holtvilletribune.com
Desert Shores Trailer Park Faces Potential Electricity Shutoff
DESERT SHORES — Discussions are planned between Imperial County and Imperial Irrigation District officials to attempt to stave off a potential electricity shutoff at the beleaguered Desert Shores Trailer Park. The park’s owner has fallen behind on electrical utility payments after dozens of residents stopped paying rent for spaces...
calexicochronicle.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Sept. 28-Oct. 4
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4. 4:46 a.m.: A man became aggressive with a woman in Holtville and punched her in the face and stomach, then continued going into other residents’ rooms of the home and being aggressive toward them. (The entry was not clear the location of the incident.)
Human remains found at scene of small aircraft crash near Jamul
An investigation is underway after a small aircraft crashed in east San Diego County and claimed a person's life Tuesday afternoon.
El Cajon holding free unwanted item disposal event for residents this weekend
El Cajon residents will have the opportunity to dispose of their unwanted items for free this weekend when the city hosts their next Community Dump Day.
kxoradio.com
Stolen Car Recovered
A Lincoln Navigator is back with it's rightful owner. Tuesday evening, El Centro police located the 2006 SUV in a motel parking lot near 4th and the Freeway. Police were able to locate a woman that had been a passenger in the stolen vehicle. The woman told officers that her boyfriend had been driving the SUV. Witnesses reported that they had seen the man running from the scene. The man was detained when officers caught up with him in the yard of a nearby residence in the area of 4th and Smoketree. The 32-year-old man was cited and released for various drug charges as well as resisting arrest and Auto Theft.
NBC San Diego
100+ Pigs Abandoned on Roadside in East San Diego County
Someone abandoned more than a hundred pet pigs along Mesa Grande Road outside Santa Ysabel last week. “They say there’s like between 100 and 150 of them,” said Julian resident Denise Bendl as she filled a children’s play pool with two bags of pig feed. Bendl is...
Fentanyl colored pills seized in Imperial County
More than 100 grams of fentanyl found in pills of different colors EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - According to the Imperial County Narcotics Task Force (ICNTF), their special agents arrested a person who had over 170 grams of fentanyl in the form of pills in September, 2022. ICNTF said that these pills were in The post Fentanyl colored pills seized in Imperial County appeared first on KYMA.
kxoradio.com
Another Shooting in Winterhaven
The Imperial County Sheriff's Office is investigating another shooting in Winterhaven that left a man dead. Details are limited but according to the Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, October 1, 2022, deputies responded to the area of Sapphire Lane and Garnet Drive in Winterhaven after receiving reports of two male subjects having been shot. One adult male was wounded while a second man died of his injuries. The Sheriff's Office is asking that anyone that might have video of the incident, such as residential surveillance, social media or bystander recordings contact the Sheriff's Investigators.
kwit.org
Meet the California farmers awash in Colorado River water, even in a drought
EL CENTRO, Calif. — A few hundred farms in the southern tip of California, along the Mexican border, may hold the key to saving the drought-plagued Colorado River from collapse. These farmers, in Imperial County, currently draw more water from the Colorado River than all of Arizona and Nevada...
kxoradio.com
High School Football Schedule
(Two days of High School Football this week)....There will be two games on Thursday. Calexico will play Central and Holtville takes on Imperial. The Imperial Game will be broadcast on the KXO YouTube channel. It is free to subscribe. On Friday, Southwest takes on Brawley. Calipoatriz will play Palo Verde Valley. Vincent Memorial has the bye. The Southwest/Brawley game will be broadcast on KXO am 1230 and on the KXO YouTube channel. Pre game is at 6:45 pm.
kxoradio.com
Active COVID 19 Cases
(COVID 19 update)...New numbers were released Tuesday morning. The numbers are provided by the County Public Health Department. According to the new numbers, there are currently 193 active cases of COVID 19 in Imperial County. That is up from the 188 cases reported last week. Deaths attributed to the virus remain at 955. The latest COVID 19 Tier Metrics for Imperial County indicate the new cases per day per 100.000 population at 11.0, with a positivity rate of 17%.
