Walmart is inviting communities to get healthy ahead of peak flu season at Walmart Wellness Day on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., where customers can receive affordable immunizations like flu, pneumonia, shingles, HPV and more at pharmacies nationwide. COVID-19 bivalent boosters also will be available with no out-of-pocket costs to patients.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO