Schenectady PD make arrest in Union College robberies
Schenectady police have arrested suspect, 15, involved in robberies that occurred on September 29 and September 30. Victims in both incidents stated the suspect displayed what appeared to be a handgun.
WNYT
Albany police have person of interest in hit & run case
Police in Albany may be close to finding who hit and killed a woman in Albany last month and then took off. Her family tells us she worked security at the state Capitol and was also an author. For the past month, police have been speaking with witnesses and looking...
WNYT
Police in Schenectady have made an arrest in connection with a set of robberies last week in the city. The victims in both incidents told police the suspect had a gun. Officers stopped a 15-year-old on Tuesday night who matched the description of the suspect in both robberies, which happened near Union College. The arresting officers say the teen had a BB gun.
Woman Threatened Man With Knife At Empire State Plaza, Police Say
A woman is facing charges for allegedly threatening a man with a knife at the Empire State Plaza in Albany. Albany Police were called shortly after noon on Thursday, Sept. 29 with reports of an altercation at the Madison Avenue entrance to the plaza, according to police. Investigators determined that...
An Albany woman was arrested Monday. Nina Cruz, 40, allegedly threatened a man with a knife at the Empire State Plaza on Thursday.
Man arraigned in Albany, accused of smuggling snakes across border
A Queen's man was arraigned in Albany on Tuesday. Calvin Bautista, 36, of Richmond Hill allegedly smuggled three Burmese pythons in his pants into the United States at the Champlain Port of Entry, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).
Albany County DA claims New York lawmakers have “forsaken the Black community”
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County District Attorney David Soares calls the recent spike in gun violence “unacceptable”, claiming the blame rests solely with Governor Kathy Hochul and lawmakers at the Capitol. “The police are doing their work, because they’re apprehending these individuals. They are removing that gun from that individual’s possession, but with these […]
NYSP: Two in custody after car chase in Menands
Two are in custody following a chase that started in East Greenbush and ended on Van Rensselaer Blvd in Menands. East Greenbush started the chase, a reported stolen vehicle, and state police aided.
WNYT
Argument leads to charges for Duanesburg man
A Duanesburg man is facing charges for criminal possession of a weapon and menacing after an argument at a home in Schenectady County got out of hand. State police arrested Louis Dinino, after responding to a domestic dispute call at a Duanesburg home. From their investigation, they say the 25-year-old had a rifle at one point during an argument and threatened to shoot the victim.
WNYT
Man accused of vandalizing Warren County church
A man from Lake George is accused of vandalizing a church in Warren County. Police have charged 27-year-old Michael Briggs. They say he scrawled graffiti at St. Mary’s Church on Warren Street in August. Briggs allegedly drew on a statue and on a tent and a door. Police say...
WNYT
Hudson Falls fire suspect has criminal history
More details have been released regarding the arson suspect that may have destroyed a Hudson falls apartment building. Peter Lemery has been charged with reckless endangerment. More specifically, he is accused of putting fifteen people in the apartment building in danger. At this time, he has not been charged with...
wamc.org
After latest Pine Hills shooting, Albany common councilor’s calls for police chief’s resignation fall on deaf ears
A homicide in Albany’s Pine Hills neighborhood Friday is drawing the outrage of a Common Councilor who is calling for the police chief to resign. The chief tells WAMC the rhetoric is unhelpful. The Friday afternoon shooting in the vicinity of Hamilton and Ontario Streets happened in the same...
Montgomery County police arrested Elijah N. Jacobs on October 4 on an active arrest warrant by Amsterdam Town Justice Court stemming from an ongoing check fraud investigation. On August 16, Sheriff's investigators got a complaint that Jacobs had tried to cash a fraudulent check for $2,953.19.
WRGB
Man arrested following check fraud investigation in Amsterdam
AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office announce the arrest of a Broadalbin man, accused in a check fraud investigation. According to investigators, bank employees detected an issue with a check someone attempted to cash back in August that they believed to be fraudulent for $2,953.19. On...
Corinth man charged with DWI after hit-and-run
A Corinth man was arrested on Saturday. Matthew Kingsley, 52, was arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI) and other traffic violations.
WRGB
Troy man sentenced to prison for running drug trafficking organization
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A Troy man who admitted to leading a drug trafficking organization in Albany and Rensselaer counties will spend the next 46 months in prison. 41-year-old David Colon faced a federal judge after pleading guilty to running a drug operation that distributed 125 grams of fentanyl on multiple occasions through Albany and Troy.
Albany man accused of owning handgun while on parole
An Albany man who was already on parole for an unrelated crime was found with a loaded handgun Sunday at his home on Second Street, according to a release from the Albany Police Department.
WNYT
Arrest made in weekend Albany homicide
An arrest has been made in a weekend homicide on Central Avenue in Albany. Police say the suspect is 23-year-old Laquan Fallen. He is now charged with murder and weapons possession. The victim, Csar Lewis, 24, was shot near Robin Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at...
Albany man arrested in fatal Central Avenue shooting
An Albany man has been charged after a fatal shooting.
Glens Falls industrial accident seriously injures man
Police are investigating after an industrial accident in Glens Falls. The incident happened on Warren Street.
