Will Dexter elect 2nd mayor in city history or keep incumbent? Meet the candidates
DEXTER, MI - As Dexter residents cast their ballots in the Nov. 8 election they’ll have the chance to elect their second mayor in city history, or extend the tenure of an a longtime official who has led Dexter since it was a village. Running for the nonpartisan mayoral...
Democratic candidate for Jackson, Washtenaw County state House seat ends campaign
JACKSON, MI – A 20-year-old Democratic candidate for the Michigan House of Representatives has ended his campaign after social media posts surfaced alleging he had threatened schools he attended. Maurice Imhoff of Jackson posted a statement on his Facebook page Wednesday, Oct. 5, stating he will no longer seek...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Political signs against Livonia school board candidates are raising eyebrows ahead of Nov. election
LIVONIA, Mich. – In the race for Livonia school board, it’s a campaign sign aimed at other candidates’ signs that is getting the most attention. At Six Mile and Newburgh Roads, there’s a sign with the names of three incumbent school board candidates. Next to it is another sign with an arrow pointing toward the candidates’ sign reading “Voted to Mask Your Child.”
In 6-5 vote, Ann Arbor lifts COVID-19 state-of-emergency declaration
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is no longer operating under a local state of emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic. Now two and a half years since the start of the pandemic, City Council voted 6-5 Tuesday morning, Oct. 4, to terminate the city’s 2020 state-of-emergency declaration, determining such a declaration is no longer necessary for the city to take appropriate measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Ypsilanti will search for first new police chief in 8+ years, but job not yet posted
YPSILANTI, MI - Ypsilanti’s police department is at a key pivot point, understaffed and having just lost its chief of more than eight years. But city leaders are looking forward, preparing to bring new blood into the department. Officials haven’t yet posted a job description to find a candidate...
John James and Carl Marlinga vie for Michigan’s open 10th district congressional seat
Republican candidate John James will square off against former Macomb County prosecutor Carl Marlinga, his Democratic contender, for Michigan’s 10th U.S House District seat this general election. In interviews with MLive, and through the voter guide created in partnership with MLive and the nonpartisan League of Women Voters of...
fox2detroit.com
Grosse Pointe school board candidate accused of lying about background
GROSSE POINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - From the high-traffic business corridors to the residential areas of the Grosse Pointes, school board candidates are trying to get their names out there. On Wednesday, a concerned voter reached out to FOX 2 about one candidate specifically — Ginny Jeup. "She claims...
Ann Arbor set for final vote on right-to-renew law to protect renters
ANN ARBOR, MI — Landlords and renters have one more chance to weigh in before the Ann Arbor City Council votes to adopt a new law to expand renter rights.
MSU president, faculty demand Board of Trustees cease interference in Title IX probe
EAST LANSING, MI - Michigan State University’s president, provost and faculty senate have all demanded the university’s Board of Trustees cease interfering in an outside investigation into a Title IX review surrounding the removal of the business school dean this summer. The Faculty Senate sent a letter on...
210-acre, high-density rezoning on Ann Arbor’s west side gets initial OK
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials are advancing plans to rezone 210 acres of property on the city’s west side for high-density, downtown-style development. City Council voted 7-4 along factional lines Monday night, Oct. 3, to give the initial OK to add 190 properties along Maple Road and Stadium Boulevard to the city’s new TC1 transit corridor zoning district, intended to help gradually shift away from car-centric strip malls with big parking lots to taller buildings with a mix of dense housing and commercial uses.
Democrats seek to keep slim majority in Michigan State Board of Trustees election. Here’s who’s running.
EAST LANSING, MI - Democrats seek to hold a 5-3 majority on the Michigan State University Board of Trustees. A pair of Republicans seek to draw even on Nov. 8. There are seven candidates running for the two open seats decided by statewide voters in the Nov. 8 general election.
wemu.org
Ypsilanti interim police chief: Hiring new officers is "number one goal"
The future of the Ypsilanti Police Department was the focus of last night’s city council meeting as they were joined by the Police Advisory Commission. One of the primary topics was the process of finding a new police chief after Tony DeGiusti resigned in August. The job opening has not yet been posted and the police advisory commission wants to be a part of the hiring process.
‘It’s a hell of a hit to take’: Saline residents burdened by rising water rates
SALINE, MI – Saline residents say they’re feeling the burden of a significant hike in water and sewer rates instituted in part to foot the bill for multi-million dollar upgrades to the city’s ailing wastewater treatment plant and sewer infrastructure. While the vote to up the rates...
Ann Arbor charter school closes as legal battle with former management company continues
ANN ARBOR, MI - An Ann Arbor charter school that lost its authorization while in the midst of a legal battle with its former management company is among four Michigan charter academies that have closed this year. Ann Arbor Learning Community, which is alleged in a lawsuit to have failed...
5 key takeaways from Washtenaw County’s draft plan to go carbon neutral by 2035
WASHETNAW COUNTY, MI - From countywide composting to electrification of vehicle fleets and decarbonization of the grid, a draft roadmap to reach carbon neutrality across Washtenaw County by 2035 is here. Officials have released a preliminary version of the Resilient Washtenaw climate action plan, a collection of 47 actions the...
Massive groundwater contamination plume continues to spread in Ann Arbor area
"At this point, we're concerned it will affect the value of the property but more concerned that it will start affecting people's health," Elaine Brock said outside her home in Scio Township.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘The law needs to be changed.’ Ann Arbor superintendent, Gov. Whitmer address Count Day falling on Yom Kippur
ANN ARBOR – Michigan’s Count Day -- the beginning of a monthlong census to determine future funding for schools -- falls each year on the first Wednesday of October. This year, it coincides with Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year. Ann Arbor Public Schools superintendent...
Ann Arbor bans red-light turns at 50 intersections in downtown area
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is moving forward with a ban on cars turning at red lights in the downtown area. City Council voted 9-2 this week to direct City Administrator Milton Dohoney to implement the new prohibition to reduce conflicts between cars and pedestrians at crosswalks.
The Oakland Press
Joseph Thomas, former Southfield police chief and a 40-year police veteran, remembered
Dearborn Heights Police Commissioner Joseph E. Thomas Jr. died Oct. 2, at 72. The specific cause of death was not publicly released. Thomas, known affectionately as “JET,” a nickname based on his initials, had worked in Dearborn Heights since late January when he was appointed as the first commissioner in the city’s history.
This could be one of Michigan’s closest state House races in 2022 election
ANN ARBOR, MI — One of the most closely watched Michigan House races is playing out on Ann Arbor’s north side, with three candidates now in the running in the Nov. 8 election. The new 48th District stretches from Ann Arbor through parts of northern Washtenaw County, going...
