat began sinking one mile off of Point San Pablo in the San Francisco Bay.
NBC Bay Area
Noe Valley Institution Saved From Closing by Loyal Customer
Hannah Seyfert says her motives were, at the start, purely selfish. When Seyfert learned this summer that Lehr’s German Specialties in San Francisco’s Noe Valley was closing, she was mainly concerned about where she was going to find a place to buy the kind of dumplings and other German foods that reminded her of home in Hannover, Germany.
Bay Area 'Western White House' sells for $10 million under asking price
The home was commissioned by the Hearst family in 1930 as a recreation of America's White House.
sonomamag.com
Late Chef’s Legacy Lives on at Hana Japanese Restaurant
Each day Keita Tominaga opens the doors of Hana Japanese restaurant, he faces a challenging prospect — stepping into his late father’s shoes. In May, the 31-year-old chef took up the reins of the venerated Japanese restaurant in Rohnert Park and PABU Izakaya in San Francisco, following the untimely death of his father, Kenichi “Ken” Tominaga, at age 61.
Gao’s Crab & Kabob to Debut in San Francisco
Serving "mouth-watering charcoal-grilled kabobs and Cajun-style seafood boils," Gao’s Crab & Kabob will open its first West Coast location.
Penthouse apartment in iconic Bay Area flatiron building hits the market at $1.5 million
The historic building played a central role in an acclaimed 2018 movie.
sonomamag.com
Canevari’s Deli in Santa Rosa Gets a Face-Lift
For more than 100 years, the inimitable Canevari’s Deli and ravioli factory has been a delicious part of the fabric of Santa Rosa. Founded by Italian immigrants in the early 1900s, the family-run shop made hundreds of pounds of meat and cheese-filled pasta weekly. It remained in the Canevari family until 2012.
Hundreds of sea lions sickened along Calif. coastline
The Marine Mammal Center's 24-hour rescue hotline was flooded with hundreds of calls reporting sightings of the animals in distress.
Bay Area has been site of notorious serial killers
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – News that a fatal shooting in Oakland might be linked to a serial killer in Stockton brings back painful memories of serial killers with links to the Bay Area in the past. KRON4 News remembers five of the most brutal killers who left their mark on the region. The Zodiac killer […]
