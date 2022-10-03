FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Poll Show Hispanic Voters Overwhelming Favor O’Rourke Over AbbottTom HandyTexas State
Ex-NBA Player Suing DFW Airport for Lack of Development Around Sports ComplexLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Former Dallas Cowboys Star Cole Beasley Announces RetirementLarry LeaseDallas, TX
T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His DaughterTom HandyAtlanta, GA
Haunted Military Hospital: Fort Wolters, TexasNick Summers - ExplorerDallas, TX
Related
Vote Common God to host Dallas, Fort Worth trainings on how to identify, confront Christian nationalism
As Christian Nationalism Rises, Progressive Pastors in North Texas Fight to Keep the Faith
Fort Worth city manager reprimanded after trip with billionaire couple
Getting to know the 10 new district superintendents in North Texas
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rick Roberts: Small towns are becoming Boomtowns!!!
Shut the front door! New study ranks Dallas as No. 4 most potty-mouthed city in U.S. – and Fort Worth comes in at No. 5
Dallas Native Eleni Loving Makes Her Texas Debut with Gibney Dance Company
Dallas Police Chief Garcia talks job and background, says 'there are no barriers with hard work'
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: North Texas restaurants among the best places to get chicken-fried steak in Texas
25-year-old Plano man sentenced to life in prison for Shops at Legacy murder
High Hill Farm and Development Owners, Jason and Sharon Romano, Say Bye-Bye to Dallas and Hello to East Texas
Dallas ISD sends central office staff to help in classrooms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
She Reps: Tiara Alise
Dallas Struggling to Hire Enough Poll Workers
Student Senate resolutions call for two building name changes due to controversial past
Seven Tarrant County women were killed by abusive partners in 2021, down from pandemic spike
Only 10 city of Fort Worth employees, elected leaders submitted conflict disclosure forms during past 7 years
Collette Flanagan, Founder of Mothers Against Police Brutality, Speaks Out About Racism in Policing
Austin developer to bring new multifamily project to Grand Prairie
Dirty Deeds: Forms needed to fight deed fraud in Dallas County
Dallas Weekly
Continuously published, without missing a single issue for more than 67 years, the Dallas Weekly has emerged as the leading most trusted voice of the African American community in north Texas. The Dallas Weekly has been recognized and awarded for its impactful journalistic excellence not only locally, but also statewide, regionally and nationally; more than any other Black owned media enterprise of its kind in the area. The company takes great pride in the fact that we speak to and for our community in a way that insures we are a part of and not apart from those whom we serve. Over the last six decades, the Dallas Weekly has been at the epicenter of all things African American in the fastest growing region of the country. As such, we have evolved, like our region, into a diverse, dynamic, forward thinking strategically minded enterprise that attracts people of all walks of life. Today the Dallas Weekly, the DW, is recognized as a multimedia brand capable of having not just national influence but in many cases a flare for the international as well. Our award winning traditional print publication has been joined by a state of the art multimedia website, and exciting e edition, a growing family of Facebook and Twitter followers as well as a recently launched internet radio station. Our family of supporters continues to grow as does our sphere of influence. More and more readers are reaching out to the DW on social media and we are actively reaching out to them.The new DW is a niche brand operating on a unique multimedia platform and it’s working. We still provide our readers with relevant information that they trust, respect and depend on. We reflect our readers in the stories we cover, post, record and videotape. We humbly accept our role and our heritage and those whom we serve, let us know they appreciate us each and every day. The fact that they spend in excess of $35 billion annually speaks to their size and influence. The DW speaks to and for them. Join us as the DW continues to become a major multimedia force in the state of Texas. It’s all about our content and our culture.https://www.dallasweekly.com/
Comments / 0