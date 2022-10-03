ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

North Dallas Gazette

Vote Common God to host Dallas, Fort Worth trainings on how to identify, confront Christian nationalism

AUSTIN, DALLAS, FORT WORTH (Texas): The national evangelical group Vote Common Good (VCG), will host a series of events in Texas starting Monday as part of a growing campaign to mobilize voters of faith to defeat election-denying, insurrection-supporting candidates in November and educate the public about the dangers of Christian Nationalism.
Dallas Observer

As Christian Nationalism Rises, Progressive Pastors in North Texas Fight to Keep the Faith

Keri Lynn Lucas swears the story is true. While driving one day, a vision came to the pastor: She would start a support group for LGBTQ teens in Collin County, a conservative enclave that desperately needed such a group. She didn’t yet know the details, let alone how to navigate the politics of North Texas, but she trusted the vision. It was, in her words, “something worth doing.” She called a friend to ask for help with the group.
fox4news.com

Fort Worth city manager reprimanded after trip with billionaire couple

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth’s city manager has been cut off from a portion of his duties after vacationing in Colorado with a billionaire and his wife. According to a news release, city manager David Cooke’s private trip to Aspen over Labor Day weekend with billionaire couple Ed and Sasha Bass could be seen as a conflict of interest.
nypressnews.com

Getting to know the 10 new district superintendents in North Texas

TEXAS, USA — There has been a lot of change in educational leadership recently, and North Texas is a prime example of such. From November 2021 through February 2022, 11 superintendents from 10 local school districts announced they would be leaving, resigning or retiring from their leadership positions. While...
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Small towns are becoming Boomtowns!!!

Over the last decade, more and more people have moved across the DFW area into towns that were once very small. Now, towns that were once among the smallest in the metroplex have now become Boomtowns over the last decade. Ricks talks with some listeners living in DFW towns to share the reasons why these small towns have become bigger and bigger.
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Chief Garcia talks job and background, says 'there are no barriers with hard work'

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is made up for more than 3,600 sworn officers and some 550 civilian employees.The man at the helm is Chief Eddie Garcia.He has the distinction of being not just the 30th chief in the departments 140 year history, but also the first Latino to hold the job.CBS 11 recently sat down with Chief Garcia to chat about his job and his background.One of the first things he pointed out was a large Puerto Rican flag hanging from a wall inside of his office.Garcia said, "I have had this in every office since...
CBS DFW

25-year-old Plano man sentenced to life in prison for Shops at Legacy murder

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A 25-year-old Plano man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of Steven Gambles last summer.In a release sent out Wednesday, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said on July 7, 2021, Gambles was meeting a friend for dinner at the Shops at Legacy when 25-year-old Jordan Jacobs passed him outside. Willis said Jacobs told his girlfriend that Gambles had "been looking at her and so he was going to go rob him as a consequence." He then reportedly went back to his apartment and changed into a long...
Dallas Weekly

She Reps: Tiara Alise

Tiara Alise is an attorney, philanthropist, and certified fitness coach based in Dallas, TX. Fitness has been a part of her life for as long as she can remember. She spent most of her life as a dancer and began professional dance training at the age of 11 in various dance styles, including tap, jazz, ballet, pointe, modern and more!
Larry Lease

Dallas Struggling to Hire Enough Poll Workers

Early voting starts in three weeks, and election offices across the state are still dealing with the fallout from the 2020 election.Red Dot/Unsplash. With the midterms around the corner, it's the time of the year when election offices should be preparing for the midterms. However, many across the state and North Texas say their offices are being bogged down by 2020 election deniers.
Shorthorn

Student Senate resolutions call for two building name changes due to controversial past

The Student Senate introduced two resolutions focused on renaming two campus buildings due to their controversial namesakes during the general body meeting Tuesday. The two resolutions called for the name change of the University Center and Woolf Hall, which wouldn’t be the first time a UTA building’s name would be called on to change due to allegations of racism. Davis Hall, named after former university administrator Edward Davis, was renamed the University Administration Building in 2021. This occurred after former interim President Teik Lim formed a task force to research the issue and the group determined “Davis was not someone they could memorialize in good conscience,” according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Dallas Weekly

Collette Flanagan, Founder of Mothers Against Police Brutality, Speaks Out About Racism in Policing

On October 3, 2022, in Geneva, Collette Flanagan, Founder of Mothers Against Police Brutality, testified before the United Nations Human Rights Council on “racial justice and equality in law enforcement.”. Collette Flanagan. Founder, Mothers Against Police Brutality. Remarks before the United Nations Human Rights Council. October 3, 2022. I’d...
WFAA

Austin developer to bring new multifamily project to Grand Prairie

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Austin-based developer OHT Partners plans to get underway on a 400,000-square-foot apartment building early next year, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. Set to begin construction on February 15, 2023, OHT Partners will build a four- and five-story apartment...
blackchronicle.com

Dirty Deeds: Forms needed to fight deed fraud in Dallas County

DALLAS — Editor’s Note: WFAA will air the most recent installment of its “Dirty Deeds” sequence at 10 p.m. Thursday. Every 12 months, there are greater than 400,000 paperwork filed with the Dallas County Clerk’s Office. Some of these paperwork are cast property deeds transferring...
Dallas Weekly

Dallas Weekly

