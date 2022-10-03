Review: San Diego Musical Theatre scares up a fun, playful 'Little Shop of Horrors'

When the campy horror musical comedy "Little Shop of Horrors" premiered in 1982, it started out in a tiny off-off Broadway studio. Then it ran for five years at the 299-seat Orpheum theater off Broadway, where it built a loyal audience of repeat customers.

A mini-version of that cult following could happen here for San Diego Musical Theatre, which opened a funny and immersive production of "Little Shop" on Saturday at its intimate black-box theater space in Kearny Mesa.

SDMT gave up its lease on the Horton Grand Theatre in the Gaslamp Quarter during the pandemic and reopened this past February in a former Tupperware warehouse on Mercury Street. The downside of the much-smaller space is that it's not big enough to accommodate a live orchestra. But the upside is that lower production costs allows SDMT to run its shows longer and build ticket sales through word of mouth — which this powerfully sung "Little Shop" should do.

Most "Little Shop" productions look and sound alike by re-creating the original production's scenery, costumes and puppetry and the chirpy baby doll performance of its breakout star Ellen Greene.

But SDMT's "Little Shop" director, Kandace Crystal, wanted to create a production that not only reflects the diversity of San Diego's population but also the reality of the characters' struggles on New York's Skid Row in the 1960s. This show's cast is racially diverse, the trio of doo-wop singing "urchins" are more streetwise, the central characters are less caricatured than usual and Janet Pitcher's costumes aren't as incongruously glamorous.

The two-hour show starts with a bang and then moves with solid momentum, thanks to the powerhouse performances of its urchins: Shanyeyah White as Crystal, Carjanae as Ronnette and Tyrah Hunter as Chiffon. Their well-harmonized and big-volume vocals, combined with choreographer-assistant director Luke H. Jacobs' ever-transforming, synchronized '60s-inspired dance steps provide the show with its upbeat connective tissue. Music director Richard Dueñez Morrison has also coached the singers well with recorded backing music.

Ramiro Garcia Jr., seen just last spring at SDMT as the Piragua Guy in "In the Heights," gives a sensitive, heartfelt and believably conflicted performance as Seymour, the impoverished flower shop clerk whose fortunes change when he adopts a mysterious fast-growing plant with a thirst for human blood. Big-voiced Lena Ceja, who was Daniela in "In the Heights," tenderly and believably plays Audrey as a fragile and self-loathing domestic abuse victim.

Eliott Goretsky avoids the script's unfortunate stereotypes as the Jewish florist Mr. Mushnik. And Colden Lamb amusingly multitasks as Audrey's sadistic dentist boyfriend Orin and a half-dozen other characters. Domo D'dante plays the voice of the man-eating plant, Andrey II, and is production dance captain. And Luis Flores Torres is the behind-the-scenes puppeteer for several versions of Audrey II, which were designed by Madison Mellon

"Little Shop" works best in a small theater, and Crystal has moved some of the action into the audience gallery. This makes the show more interactive and fun, and judging by the audience reaction on opening night, it's likely to become a hot ticket as word spreads.

‘Little Shop of Horrors’

When : 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. 8 p.m. Fridays. 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays. 2 p.m. Sundays. Through Oct. 30

Where : San Diego Musical Theatre at the SDMT Stage, 4650 Mercury St., San Diego

Tickets : $40-$75

Phone: (858) 560-5740

Online: sdmt.org

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .