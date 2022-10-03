Read full article on original website
Related
wvua23.com
1 year after fatal wreck, driver facing criminally negligent homicide charges
A man involved in a fatal crash in Cottondale that killed three people last year is now facing charges. As first reported by the Tuscaloosa Patch, Braxton Finlay Connell, 34, was charged with three counts of criminally negligent homicide and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. The crash, which...
wvua23.com
TPD officers lauded after helping person experiencing major crisis
Monday night, Tuscaloosa Police Department responded to the overpass near DCH Regional Medical Center on reports of a man who’d climbed over the railing and was threatening to jump. “In spite of our uniform sometimes, we want to seem as human as we possibly can, ” said TPD Behavioral...
wvua23.com
Northport mayor heads to Florida with donations for Ian victims
NORTHPORT – By now you’ve surely seen the pictures of the devastating damage Hurricane Ian doled out in Florida. Thousands of families were left with little more than the clothes on their backs after the torrential rain and wind battered the area, and it could be years before everything is built back.
wvua23.com
Tuscaloosa city school board discusses code of conduct
TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa City Board of Education met for the first time after a retreat they held on Sept. 30. According to Tuscaloosa City Schools Superintendent Mike Daria, the school board holds a retreat three times per year “…to see where we are, and where we’re going.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvua23.com
Fallen firefighters honored, added to Alabama Fire College memorial
TUSCALOOSA – The Alabama Fire College honored 13 of their own on Saturday with a permanent reminder of their sacrifice. The college, located on the Shelton State Community College campus, placed new bricks at the school’s firefighter memorial. Many families were glad to see their family members being honored.
wvua23.com
Beat Auburn Beat Hunger campaign is under way
While the Iron Bowl is still more than a month away, the University of Alabama and Auburn University are already in a competition. While one will come out on top, food banks in Tuscaloosa and Lee counties are the real winners. The Beat Auburn Beat Hunger campaign kicked off in...
wvua23.com
Local expert: Keep chemicals away from our source water
TUSCALOOSA – The American Water Works Association wants to show communities how they can make a difference in helping keep their water clean. Source water is the water used for drinking. It is also used for everyday activities like swimming or kayaking. The only way to keep this water clean is to protect lakes, rivers, and other water sources from pollution.
wvua23.com
Let’s get scared: Local haunted house returns for second year of frights
COTTONDALE -Wanna get scared this month? Well, turn off the screen or put the books down, because The Horror Tuscaloosa is back for its second year of in-person frightening Halloween action. The 25,000-square-foot facility, which is actually located in Cottondale, features special effects, scary decor and live actors who thrive...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvua23.com
Northport retirees getting one-time bonus
Employees who retired from the city of Northport will soon see a one-time bonus on their retirement checks. Northport City Council recently approved the one-time bonus for retirees, which is coming from $82,000 given to the city by the state. According to the Retirement Systems of Alabama, members with 25...
wvua23.com
United Way hosts inaugural Tuscaloosa Dogtoberfest
TUSCALOOSA – The United Way of West Alabama hosted the first ever Tuscaloosa Dogtoberfest Oct. 2 at Capitol Park. The event included a pet parade and costume contest, followed by the annual Blessing of the Pets hosted by Christ Episcopal Church. Pets and their owners made their way out...
wvua23.com
Schoolyard Roots, local restaurants partnering for fundraiser
TUSCALOOSA – Schoolyard Roots is sponsoring a movable feast by partnering with local restaurants to serve Schoolyard Roots Specials in support of students learning about gardening. Schoolyard Roots Executive Director Nicole Gelb Dugat said this fundraiser is all about ensuring children know how their food is made. “Everyone comes...
wvua23.com
Jahmyr Gibbs named SEC offensive player of the week
TUSCALOOSA – Alabama’s new offensive weapon Jahmyr Gibbs continues to dominate the game of football. Following his strong performance Saturday in Fayetteville, Gibbs was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week. Gibbs posted an impressive stat line of 206 rushing yards on 18 carries with two touchdowns...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvua23.com
Jahmyr Gibbs’ fourth quarter masterpiece leads Alabama to a 49-26 win against Arkansas
With a semi-comfortable 14-0 lead with 10:54 remaining in the second quarter, Alabama Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young threw an incomplete pass while being tackled by Crimson Tide transfer Drew Sanders. Young was taken to the blue tent as he sprained his shoulder, leading him to miss the rest of the game.
wvua23.com
Tider Insider: Oct. 4, 2022
Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss the highs and lows of Alabama’s 49-26 win over Arkansas, as well as the injury Bryce Young sustained against the Razorbacks. We talk about what the Crimson Tide will do to prepare for a rematch against Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M after last year’s road loss in College Station. We give updates on Tua Tagovailoa’s injury and if he’ll get to play against the Jets this upcoming week. Alabama soccer continues its hot streak, taking down another SEC opponent on the road. Plus, find out what fan giveaway does the soccer team have in store for Thursday’s home match against Ole Miss. Also, we take viewer’s questions via phone and e-mail.
wvua23.com
Farmers scramble to save crops from drier fall season
TUSCALOOSA – Tuscaloosa hadn’t seen any measurable rainfall over the past month. As a result, farmers are looking for alternate ways to keep their crops alive. According to National Weather Association, Tuscaloosa saw 2.17 inches of rainfall in September, which is about an inch and a half below the average 3.86 inches. The last rainfall in Tuscaloosa was Sept. 11.
Comments / 0