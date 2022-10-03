Read full article on original website
Kate Hudson Admits She Sometimes 'Starts Crying' When Thinking About Son Ryder, 18, at College
"I’m so excited for his future. When you see your kids thriving and feeling good in their skin that’s all I can ask for," Kate Hudson says of her 18-year-old son Ryder Kate Hudson is missing her oldest child as he's away for his first year of college. The actress, 43, recently spoke with Access Hollywood about how she's been feeling since her son Ryder, 18, left for school. "It's hard to even talk about," she admitted. "I'll have a moment where I'll just start crying because something will...
Pierce Brosnan Snuggles Up To Wife Keely Shaye Smith On Her 58th Birthday: ‘I Love You Dearly’
“Happy Birthday, my darling,” Pierce Brosnan wrote in celebration of Keely Shaye Brosnan (née Smith), turning 58 on Sept. 25. Pierce, 69, commemorated the occasion with a touching tribute, posting a photo of PDA to his Instagram page. In the pic, Keely snuggled her hubby from behind in some unknown location, a tropical flower in her hair. “I love you dearly,” wrote The World’s End star. “So many years of love, life, work, and play. Onwards we go!”
How Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Is Celebrating Her Sweet 16 (Exclusive)
Anna Nicole Smith's daughter is celebrating her Sweet 16! Dannielynn Birkhead is marking her milestone birthday on Wednesday and, together with dad Larry Birkhead, sharing exclusive details with Entertainment Tonight. Dannielynn is all smiles in a new photo snapped on her special day, wearing a tie-dye yellow oversized Kill Bill...
Renée Zellweger ‘helped plan’ Ant Anstead’s son Hudson’s birthday party
Renée Zellweger played a big part in her boyfriend Ant Anstead’s son Hudson’s 3rd birthday party. When an Instagram user asked Anstead, 43, where Zellweger, 53, was when he posted party photos on Saturday, the former “Wheeler Dealers” host clarified that his girlfriend was not only in attendance but “helped plan the whole” event. “Two lucky boys!” he added. Anstead went on to tell his followers that his youngest child had “the best time” at the bash and “laughed so hard.” “I’m going to be finding confetti and glitter for the next few months,” he wrote. “Totally worth it! … I love how kids...
Goldie Hawn, 76, Twins With Granddaughter Rani In Princess Costumes At Her 4th Birthday Party
Goldie Hawn, 76, and her longtime partner Kurt Russell, 71, got all dressed up for her granddaughter Rani Rose‘s 4th birthday party. Goldie and Rani dressed as Cinderella in matching blue princess dresses and silver crowns and tiaras for the festivities thrown by Kate Hudson, 43, while Kurt dressed as Prince Charming in a blue outfit and a gold crown. Goldie, Kurt, and Rani showed off their fabulous looks as they posed for a cute photo that the Oscar winner posted on Instagram October 2.
This blooper from 'The Carol Burnett Show' is still one of the funniest outtakes in TV history
Vicki Lawrence dropped a perfectly timed a-bomb.
Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant
Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos
Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
Angelina Jolie Once ‘Creeped out’ Brad Pitt When He Visited Her on the Set of ‘Salt’
Angelina Jolie once creeped out Brad Pitt during a scene she shot for 'Salt', which was something Jolie anticipated prior would happen.
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Daughter Charlotte Makes Rare Public Outing With Her Mom
Watch: Freddie Prinze Jr. on Marriage to Sarah Michelle Gellar. On Sept. 14, Charlotte Grace Prinze, daughter of Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr., stepped out for a rare public appearance as her mother's date to the Los Angeles screening of Sarah's new Netflix movie, Do Revenge. The 12-year-old...
Fans Are In Disbelief Over Gwen Stefani’s Unrecognizable Appearance On ‘Seth Meyers’: ‘Sorry, Who Is This??’
Gwen Stefani‘s face has been a hot topic of conversation over the past few months – but her appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday, September 8th was the most shocking, as her fans unanimously agreed that she looked completely un...
Jennifer Garner Flashes Diamond Eternity Band As John Miller Engagement Rumors Run Rampant
Jennifer Garner is putting the rumor mill into overdrive after she was spotted with her diamond eternity ring on her hand while running errands. The 13 Going on 30 star was seen in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 20, with the flashy bling. And while the stunning jewel was on Garner's right hand, many believe the band may be from her longtime boyfriend, 44-year-old businessman John Miller.
George Clooney Shares His 5-Year-Old Son's Hilarious Response to Him Playing Batman
George and Amal Clooney’s 5-year-old son, Alexander, isn’t impressed with his father’s resume. During a conversation on CBS Mornings, the 61-year-old actor and his wife, Amal, revealed that their son’s favorite superhero is Batman. However, he isn’t fazed by the fact that his father once played the Caped Crusader.
How Amal Responded After Finding Out George Clooney And Julia Roberts Had Done A Kissing Scene 80 Times For New Rom-Com
Amal Clooney had an understandable reaction to learning her husband's kissing scene with Julia Roberts took an insane number of takes. Anybody who is married to an actor like George Clooney is likely prepared for the fact that, at some point, their job is going to require them to kiss other people. It’s a strange job actors have. While I’m sure spouses and significant others don’t love their partners kissing others, it’s a thing they have to do for work. But I feel like George Clooney’s wife Amal is perhaps a bit justified in her reaction when she found out her husband had done a kissing scene with Julia Roberts 80 times in a new movie.
Trace Adkins’ Kids: Meet Country Star’s 5 Daughters
There’s a lot in common between Trace Adkins and Albie Roman, the character Trace plays on Monarch. “I think Albie, he loves his family, he loves his children. He might not be the sweetest — he’s not about hugging, that kind of thing, outward emotion,” Trace told Taste of Country ahead of the preview of the musical drama about the fictional Roman family, and their country music dynasty. It’s just not his thing and he struggles with it and has troubles with it, and I do, too,” says Trace. “He’s kind of quiet, but when he says something, you probably oughta listen to what he’s got to say.”
Mila Kunis Confirms Ashton Kutcher First Told Her 'I Love You' While Drunk: 'It Happened, Guys'
Ashton Kutcher previously said he first told now-wife Mila Kunis "I love you" after drinking "a little too much tequila" Mila Kunis is sharing her side of Ashton Kutcher's drunk-in-love story. At the premiere of the actress's new Netflix film Luckiest Girl Alive Thursday, Kunis, 39, confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that 44-year-old Kutcher's assertion in a TikTok clip that he "might have had a little too much tequila" the first time he told Kunis he loved her was accurate. "It really happened," Kunis told ET. "Oh, I remember that...
Bruce Willis Grabs Food With A Pal As His Wife Continues To Share Updates On His Declining Health
Bruce Willis is continuing to stay strong after announcing both his retirement and aphasia diagnosis. On Saturday, September 3, the actor was spotted in Santa Monica grabbing a morning meal with a friend. The action star wore a casual outfit consisting of simple gray pants, black tennis shoes, a white button-down shirt and a beige baseball cap.
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin welcome Baby No. 7, share photos: 'Our tiny dream come true'
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have announced the arrival of their seventh child. Daughter Ilaria Catalina Irena was born Sept. 22, the couple shared, weighing 6 pounds and 13 ounces. "We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true. Both she and I are happy and healthy,"...
Christopher Schwarzenegger Shows Off Amazing Weight Loss At Patrick’s 29th Birthday: Before & After Pics
Christopher Schwarzenegger, 24, showed off the jaw-dropping results of his two-year weight loss journey at his brother Patrick Schwarzenegger‘s 29th birthday party on September 18. Christopher arrived at Nobu Malibu looking remarkably skinny and healthy, dressed in a grey collard shirt and a pair of blue pants. The youngest son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, 75, and Maria Shriver, 66, rocked some beard scruff along with his curly hair, as seen in the photo below.
Viola Davis's Daughter Genesis, 12, Hits Red Carpet with Mom at 'The Woman King' TIFF Premiere
The actress shares her 12-year-old daughter with husband Julian Tennon Viola Davis had her daughter's support at the world premiere of her latest film. Over the weekend, the 57-year-old actress was joined by daughter Genesis, 12, and husband, Julian Tennon, on the red carpet for the premiere of The Woman King at the Toronto International Film Festival. Both mom and daughter looked chic for the special event, Davis wearing a hot pink and orange strapless dress that featured a band of large flowers on top. Genesis looked all grown up in...
