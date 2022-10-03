Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss the highs and lows of Alabama’s 49-26 win over Arkansas, as well as the injury Bryce Young sustained against the Razorbacks. We talk about what the Crimson Tide will do to prepare for a rematch against Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M after last year’s road loss in College Station. We give updates on Tua Tagovailoa’s injury and if he’ll get to play against the Jets this upcoming week. Alabama soccer continues its hot streak, taking down another SEC opponent on the road. Plus, find out what fan giveaway does the soccer team have in store for Thursday’s home match against Ole Miss. Also, we take viewer’s questions via phone and e-mail.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO