A local entrepreneur who is on a mission to give back is celebrating a major milestone. Del Reid's 26 Shirts has raised more than $1.5 million since launching in 2013. "We passed our first major milestone of $500,000 raised in May 2018, followed by $1 million in December 2020. To see the next milestone happen so quickly is really a testament to the amazing community we have in and outside of Buffalo," Reid said. "We’re hoping to keep this momentum going, and we have a lot of exciting things coming up this Fall and Winter for our customers. These milestones are nice reminders of why our company is here at all, and that’s to help our community, and anyone who has ever bought something from us has done just that."

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO