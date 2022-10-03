ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLNS

When will mid-Michigan see its first freeze?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In case you didn’t know, the National Weather Service has specific criteria in place for the word “freeze.” According to the NWS definition, it will occur when temperatures are 32 degrees or lower and we have conditions like heavy winds that prevent the formation of frost. Now, for areas in the […]
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Traffic
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
fox2detroit.com

Jellyfish discovered in Island Lake Recreation Area pond near Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Despite being some of the sea's most exotic creatures, jellyfish have become an increasingly common sight in the Great Lakes. While it might feel like the only place someone in Michigan could see the alien-like organisms is at an aquarium, jellyfish now frequent local inland lakes. FOX 2 Photo Journalist Coulter Mitchell found some floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond, near Brighton.
BRIGHTON, MI
WILX-TV

Now Desk: A cool down is on the way and how to celebrate Croc-tober

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki previews a rollercoaster of a cooler week ahead. We have the latest trending headlines including a settlement reached in the wrongful death lawsuit on the set of the movie “Rust,” remembering a legendary singer, and why you should also watch the clock if you’re watching your waistline.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

$3.6M going to Lansing airport for facility upgrades

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Some major infrastructure upgrades are coming to the Capital Region International Airport (LAN). According to a statement from the airport, the $3.6 million grant from the American Rescue Plan will be going towards water, sewer and utility upgrades. The upgrades are estimated to cost around $4.4 million, and the airport will […]
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Tokens#Ferries
radioresultsnetwork.com

This Year’s State Christmas Tree Will NOT Come From Upper Peninsula

The official 2022 state Christmas tree, a 63-foot spruce selected by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB), will be harvested from St. Johns in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The spruce, donated by mother and daughter business partners, Mary Ann and Caitlin Beck, will arrive in downtown Lansing to festoon the Capitol grounds for the holiday season Saturday, Oct. 29.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Now Desk: Temperatures tumble and SPAM makes a comeback

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the forecast for a cooler week ahead. Then Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk with the latest headlines including President Biden is set to tour Florida to survey damage from Hurricane Ian, why a legendary drummer canceled their North American tour, and a pantry classic makes a comeback.
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
WWMTCw

West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

FireKeepers Casino Hotel announces departure of CEO

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The five-year CEO of FireKeepers Casino Hotel announced she is leaving the company Wednesday. Kathy George played a key role in the expansion and growth of the Battle Creek hotel during her tenure, according to the company. “It has been an honor and privilege to...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WILX-TV

Meridian Twp. Police announce free Halloween Open House

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Visitors can tour the Police Department and meet the Meridian Twp. Police officers at the Public Safety Building. “We love hosting this event every year,” said Lieutenant Bart Crane. “It is a wonderful opportunity for the community members to meet our staff, tour the police building and just have a great time.”
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

East Lansing police partner with community leaders for blood drive

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Several Mid-Michigan religious leaders are joining the East Lansing Police Department for an American Red Cross blood drive Friday. The event is part of National Faith and Blue Weekend will take place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Martin Luther Chapel, located on Abbot Road near City Hall.
EAST LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy