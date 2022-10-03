The sound of beeping monitors of ICU, the blood pressure cuff going off on a patient after having detected an unsatisfactory read undisplayable on the screen, hearing a child cry while walking past ED rooms. These sounds, not alien to the ears of a physician, were no longer everyday noises that I could pass by without bothering to register. I could not figure out why such mundane and run-of-the-mill sounds would make me feel physically sick. Luckily, I was able to separate myself from my surroundings and escape the entire episode that would have otherwise unfolded.