Over $500K worth of meth seized by Border Patrol
A 50-year-old tractor trailer driver was arrested Friday after El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents found 233 pounds of methamphetamine in his vehicle, authorities said.
kxoradio.com
Fentanyl Seized
(NTF Special Agents make an arrest)....It was the result of a September investigation. The Imperial County Narcotics Task Force Special agents conducted the investigation. It resulted in the arrest of an individual subject. The person was found to be in possession of over 170 grams of fentanyl in pill form. The pills were in various colors, white, blue, pink, yellow, tan and green. The NTF advises anyone who comes across any suspicious pills not to handle them and instead contact their local law enforcement agency.
kxoradio.com
IID Says Fraudulent Activity Is Picking Up.
(Imperial Irrigation District is alerting the public)...Fraudulent activity is on the increase. The District says they are receiving calls from customers. They report unscrupulous individuals are call the customers threatening to cut their electric service unless payments are made immediately. The scammers say payments must be made by using Zelle, a popular online, digital payment application. The District says if you receive such a call, report it to the IID and to your local law enforcement agency.
kyma.com
U.S. citizen arrested for attempting to transport meth
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - At approximately 1:15am on Tuesday, September 27, El Centro Border Patrol agents arrested a U.S. citizen. Accordingly, through a press release, the citizen, a 36-year-old male driver, was attempting to smuggle narcotics through an immigration checkpoint. While inspecting his car, a white 2015 Dodge...
kxoradio.com
2021 Was A Good Year For Agriculture
(2021 Imperial County Agricultural Crop and Livestock Report)....It has been released by the County Ag Commissioners office. According to the report, the Gross Production values for 2021 increased by 12.87% over the previous year.. In 2021 the Gross Production Values came in at $2,287, 312,000. Cattle ranked as the #1 commodity for the 64th year in a row, with a gross value increase of 8.74% over 2020. Alfalfa remained as the #2 commodity. Spinach went from #15 in 2020 to #10 in 2021. Imperial County again was the sole producer of Sugar Beets in the state. There was an increase of 44,950 total harvested acres in 2021. Vegetable and Melon crops saw an increase of 20.52 % Harvested acres. Head Lettuce saw the largest increase in harvested acres, up 181.86%. Harvested acres of Brocolli increased by 48.01%
kxoradio.com
Halloween Warnings
(El Centro Police has warnings for Parents)....They have been posting the warnings on Social Media. This halloween be aware of any candy in colored pill form. They say Fentanyl is being desguised as rainbow candy that come in different sizes and colors. Fentanyl is probably the most lethal narcotic on the streets today.
kxoradio.com
November 8 General Election
(Almost time to start voting)...The General Election is November 8th. Vote by Mail Ballots start going out October 10th. Once the ballots are received, ballots can be cast whenever you are ready. The deadline to return the ballots is election day. To be prepared, a list of candidates and all the information related to the elections go to the website Elections.ImperialCounty.org. Once your ballot is sent in, voter status can be checked at VoterStatus.sos.ca.gov,
kxoradio.com
Beds 4 Knowledge
(A Cody's Closet Event)....It is the 2nd Beds 4 Knowledge event. It will be held October 15. Children that have been pre-selected from referrals made bt teachers, law enforcement officers and social services will be invited to the 2nd Cody's Closet Beds 4 Knowledge Event. The selected children are lacking the basic necessities to be successful in school. This includes not having a bed to sleep in. Cody's Closet, with the help of the community, will be providing each child with a new twin bed, comforter, sheet set, and outfit, pair of shoes, a package of socks and underwear, a pillow, a backpack filled with schools supplies, a towel and a wash cloth and a bag of hygiene products. Donations for the event are still being accepted. To donate, call Heather White at 760-353-1789.
eastfieldnews.com
‘He was in the flesh:’ O’Rourke visit excites El Centro
With no remaining seats in sight, attendees filled the floor of El Centro’s performance hall in anticipation of governor candidate Beto O’ Rourke’s Oct. 3 rally. Five minutes before O’Rourke’s scheduled 12:30 p.m. appearance, attendees called for the candidate. The room’s deafening chatter culminated into fanfare when O’Rourke entered the scene at 12:44 p.m.
