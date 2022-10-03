ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steuben County, NY

Fremont man arrested for stealing over $3,000 in property

By Cormac Clune
 2 days ago

HORNELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) — A Fremont man has been arrested after he allegedly stole property worth over $3,000 from a Hornellsville business, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Loper, 44, was arrested on September 30, 2022, by deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, Loper stole property valued in excess of $3,000 from a commercial establishment in Hornellsville, N.Y.

Loper was charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree, both class D Felonies. He was arraigned in CAP court and held due to previous felony convictions, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

