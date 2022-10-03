ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bunkie, LA

avoyellestoday.com

Earnest Lee Freeman, 71, Marksville

Earnest Lee Freeman, age 71, of Marksville, Louisiana passed on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville, Louisiana. A service celebrating his life and legacy will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at St. John Community Church-Baptist, 531 St. John Street, Marksville, LA 71351. Public viewing and...
MARKSVILLE, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

Almost everybody loves pizza and craves it from time to time. While it's definitely not something that you should have on a daily basis, it's more than alright to enjoy it occasionally. With that in mind, if you live in Louisiana or travel there often, here are four amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that have excellent online reviews.
LOUISIANA STATE
avoyellestoday.com

Giah Layne Barrere, 17, Marksville

Services for Giah Layne Barrere will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, October 7, 2022, in the chapel of Kramer of Fifth Ward with Pastor Mark Crawford officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery #3, under the direction of Kramer of Fifth Ward. Visitation will be...
MARKSVILLE, LA
avoyellestoday.com

Marie “Toni” Moreau Coburn, 66, of Marksville

Graveside memorial services for Marie “Toni” Coburn will be at 11AM, Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Cottonport, LA, with Pastor Mark Crawford and Deacon Stuart Neck officiating. Marie “Toni” Moreau Coburn, 66, of Marksville, LA, passed away September 8, 2022 at her home...
MARKSVILLE, LA
avoyellestoday.com

Tina Clark, 60, Simmesport

Funeral services for Tina Clark of Simmesport will be held on Sunday, October 9, 2022 beginning at 3:00 p.m. in Escude’ Funeral Home of Simmesport with Reverend Daniel Wright officiating. Burial will follow in the Heart of Worship Church Cemetery in Lettsworth. Tina Bowman Clark, age 60, passed away...
SIMMESPORT, LA
kalb.com

Two injured in shooting on Monroe Street in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria has confirmed that there was a shooting in the area of Harmon Park in the 2600 block of Monroe Street. The City said two people were wounded, but the injuries are non-life-threatening. This is all we have been provided on this shooting...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
WJTV 12

Police: Man died jumping from Mississippi bridge amid chase

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A Louisiana man being chased by police jumped from a coastal high-rise bridge in Mississippi and plunged to his death, authorities said. The man died from injuries suffered Friday evening in Pascagoula, Mississippi, when he struck the ground beneath the bridge instead of the water, Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. […]
PASCAGOULA, MS
kalb.com

17 Alexandria Middle Magnet teachers call in sick

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board has confirmed that 17 teachers at Alexandria Middle Magnet School called in sick on Monday, Oct. 3. A week ago, on Sept. 26, two discrimination charges were filed against RPSB, claiming two teachers at AMMS were subjected to racial discrimination from their principal, Mrs. Renisha Sampract-Beaudion.
ALEXANDRIA, LA

