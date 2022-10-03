Read full article on original website
How the mind-gut connection affects total health
As a colorectal surgeon, I address complex intestinal issues with state-of-the-art interventions. Fortunately for most people, the key to a healthy digestive system isn’t that complicated. A proper diet, regular exercise, and stress reduction all help create a healthier and happier gut. The “mind-gut connection” influences how you think...
How my sister’s death changed everything
It was fall. Sun-slanted rays filtered into the church from a cold November sky, creating a false sense of warmth. My nephew Dru stood before family and friends who were gathered to remember his mother. He began by telling how, in-between trips to the emergency room, oncologist, radiologist, and myriad other health care providers, he would find himself preoccupied with her eulogy. He worried he would not be able to find the perfect words to encompass everything she had meant to him. He wanted to be ready for this day.
My PPD was a stumble, but am I really past the trauma?
The sound of beeping monitors of ICU, the blood pressure cuff going off on a patient after having detected an unsatisfactory read undisplayable on the screen, hearing a child cry while walking past ED rooms. These sounds, not alien to the ears of a physician, were no longer everyday noises that I could pass by without bothering to register. I could not figure out why such mundane and run-of-the-mill sounds would make me feel physically sick. Luckily, I was able to separate myself from my surroundings and escape the entire episode that would have otherwise unfolded.
Who are the neurodiverse people in your life? [PODCAST]
Subscribe to The Podcast by KevinMD. Catch up on old episodes!. “Neurodiverse individuals enhance our lives. Without neurodiverse people, we wouldn’t have Ghostbusters (Dan Akroyd has Asperger’s syndrome, which is on the autism spectrum), the theory of relativity (Einstein likely had dyslexia), or Microsoft (Bill Gates does have dyslexia). Who are the neurodiverse people in your life? How do their gifts enrich your life? Let’s move away from the terms disorder and disability and see the true diversity.”
What to do when doctors develop “portal hypertension”
Physicians today face yet another epidemic that affects doctors directly and is not caused by a virus. It is the result of the “patient portal” through which patients send typed messages directly to their physicians. Though the portal has benefits, anecdotal experience suggests that high message volume is having a deleterious effect on doctors’ blood pressure.
The resilience of children throughout the pandemic isn’t what you think
This phrase has been the daily refrain in my household for my children for the past two years. Masking became as natural as wearing a coat in the winter, and going without a mask would have seemed as strange as going to school barefoot. The new school year has just...
Adding more team members is the wrong answer to decreasing physician burnout
I recently read an article about reducing physician burnout written by a health care consultant who proposed the creation of an enhanced medical scribe, or “team care assistant” (TCA). According to the article, the TCA obtains the patient’s medical history through “template-driven questions about the chief complaint.” After obtaining the history, the TCA then calls the physician into the exam room to present their findings. The article describes it this way: “The 5 to 15 minutes of data collection is then presented in a 2 to 3-minute crisp, data-packed presentation to the physician in front of the patient.”
