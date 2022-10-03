Read full article on original website
Walmart kicks off Wellness Day for flu shots, updated COVID-19 boosters
Walmart is inviting communities to get healthy ahead of peak flu season at Walmart Wellness Day on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., where customers can receive affordable immunizations like flu, pneumonia, shingles, HPV and more at pharmacies nationwide. COVID-19 bivalent boosters also will be available with no out-of-pocket costs to patients.
