‘Charlotte’s Hidden Crisis: Mental Health & Our Kids,’ Friday on Ch. 9

One in six children have experienced a mental health disorder, and more than a third of high school students reported they experienced poor mental health during the pandemic.

“The motto, ‘it’s OK to not be OK,’ makes sense. It’s OK to seek out help,” said Rafael Rosado, who lost his 19-year-old son to suicide in 2021.

On Friday at 7:30 p.m. on Channel 9 and TV64, we're shining light on the mental health of our students and exploring the range of symptoms, warning signs and resources that will help you help your children.

