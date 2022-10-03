ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa police identifies 17-year-old killed at McLain High School

By FOX23.com News Staff
 2 days ago

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police identified the 17-year-old victim killed after a football game at McLain High School on Friday.

Police said Terron Yarbrough was shot and killed following the game.

Police have not identified the other 17-year-old shot at the game, or the two additional shooting victims reported Monday morning.

McLain High School canceled classes on Monday, but said on-site grief counseling will be available.

Irene Lane
2d ago

My deepest condolences go out to his family friends and school peers in the lost of your love one . My prayers that whoever Murdered this young man either turns himself in or that someone that knows the Killer will help these families in getting Justice for them. And please whatever y’all do please don’t take the law into your own hands otherwise you’ll be in the same situation that this Killer is

