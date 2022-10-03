ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bunkie, LA

Earnest Lee Freeman, 71, Marksville

Earnest Lee Freeman, age 71, of Marksville, Louisiana passed on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville, Louisiana. A service celebrating his life and legacy will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at St. John Community Church-Baptist, 531 St. John Street, Marksville, LA 71351. Public viewing and...
MARKSVILLE, LA
Marie “Toni” Moreau Coburn, 66, of Marksville

Graveside memorial services for Marie “Toni” Coburn will be at 11AM, Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Cottonport, LA, with Pastor Mark Crawford and Deacon Stuart Neck officiating. Marie “Toni” Moreau Coburn, 66, of Marksville, LA, passed away September 8, 2022 at her home...
MARKSVILLE, LA
Tina Clark, 60, Simmesport

Funeral services for Tina Clark of Simmesport will be held on Sunday, October 9, 2022 beginning at 3:00 p.m. in Escude’ Funeral Home of Simmesport with Reverend Daniel Wright officiating. Burial will follow in the Heart of Worship Church Cemetery in Lettsworth. Tina Bowman Clark, age 60, passed away...
SIMMESPORT, LA
Giah Layne Barrere, 17, Marksville

Services for Giah Layne Barrere will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, October 7, 2022, in the chapel of Kramer of Fifth Ward with Pastor Mark Crawford officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery #3, under the direction of Kramer of Fifth Ward. Visitation will be...
MARKSVILLE, LA
Stanley Egan, 55, Moreauville

Stanley Egan, age 55, passed away at his home in Moreauville on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Cynthia Egan; children, Cynthia Devens (Jarvis) and Mason Egan; siblings, Sophie Barber, Donald Egan, and Sandra Smith; his grandchildren, Darrell Kinnel, Jazza’niah Wright, and Jazira Wright; his father-in-law, Dennis Wilson, Sr.; his mother-in-law, Cynthia Wilson. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, extended family, and friends.
MOREAUVILLE, LA
Two injured in shooting on Monroe Street in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria has confirmed that there was a shooting in the area of Harmon Park in the 2600 block of Monroe Street. The City said two people were wounded, but the injuries are non-life-threatening. This is all we have been provided on this shooting...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Ethel Mae Williams, 96, Mansura

Funeral service for Ethel Mae Williams of Mansura will begin at 11:00am on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at First Evening Star Baptist Church in Cottonport with Pastor Greg Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Little Zion Baptist Cemetery in Longbridge. Ethel Mae Williams, age 96, passed away on Wednesday, September...
MANSURA, LA
17 Alexandria Middle Magnet teachers call in sick

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board has confirmed that 17 teachers at Alexandria Middle Magnet School called in sick on Monday, Oct. 3. A week ago, on Sept. 26, two discrimination charges were filed against RPSB, claiming two teachers at AMMS were subjected to racial discrimination from their principal, Mrs. Renisha Sampract-Beaudion.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Alexandria Reinstated Officer Causes Non-Disciplinary Demotions

Alexandria, La - Yesterday at the Alexandria City Council meeting, the council was requesting a report related to Kenny Rachal, the Alexandria police lieutenant who was fired back in 2020, but had his job reinstated in September this year. Rachal was terminated in 2020 for what the City of Alexandria...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Friendship House Adult Day Care set to close on Oct. 15

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Friendship House Adult Day Care Services has announced it will close its doors on Oct. 15. Friendship House is the only adult day care facility in all of Region Six, which includes Avoyelles, Catahoula, Concordia, Grant, LaSalle, Rapides, Vernon and Winn Parishes. Officials at the Friendship...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Lafayette man kills three people, then himself in spree across parish on Tuesday

Four people are dead after a Lafayette man went on a shooting spree across Lafayette Parish that ended with him taking his own life. Lafayette Police Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said Andres Jamal Felix, 36, of Lafayette, shot and killed a woman in Duson around 5:30 p.m. before driving to the residence of his estranged wife in the 100 block of Clara Street in Lafayette and shooting and killing her around 6 p.m.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
