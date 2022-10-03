ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rensselaer, NY

WNYT

Albany police have person of interest in hit & run case

Police in Albany may be close to finding who hit and killed a woman in Albany last month and then took off. Her family tells us she worked security at the state Capitol and was also an author. For the past month, police have been speaking with witnesses and looking...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Teen accused of Schenectady robberies near Union College

Police in Schenectady have made an arrest in connection with a set of robberies last week in the city. The victims in both incidents told police the suspect had a gun. Officers stopped a 15-year-old on Tuesday night who matched the description of the suspect in both robberies, which happened near Union College. The arresting officers say the teen had a BB gun.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany County DA claims New York lawmakers have “forsaken the Black community”

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County District Attorney David Soares calls the recent spike in gun violence “unacceptable”, claiming the blame rests solely with Governor Kathy Hochul and lawmakers at the Capitol. “The police are doing their work, because they’re apprehending these individuals. They are removing that gun from that individual’s possession, but with these […]
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Argument leads to charges for Duanesburg man

A Duanesburg man is facing charges for criminal possession of a weapon and menacing after an argument at a home in Schenectady County got out of hand. State police arrested Louis Dinino, after responding to a domestic dispute call at a Duanesburg home. From their investigation, they say the 25-year-old had a rifle at one point during an argument and threatened to shoot the victim.
DUANESBURG, NY
WNYT

Man accused of vandalizing Warren County church

A man from Lake George is accused of vandalizing a church in Warren County. Police have charged 27-year-old Michael Briggs. They say he scrawled graffiti at St. Mary’s Church on Warren Street in August. Briggs allegedly drew on a statue and on a tent and a door. Police say...
WARREN COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Hudson Falls fire suspect has criminal history

More details have been released regarding the arson suspect that may have destroyed a Hudson falls apartment building. Peter Lemery has been charged with reckless endangerment. More specifically, he is accused of putting fifteen people in the apartment building in danger. At this time, he has not been charged with...
HUDSON FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Montgomery police arrest man on fraud charges

Montgomery County police arrested Elijah N. Jacobs on October 4 on an active arrest warrant by Amsterdam Town Justice Court stemming from an ongoing check fraud investigation. On August 16, Sheriff's investigators got a complaint that Jacobs had tried to cash a fraudulent check for $2,953.19.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Man arrested following check fraud investigation in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office announce the arrest of a Broadalbin man, accused in a check fraud investigation. According to investigators, bank employees detected an issue with a check someone attempted to cash back in August that they believed to be fraudulent for $2,953.19. On...
AMSTERDAM, NY
WRGB

Troy man sentenced to prison for running drug trafficking organization

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A Troy man who admitted to leading a drug trafficking organization in Albany and Rensselaer counties will spend the next 46 months in prison. 41-year-old David Colon faced a federal judge after pleading guilty to running a drug operation that distributed 125 grams of fentanyl on multiple occasions through Albany and Troy.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Arrest made in weekend Albany homicide

An arrest has been made in a weekend homicide on Central Avenue in Albany. Police say the suspect is 23-year-old Laquan Fallen. He is now charged with murder and weapons possession. The victim, Csar Lewis, 24, was shot near Robin Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at...
ALBANY, NY

