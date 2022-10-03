ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

After being in first place for all but two days, Mets' season comes crashing down in Atlanta

By Lou Di Pietro
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FD3RI_0iKBiyR800

When the Mets and Braves began play Friday night, the Amazins had a one-game lead in the NL East, and even one win out of three games would’ve left them tied in the standings but given the Amazins the season series and thus the tiebreaker.

Instead, the worst possible outcome happened: the Braves swept the Mets, who had their top three starters on the mound in what amounted to a virtual playoff series, and now find themselves entering the final season of the series in dormie position: down two and without the tiebreaker, meaning the Braves have a magic number of one to clinch the NL East and relegate the Mets to the fourth seed and a date with either Philly, San Diego, or Milwaukee in the Wild Card Series.

“This doesn’t feel the best, but we still have three games left, and we’re still going to the postseason,” a somber Pete Alonso said after Sunday’s loss, trying to find a bright side. “There are a lot of learning points we can take from this series moving forward. I thought we played well, but the Braves played better – they played excellent baseball this entire weekend.”

The fact that Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer, and Chris Bassitt all lost – and none of them even pitched well enough to take a ‘hard-luck’ loss – was the worst part to Boomer & Gio on Monday morning, and that seemed to be the consensus in the Mets’ clubhouse, too.

“It feels terrible. Those are our guys. Those are our best shots, and they stuffed them in our face,” Brandon Nimmo had said Saturday after deGrom and Scherzer’s losses. “It doesn't feel good at all. But, we have to find a way to bounce back and give it everything we’ve got.”

Sadly, they didn’t, and now it’s all but a formality that a team that spent all but two days from April 7-September 30 in or tied for first place, and was never more than a half-game down on those other two days, enters the final week of the season staring down a second straight collapse - and a second straight year for setting a record for most days in first place without winning the division, this one a mark that will be tough to break.

Not as epic as last year, though, as the Mets will indeed play on past Wednesday, and as Buck Showalter has said, he’s proud of what the team has accomplished, division title or not, and won’t apologize for winning nearly 100 games and still coming up short.

“Of course it’s disappointing, because we’re human beings, but it’s not like they’re not going to get a chance. They’ve earned something, regardless,” Showalter said after the sweep. “What I say to them and the way we go about it, we don’t broadcast it, but I’m proud of everything they’ve done, unconditionally. If I know these guys, they’ll rebound and look to make somebody feel their pain.”

In the short-term, that could be the Nationals, who are at Citi Field for the final three games of the season this week, and in the longer-term, it’s likely someone (perhaps the Phillies?) in the Wild Card Round at Citi Field, then hopefully the Dodgers in the NLDS…and then, perhaps, a rematch with the Braves in the NLCS?

If there is one silver lining, it’s that the Mets do once again have deGrom, Scherzer, and Bassitt set up for next weekend’s Wild Card Series, assuming they don’t enter Wednesday needing to win and thus needing to use deGrom in a do-or-die game – and even if so, their rotation is possibly set up to still run in the 1-2-3 order as time goes on.

And, they did just come out of a virtual playoff series on the road, so when those Mets who have never experienced the actual postseason finally get there this weekend,

“I feel like for a lot of us, this is the closest thing to a playoff atmosphere,” Alonso said. “We did a lot of good things and played good defense, but could have gotten more timely hits, or had better at bats with guys in scoring position.”

The one thing they want to avoid, though, is what happened in Atlanta.

“They just flat out beat us this weekend,” Alonso said bluntly. “They played well. Good for them, tip your cap and move on.”

Follow Lou DiPietro on Twitter: @LouDiPietroWFAN

Listen live to WFAN via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Follow WFAN on Social Media:
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Cardinals sign ex-Yankees pitcher to contract extension

Two more seasons in St. Louis are in the cards for right-hander Giovanny Gallegos. On Monday, the reliever signed a two-year, $11 million contract extension with the Cardinals. Gallegos is one of the reasons why St. Louis (92-68) has clinched the National League Central division title and will host a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, NY
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
The Spun

Look: Aaron Judge's Wife's Outfit Went Viral Last Night

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge made history on Tuesday night, crushing his 62nd home run of the season. That gives him the single-season American League record. Following the game, it was Judge's wife who stole the show. Samantha Bracksieck's outfit on Tuesday night received a lot of attention. She was wearing...
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge is a professional baseball player who plays as a right fielder for the New York Yankees of the MLB. He was drafted during the 2013 MLB draft, but he joined the major leagues in 2016 after multiple years in the minor leagues. He immediately made an impact in his first season as he […] The post Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
The Spun

Veteran MLB Manager Fired On Wednesday Night

Wednesday was the final day of the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season. With that, comes changes for the non-playoff teams. Wednesday evening, the Kansas City Royals announced that veteran manager Mike Matheny will not return for the 2023 season. The Royals announced the move in official fashion on social...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Brandon Nimmo
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Buck Showalter
ClutchPoints

‘I ain’t giving in’: Buck Showalter throws NL East support behind Marlins after Braves’ sweep of Mets

The New York Mets are the Miami Marlins’ biggest fans this week. After New York was swept by the Atlanta Braves and lost control of the NL East over the weekend, they are hoping the Marlins can upset the Braves in the final series of the regular season. Manager Buck Showalter shared his thoughts on why Miami may be able to stun Atlanta, per Deesha Thosar on Twitter.
QUEENS, NY
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Mets' Surprising Playoff News

After falling short of the NL East crown despite reaching 100 wins, the New York Mets must begin their postseason with a best-of-three series against the San Diego Padres. Most fans likely assumed Jacob deGrom would draw Friday's Game 1 start, followed by Max Scherzer the next day. However, the Mets may have another strategy in mind.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Braves#Boomer Gio
The Spun

Mets Are Reportedly Leaning Toward Surprise Playoff Decision

Depending on how their National League Wild Card series unfolds, the New York Mets may use a surprising starting pitching rotation. According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Mets will start Max Scherzer in Game 1 against the San Diego Padres on Friday night. If the Mets win, the team is considering bypassing ace Jacob deGrom to have veteran Chris Bassitt start Game 2 on Saturday.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Sporting News

MLB playoff bracket 2022: Full schedule, TV channels, scores for AL and NL games

The 2022 MLB playoffs are set, and they feature some unfamiliar faces along with teams in surprising places. The AL wild card will see the Toronto Blue Jays hosting the Seattle Mariners and the Tampa Bay Rays traveling to play the Cleveland Guardians. In the NL, the Cardinals are hosting the Phillies while the Mets welcome the Padres.
Yardbarker

Braves legend Greg Maddux trolls Mets after Atlanta clinches NL East

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves clinched the NL East to cap an impressive comeback, and one of the franchise’s legends couldn’t resist gloating. The Braves trailed the New York Mets by 10.5 games in the division when June began. Undeterred, the Braves played great ball to chase down the Mets and clinch the division.
QUEENS, NY
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
714K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy