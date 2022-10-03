Read full article on original website
buffalorising.com
Big Reveal: 47 East Amherst Street
A new plan has emerged for the Amherst Bowling Center property at 47 E. Amherst Street. Regan Development is working with HHL Architects on a proposal to demolish the existing 52,000 sq.ft building and replace it with a two- and four-story, 130-unit apartment complex. The project carries a $26 million price tag.
Fairgrounds Festival of Lights to feature new additions this winter
The Fairground's annual Festival of Lights will feature a number of new displays and shows this winter.
buffalorising.com
On the Market: Stunner at 1180 Amherst Street
A magnificent city estate is on the market with an impressive asking price. Ellen Warner with Gurney Becker & Bourne is listing 1180 Amherst Street with a $2.52 million asking price. The 8,225 sq.ft. home was built in 1930, has eight bedrooms, five full baths, and sits on a 1.3-acre lot west of Nichols School. Taxes are $19,918 per year.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Where to See The Best Halloween Houses in WNY 2022
We all know Halloween is the best time of year (sorry, Christmas lovers). Western New Yorkers always go all out when it comes to decorations – Halloween, Christmas, Bills Season, you name it. From lights and music to disturbing scenes, Buffalonians go big, turning their lawns into must-see Halloween attractions. Some you can even enter… if you dare.
Dipson Theatres closes Eastern Hills Mall location
An Eastern Hills Mall spokesperson released a statement to 7 News which said in part "we wish Dipson Theaters, their ownership, and employees the absolute best moving forward."
buffalorising.com
Auto Dealership Proposed for South Park Avenue
The former Parker’s Great British Institution’s manufacturing facility on South Park Avenue could have a future in the car business. Brenan Properties NY, LLC is seeking City approvals to redevelop the building at 1216 South Park Avenue into an automobile dealership. The 42,600 sq.ft. building was built in 1998 and renovated in 2017.
buffalorising.com
Construction Watch: La Plaza
Hispanics United of Buffalo/Acacia, Inc.’s La Plaza at 254 Virginia Street between West and 10th Street is nearing completion. The three-story complex will contain 46 one-bedroom senior apartments. The first floor will contain residences along with a senior center, laundry room, social day care, nutritional and other related services...
buffalorising.com
Market Square Comes Alive
This past Saturday, The Story Garage and the BRR|Alliance hosted the inaugural Market Square Vintage & Maker Market, corner of Niagara Street and Amherst Street. To say that this market was a success would be an understatement. Not only did the number of vendors impress, the attendance was equally impressive.
buffalorising.com
204 High Street Renovations Underway
A number of potential developers have sought to renovate City-owned 204 High Street but could never put together a feasible project. Not so for Douglas Jemal. Jemal’s Douglas Development is pushing forward with work to repurpose the historic Meidenbauer House that sits just east of the Medical Campus. The long-neglected structure will contain nine apartments when work is finished.
Longtime Movie Theater in Western New York Closes Its Doors
Movie theaters have been part of the fabric of pop culture for many decades. Here in Western New York, there have been many movie theaters which have been part of our childhood. Some movie theaters have come and went, like the Buffalo Drive-In in Cheektowaga and the University 8 theater...
WIVB
Ellicottville Fall Festival previewed on News 4 at 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The popular Ellicottville Fall Festival returns this weekend. The village is set to transform into a walkable arts and crafts show and more. Brian McFadden, the executive director of the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce, joined News 4 at 4 on Tuesday to preview the event.
stepoutbuffalo.com
New: It’s all About Sushi & Ramen at Lime House’s Second Location in the Hamburg Village
The pandemic made us leaner and meaner. More resilient. More flexible. Better able to handle adversity. Better prepared for the future. Those things all seem great in theory — or as headlines scrolling upward on your newsfeed. But in practice, the pandemic forced people to make a lot of difficult choices. Coming out the other end, it’s great to see some of these tough choices actually panning out.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Buffalo clothing company 26 Shirts surpasses $1.5 million in sales
A local entrepreneur who is on a mission to give back is celebrating a major milestone. Del Reid's 26 Shirts has raised more than $1.5 million since launching in 2013. "We passed our first major milestone of $500,000 raised in May 2018, followed by $1 million in December 2020. To see the next milestone happen so quickly is really a testament to the amazing community we have in and outside of Buffalo," Reid said. "We’re hoping to keep this momentum going, and we have a lot of exciting things coming up this Fall and Winter for our customers. These milestones are nice reminders of why our company is here at all, and that’s to help our community, and anyone who has ever bought something from us has done just that."
buffalorising.com
PLAY/GROUND is back and better than ever
As a refresher, PLAY/GROUND is an annual art festival presented by M&T Bank and produced by The Buffalo Institute for Contemporary Art and Resource:Art. Artists create ambitious, immersive, site-responsive installations for our community to explore. This year P/G is happening on the banks of the Buffalo River, with thirteen artist installations in and around the old grain silos at Buffalo RiverWorks. When the festival began in 2018, in its original home, a former Medina High School—the opening night was the party of the year — and this year, the team is expecting nothing less than a booming celebration of our city’s incredible art scene.
This Is The Best Cinnamon Roll In Western New York
This is your sign to treat yourself to one of Western New York’s favorite sweets. There’s nothing like locally baked goods at one of our favorite bakeries, and while they all taste homemade with love, there are some bakeries that are known for one sweet treat over the others.
Lancaster pumpkin weighing over 2,500 pounds sets new North America record
A pumpkin that was grown in Lancaster, New York in Erie County set a new record for heaviest pumpkin in North America.
Buffalo, NY Loves This Trolling Menu Item
You may have seen the video of the fisherman on Lake Erie who got caught cheating in a recent tournament...now he's getting trolled by a restaurant too. If you haven't seen the video of the tournament that happened just up the 90 near Cleveland on Lake Erie, it's pretty despicable.
A new way to 'scoot' across North Tonawanda
Bird scooters has provided the City of North Tonawanda a number of their electric scooters available for residents and visitors alike to rent. Read more here:
Southern Fast Food Restaurant is Finally Coming to New York State
When you travel to different regions of the United States, you get a taste of different cultures and cuisine that you don't normally find where you live. Here in New York State, we have the standard chain food fare. You have plenty of McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's and Taco Bell;...
5 Criminally Underrated Burger Restaurants in Buffalo
What's the number one food in Buffalo and Western New York? It's without a doubt chicken wings. Wings, beef on weck, sponge candy and stuff like that is what we're known for. Western New York is also a great place for an outstanding fish fry, especially around lent, and so is bar food.
