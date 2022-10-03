ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Steph Curry to be featured as player on PGA Tour 2K23

By Alex Espinoza
 2 days ago

Steph Curry is used to seeing himself in the NBA 2K video game series. But golf? That’s a new one for the Warriors superstar.

The 2K studios announced Monday morning that Curry will be a playable character in the PGA Tour 2K23 edition, which has got to be cool for Steph and sports fans alike. I can’t recall seeing a video game crossover like this.

Check out some images and video of Steph in his golf garb.

2K also shared video of the moment Steph learned he'd be in the game, as he was taking hacks at a driving range.

Curry is a huge golf fan, who usually makes an annual appearance at the American Century Golf Championship at Edgewood in Lake Tahoe. Steph has also started up a junior golf tour called Underrated , which is designed for minorities aged 12-18 and makes stops around the country.

The video game addition is just more gravy for Steph, who continues to build his brand and set himself up as a business mogul after basketball.

