Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State wins 2-1 in overtime over Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State looks forward to weekend matchups against Michigan State and Kent StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
83 Year Old Michigan Woman Shot While Handing Out Pro-Life PamphletsKyle SchepperleyLake Odessa, MI
Woman Appalled After Eating Subway Sandwich Containing FecesBriana B.Lansing, MI
Michigan State SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Michigan’s official Christmas tree hails from St. Johns
The tree was picked by Michigan's Department of Technology, Management and Budget, and is the first state tree to be picked out of Clinton County.
Is It Illegal to Drive with Snow on Your Car Roof in Michigan?
It's frightening to type these words, let alone thing them: Winter Is Coming! No, I'm not referring to some special Game of Thrones re-hash where that final season is rumored to be scrapped and remade--that'll never happen. Actual winter is coming to Michigan very soon. Somehow, the first few snowstorms...
WILX-TV
Traffic alert: Lansing roundabout to partially close for manhole cover repair
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A section of a traffic circle in Lansing will close for several days due to a manhole cover repair. According to city officials, the southeast portion of the Michigan Avenue and Washington Square roundabout will close Friday. Drivers heading eastbound on Michigan Avenue will be detoured...
When will mid-Michigan see its first freeze?
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In case you didn’t know, the National Weather Service has specific criteria in place for the word “freeze.” According to the NWS definition, it will occur when temperatures are 32 degrees or lower and we have conditions like heavy winds that prevent the formation of frost. Now, for areas in the […]
fox2detroit.com
Jellyfish discovered in Island Lake Recreation Area pond near Brighton
BRIGHTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Despite being some of the sea's most exotic creatures, jellyfish have become an increasingly common sight in the Great Lakes. While it might feel like the only place someone in Michigan could see the alien-like organisms is at an aquarium, jellyfish now frequent local inland lakes. FOX 2 Photo Journalist Coulter Mitchell found some floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond, near Brighton.
WILX-TV
Now Desk: A cool down is on the way and how to celebrate Croc-tober
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki previews a rollercoaster of a cooler week ahead. We have the latest trending headlines including a settlement reached in the wrongful death lawsuit on the set of the movie “Rust,” remembering a legendary singer, and why you should also watch the clock if you’re watching your waistline.
WILX-TV
56 gambling machines, $12,700 seized by Michigan investigators during gas station raids
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan investigators seized 56 gaming machines and more than $12,700 in alleged illegal gambling profits during raids at Redford Township, Taylor, and Allen Park gas stations and a Flint-area store. Four raids were associated with several joint investigations led by the Michigan Department of Attorney General...
$3.6M going to Lansing airport for facility upgrades
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Some major infrastructure upgrades are coming to the Capital Region International Airport (LAN). According to a statement from the airport, the $3.6 million grant from the American Rescue Plan will be going towards water, sewer and utility upgrades. The upgrades are estimated to cost around $4.4 million, and the airport will […]
radioresultsnetwork.com
This Year’s State Christmas Tree Will NOT Come From Upper Peninsula
The official 2022 state Christmas tree, a 63-foot spruce selected by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB), will be harvested from St. Johns in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The spruce, donated by mother and daughter business partners, Mary Ann and Caitlin Beck, will arrive in downtown Lansing to festoon the Capitol grounds for the holiday season Saturday, Oct. 29.
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Temperatures tumble and SPAM makes a comeback
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the forecast for a cooler week ahead. Then Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk with the latest headlines including President Biden is set to tour Florida to survey damage from Hurricane Ian, why a legendary drummer canceled their North American tour, and a pantry classic makes a comeback.
Why are Michigan's gas prices higher than the country's average?
A lot of drivers going to see a dreaded sight as they head to work this morning with another big jump at the pump.
WILX-TV
Abbot Road Park will be renamed during a special ceremony on ‘Indigenous Peoples’ Day
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In recognition of historic and contemporary Indigenous people who gather, trade, learn, work, and celebrate in the Greater Lansing area, all community members are invited to be a part of this special rename ceremony of Abbot Road Park. During this year’s Indigenous People’s Day, Abbot Road...
WILX-TV
Charlotte to replace the roof on City Hall, funding from the American Rescue Plan Act
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This month the City Hall in Charlotte is replacing their roof. The project is expected to take about three weeks to complete with funding coming from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). City hall will remain open during construction. However, officials are asking people to be...
WWMTCw
West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
Michigan officials seize 56 machines, $12,700 in illegal gambling profits from gas stations, storefront
DETROIT -- State investigators seized 56 gaming machines and more than $12,700 in alleged illegal gambling profits during recent raids in Southeast Michigan. According to the Michigan Gaming Control Board, the raids took place at Redford Township, Taylor and Allen Park gas stations and a Flint-area store on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29.
fox2detroit.com
Man ignores 'mysterious call,' later finds out it was Michigan Lottery telling him he won $100,000
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man won $100,000 from a second chance Michigan Lottery game. The 56-year-old man who chose to remain anonymous said he scans non-winning $300,000,000 Diamond Riches tickets into the lottery app, which enters players into drawings for other prizes. He was selected in a random Aug. 31 drawing.
WWMTCw
FireKeepers Casino Hotel announces departure of CEO
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The five-year CEO of FireKeepers Casino Hotel announced she is leaving the company Wednesday. Kathy George played a key role in the expansion and growth of the Battle Creek hotel during her tenure, according to the company. “It has been an honor and privilege to...
WILX-TV
Meridian Twp. Police announce free Halloween Open House
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Visitors can tour the Police Department and meet the Meridian Twp. Police officers at the Public Safety Building. “We love hosting this event every year,” said Lieutenant Bart Crane. “It is a wonderful opportunity for the community members to meet our staff, tour the police building and just have a great time.”
Semi-truck hits wires, causes power outage
About 1,100 Consumers Energy customers in northern Grand Rapids and Plainfield Township lost power Tuesday morning after a semi-truck hit some power lines, authorities say.
WILX-TV
East Lansing police partner with community leaders for blood drive
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Several Mid-Michigan religious leaders are joining the East Lansing Police Department for an American Red Cross blood drive Friday. The event is part of National Faith and Blue Weekend will take place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Martin Luther Chapel, located on Abbot Road near City Hall.
