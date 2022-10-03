ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Political signs against Livonia school board candidates are raising eyebrows ahead of Nov. election

LIVONIA, Mich. – In the race for Livonia school board, it’s a campaign sign aimed at other candidates’ signs that is getting the most attention. At Six Mile and Newburgh Roads, there’s a sign with the names of three incumbent school board candidates. Next to it is another sign with an arrow pointing toward the candidates’ sign reading “Voted to Mask Your Child.”
LIVONIA, MI
The Ann Arbor News

In 6-5 vote, Ann Arbor lifts COVID-19 state-of-emergency declaration

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is no longer operating under a local state of emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic. Now two and a half years since the start of the pandemic, City Council voted 6-5 Tuesday morning, Oct. 4, to terminate the city’s 2020 state-of-emergency declaration, determining such a declaration is no longer necessary for the city to take appropriate measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
MLive

210-acre, high-density rezoning on Ann Arbor’s west side gets initial OK

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials are advancing plans to rezone 210 acres of property on the city’s west side for high-density, downtown-style development. City Council voted 7-4 along factional lines Monday night, Oct. 3, to give the initial OK to add 190 properties along Maple Road and Stadium Boulevard to the city’s new TC1 transit corridor zoning district, intended to help gradually shift away from car-centric strip malls with big parking lots to taller buildings with a mix of dense housing and commercial uses.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wemu.org

Ypsilanti interim police chief: Hiring new officers is "number one goal"

The future of the Ypsilanti Police Department was the focus of last night’s city council meeting as they were joined by the Police Advisory Commission. One of the primary topics was the process of finding a new police chief after Tony DeGiusti resigned in August. The job opening has not yet been posted and the police advisory commission wants to be a part of the hiring process.
YPSILANTI, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
