Penny Gibbons Gerking
2d ago
Pretty obvious that speed played a factor if they were in the city limit and none of them survived. Prayers for answers and for the families and first responders. What a horrible thing to deal with.
klkntv.com
Victims identified in Lincoln crash that killed 6
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Tuesday, Lincoln Police identified the six people killed in a high-speed crash near 56th and Randolph Streets. Five of the six occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. Lincoln Police identified the driver as Jonathan Kurth, 26, of Lincoln. The four other men were...
klkntv.com
Omaha authorities still searching for Nebraska homicide suspect
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is continuing its search for a man who has been on the run since January. Romeo Chambers, 25, is wanted out of Kearney for homicide and for robbery out of Omaha. The task force is still...
WOWT
Man allegedly struggles with fire crews during response to Omaha house fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was allegedly combative with fire crews during a Monday evening house fire. Omaha Fire says crews were dispatched to the area of 25th and Binney Street for a house fire at 6:57 p.m. Monday. Fire crews were told that a neighbor saw flames coming...
klkntv.com
WATCH: Woman assaulted and robbed by group of six in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is still searching for two women and one man after a late-night assault and robbery in March. Officer Becky Keller said the victim was at the Fat Toad near 14th and O Streets when she befriended a group of girls, who then pushed her into their car while she was waiting for her Uber ride.
1011now.com
Lincoln Police say intoxicated woman hit pedestrian with vehicle, left scene
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a 24-year-old woman who they believe was drunk when she hit a pedestrian with her vehicle in the Haymarket on Saturday night before leaving the scene. According to court documents, Erica Pilcher was taken into custody for DUI causing serious bodily injury. She...
KETV.com
18-year-old female arrested for DUI in relation to fatal crash in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — An 18-year-old was arrested Wednesday in relation to a crash in August that killed a motorcyclist in Lincoln, according to authorities. Lincoln police said Alexis Kelly was taken into custody for motor vehicle homicide-DUI for the death of 28-year-old Pierce White on Aug. 29. Investigators said...
KSNB Local4
Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An accident report has revealed additional information about a crash that killed six people in east Lincoln on Sunday. According to the accident report, a black Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Randolph Street from 56th towards Robert Road at a high rate of speed around 2 a.m. The vehicle then left the roadway for unknown reasons on the north side of the road where it struck the curb and a mailbox before striking a tree in front of a house on Randolph Street.
klkntv.com
Nebraska State Patrol searching for man who could be in danger
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol issued an advisory early Tuesday morning in hopes of bringing a missing man home. It said Ryan Lemaster was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday in Blair. The community is a little more than an hour northeast of Lincoln, in Washington...
klkntv.com
‘It’s horrific’: Lincoln man tried to save six who died in crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police are calling the crash that killed six people on Sunday the worst in recent memory in Lincoln. The city was mostly asleep at 2:15 a.m., when a Honda Accord struck a tree in a yard near 56th and Randolph Streets. The homeowners were awakened...
iheart.com
18-Year-Old Arrested In Deadly Lincoln Car Crash
(Lincoln, NE) -- An 18-year-old is arrested in connection with a deadly car crash in Lincoln. Police say Alexis Kelly was arrested today and charged with motor vehicle homicide-DUI. Kelly's accused of driving high and causing a crash that killed 28-year-old Pierce White on August 29th.
5 killed in Nebraska when car crashes into tree
LINCOLN, Neb. — Five people were killed and another was injured after the sedan they were riding in struck a tree early Sunday, Nebraska officials said. According to a news release from the Lincoln Police Department, officers were called to the scene at 2:16 a.m. CDT. Officials said a black Honda Accord believed to be headed east struck the tree.
klkntv.com
Police identify victim in northeast Lincoln homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Monday, Lincoln Police identified the man killed in a homicide Thursday afternoon near Tyrrell Park. Around 2:41, officers received a report that a man was dead inside of a northeast Lincoln home. Officers found Robert Aguirre, 48, dead when they arrived. Joshua Larsen, 35,...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD arrests 18-year-old for motor vehicle homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department arrested an 18-year-old woman in connection to a fatal crash in August. LPD said 18-year-old Alexis Kelly, of Lincoln, was arrested Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m. The arrest was made for a fatal car accident that killed a man on Aug. 29 at N 35th St. and Cornhusker Highway.
WOWT
Neighbors, family react after east Lincoln crash kills 6
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Six people are dead after a crash that Lincoln Police are calling one of the worst accidents in recent memory. Early Sunday morning, police reported that five people were killed at the scene of a crash at 56th & Randolph, and one woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. LPD later reported the woman had succumbed to her injuries.
kfornow.com
UPDATE: Crash Report Reveals Names of 6 Victims
Lincoln Police Officers responded to a fatal crash near the 5600 Block of Randolph Street on Sunday at around 2:16 a.m. (photo courtesy 10/11 NOW) (KFOR NEWS October 4, 2022) An accident report has revealed additional information about a crash that killed six people in east Lincoln on Sunday. Our...
Former Cornhusker and Nephew of Nebraska Coach Dies in Car Crash
Fans of football in the state of Iowa have always had a back-and-forth with the Nebraska Cornhusker fan base. This is a time when it's made apparent how incredibly minuscule football rivalries are and should be in the grand scheme of our short lives on earth. As shared by KETV...
iheart.com
Lincoln Traffic Crash 'Worst In Recent Memory'
The investigation continues this morning into what police call the worst traffic crash in Lincoln in recent memory. Investigators say six people died when a Honda Accord struck a tree in the 56-hundred-block of Randolph Street early Sunday morning. Police say five men inside the vehicle, ranging in age from...
klkntv.com
Man tried to escape custody after causing disturbance at Lincoln Casey’s, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man’s escape attempt from a police cruiser failed early Friday morning, according to Lincoln Police. Around 7:15 a.m., 0fficers were sent to an address near 70th Street and Morrill Avenue after a caller reported that someone armed with a knife was creating a disturbance.
klin.com
Lincoln Man Armed With Gun Arrested After Neighborhood Dispute
The Lincoln Police SWAT team was called out Monday afternoon to the 4200 block of Northwest 54th Street following a dispute between two neighbors. LPD says someone called 911 to report that their neighbor, 33-year-old George Looschen III, was outside his house yelling and waiving a handgun around. Officers arrived and found Looschen in his backyard. “Officers contacted him by phone to try and speak with him, however he refused to cooperate,” says LPD Captain Todd Kocian.
KETV.com
Person pulled from water in 'extremely critical condition' following lawn mower incident at Miller Park
OMAHA, Neb. — A person was pulled from the water in 'extremely critical condition' Monday afternoon at Omaha's Miller Park, officials said. Omaha police said a male driving a lawn mower landed in the water. As rescue crews pulled him from the water, he needed CPR. Miller Park is...
