ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marksville, LA

Comments / 0

Related
avoyellestoday.com

Giah Layne Barrere, 17, Marksville

Services for Giah Layne Barrere will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, October 7, 2022, in the chapel of Kramer of Fifth Ward with Pastor Mark Crawford officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery #3, under the direction of Kramer of Fifth Ward. Visitation will be...
MARKSVILLE, LA
avoyellestoday.com

Earnest Lee Freeman, 71, Marksville

Earnest Lee Freeman, age 71, of Marksville, Louisiana passed on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville, Louisiana. A service celebrating his life and legacy will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at St. John Community Church-Baptist, 531 St. John Street, Marksville, LA 71351. Public viewing and...
MARKSVILLE, LA
avoyellestoday.com

Tina Clark, 60, Simmesport

Funeral services for Tina Clark of Simmesport will be held on Sunday, October 9, 2022 beginning at 3:00 p.m. in Escude’ Funeral Home of Simmesport with Reverend Daniel Wright officiating. Burial will follow in the Heart of Worship Church Cemetery in Lettsworth. Tina Bowman Clark, age 60, passed away...
SIMMESPORT, LA
avoyellestoday.com

Marie “Toni” Moreau Coburn, 66, of Marksville

Graveside memorial services for Marie “Toni” Coburn will be at 11AM, Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Cottonport, LA, with Pastor Mark Crawford and Deacon Stuart Neck officiating. Marie “Toni” Moreau Coburn, 66, of Marksville, LA, passed away September 8, 2022 at her home...
MARKSVILLE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marksville, LA
Obituaries
City
Martin, LA
City
Zachary, LA
City
Hessmer, LA
City
Denham Springs, LA
Local
Louisiana Obituaries
City
Marksville, LA
avoyellestoday.com

Stanley Egan, 55, Moreauville

Stanley Egan, age 55, passed away at his home in Moreauville on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Cynthia Egan; children, Cynthia Devens (Jarvis) and Mason Egan; siblings, Sophie Barber, Donald Egan, and Sandra Smith; his grandchildren, Darrell Kinnel, Jazza’niah Wright, and Jazira Wright; his father-in-law, Dennis Wilson, Sr.; his mother-in-law, Cynthia Wilson. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, extended family, and friends.
MOREAUVILLE, LA
kalb.com

17 Alexandria Middle Magnet teachers call in sick

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board has confirmed that 17 teachers at Alexandria Middle Magnet School called in sick on Monday, Oct. 3. A week ago, on Sept. 26, two discrimination charges were filed against RPSB, claiming two teachers at AMMS were subjected to racial discrimination from their principal, Mrs. Renisha Sampract-Beaudion.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Lee
kalb.com

Two injured in shooting on Monroe Street in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria has confirmed that there was a shooting in the area of Harmon Park in the 2600 block of Monroe Street. The City said two people were wounded, but the injuries are non-life-threatening. This is all we have been provided on this shooting...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

Almost everybody loves pizza and craves it from time to time. While it's definitely not something that you should have on a daily basis, it's more than alright to enjoy it occasionally. With that in mind, if you live in Louisiana or travel there often, here are four amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that have excellent online reviews.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laura Martin#Dale Martin#Tx#Bunkie
kalb.com

Friendship House Adult Day Care set to close on Oct. 15

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Friendship House Adult Day Care Services has announced it will close its doors on Oct. 15. Friendship House is the only adult day care facility in all of Region Six, which includes Avoyelles, Catahoula, Concordia, Grant, LaSalle, Rapides, Vernon and Winn Parishes. Officials at the Friendship...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
kalb.com

Juvenile’s body found at Paragon Casino Resort

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed to KALB that a body was found on Monday morning at the Paragon Casino Resort. The identity of the person was not released, but it was confirmed that the body was of a 17-year-old white female. The cause of death was also not released. The coroner’s office did say that the death was not the result of a stabbing or shooting.
MARKSVILLE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy