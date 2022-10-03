Thomas F. Burke, of North Quincy, died on Oct. 1, 2022 surrounded by his family, he was 72. The beloved husband of 50 years to Denise (Morgan) Burke of North Quincy, who lovingly cared for him as his nurse. Loving father of Michelle Durocher and her husband Marc of Auburn, Tommy Burke of Easton, Michael Burke and his wife Melinda of Easton, Tracey Shea and her husband Joseph of East Bridgewater, Matthew Burke and his wife Shannon of Abington, Joseph Burke of Quincy, Elizabeth “Libby” Burke and her fiancee John Coronella of Middleboro and Patricia Ann Burke and her partner Cory Cunningham of Peabody. Brother of Carole Danckert of Squantum, Donald Burke of West Barnet, VT Kathleen Lescinskas of Quincy, William Burke of Avon, Mary Morris of Weymouth and the late James Burke, Patricia Ann McDermott and Paul Burke. Cherished grandfather of 19 grandchildren, Marc, Joseph, Jacques, Eve, Kayleigh, Brandon, Connor, Emma, Shane, Liam, Morgan, Dakota, Matthew, Brighid, Joseph, Olivia, Samantha, Skyla and Mason and many nieces and nephews.

