Charlotte, NC

‘Charlotte’s Hidden Crisis: Mental Health & Our Kids,’ Friday on Ch. 9

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
In Channel 9′s ongoing commitment to mental health awareness, we’re exploring the impact the pandemic has had on children and teens.

One in six children have experienced a mental health disorder, and more than a third of high school students reported they experienced poor mental health during the pandemic.

“The motto, ‘it’s OK to not be OK,’ makes sense. It’s OK to seek out help,” said Rafael Rosado, who lost his 19-year-old son to suicide in 2021.

>> In a Channel 9 special report, “Charlotte’s Hidden Crisis: Mental Health & Our Kids,” we want to help start the deeply personal conversation so we can all work together to support our children. On Friday at 7:30 p.m. on Channel 9 and TV64, we’re shining light on the mental health of our students and exploring the range of symptoms, warning signs and resources that will help you help your children.

