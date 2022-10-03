Read full article on original website
Where we rate the Vikings in our Week 5 power rankings
The 3-1 Vikings didn't crack our top 10 this week.
Why Justin Fields Didn't Hit Darnell Mooney for Wide-Open TD Vs. Giants
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Given the state of the Bears' passing attack, quarterback Justin Fields can't miss any layup. He missed a big one Sunday in the Bears' 20-12 loss to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Trailing 14-6, the Bears faced a third-and-10 on the Giants' 35-yard...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 4: 49ers beat Rams 24-9 on MNF
Week 4 of the NFL season came to a close on Monday, as the Los Angeles Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers, 24-9. San Francisco now leads the all-time series 76-68-3 (including the postseason), and Niners coach Kyle Shanahan boasts an 8-4 record against Rams coach Sean McVay. However, Los Angeles won the most recent meeting, 20-17, in the NFC Championship Game last season. The Rams have not won at San Francisco since 2018.
Jaguars reveal uniform combination for Week 5 vs. Texans
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be back in teal jerseys Sunday for a home game against the Houston Texans in Week 5. After three straight games wearing white jerseys while rotating between three different color pants, the Jaguars announced Wednesday that they’ll wear the black pants with teal on top against the Texans.
Giants-Packers Tickets Soar Ahead of NFL Week 5 Game in London
Giants-Packers tickets soar ahead of Week 5 NFL game in London originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sorry, England. It’s going to cost a pretty penny to attend the NFL’s next matchup in London. As the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers prepare to square off in...
Can ‘Unique' Weapon N'Keal Harry Boost Bears' Struggling Pass Attack?
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The Bears' passing attack is struggling to find its footing early in the season. Through four games, the Bears rank last in completions, completion percentage, passing yards, quarterback rating, and first downs. Per Pro Football Focus, their receivers are the worst at creating "open" or "wide open" opportunities in the NFL.
Bears' Cody Whitehair on Injured Reserve; N'Keal Harry Activated
Whitehair lands on injured reserve; Harry taken off originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears placed left guard Cody Whitehair on injured reserve on Monday, the team announced. Subsequent to Whitehair's placement, the team activated N'Keal Harry from the list. Whitehair suffered a knee injury during Sunday's loss...
FOX Sports
Eagles, Bills, Chiefs lead Bucky Brooks' top 10 NFL teams
The Eagles continue to fly high, showing the league they can win through the air or on the ground with a bruising victory over the Jaguars in a Philly downpour. Following the Eagles closely are the Bills, who had to rally to beat the Ravens, and the Chiefs, who jumped all over the Bucs.
Detroit Lions Sign Chicago Bears Released Kicker Michael Badgley
Detroit Lions sign Bears released kicker Michael Badgley originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Detroit Lions signed kicker Michael Badgley to their practice squad on Tuesday. Badgley was signed to the Bears roster in place of Cairo Santos, who missed Sunday's game against the New York Giants for personal...
Ex-NFL Player Defends Justin Fields Missing Mooney on Wide Open TD
Ex-NFL player defends Fields missing Mooney on TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields missed a wide-open Darnell Mooney during the third quarter of the Bears' loss to the New York Giants on Sunday, missing out on an easy six points. An ex-NFL player defended Fields for missing...
Big Blue View
Giants vs. Packers 2022, Week 5: Quarterback isn’t Giants’ only question mark heading into Sunday
Things are about to get serious for the New York Giants, who travel to London this Sunday to face the Green Bay Packers in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season. The Giants are a feel-good 3-1, but you can argue that they have led a bit of a charmed existence throughout the season’s first four weeks. They won their season opener in Nashville when Randy Bullock of the Tennessee Titans missed a 47-yard field goal on the final play of the game. They then had the benefit of a rare three-game homestand, winning two of three.
