Connecticut's first Black chief public defender is changing the game
WSHU’s Ebong Udoma spoke with CT Mirror’s Jaden Edison to discuss his article, “CT’s first Black chief public defender embraces work ahead,” as part of the collaborative podcast Long Story Short. JE: TaShun Bowden-Lewis — she's the first Black Chief Public Defender of Connecticut, which...
Bears are breaking into homes in record numbers in Connecticut
The number of bears recorded entering Connecticut homes this year is already almost double the amount of recorded home entries from all of 2021, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Through Sept. 29, the state has recorded 65 complaints of bear home entries. It's a surprisingly...
Warming up
Low-income families in Connecticut will get help with heat for their homes this winter. The LIRR’s third track project has been completed on time and under budget, a new forensic center in Connecticut will analyze gun crimes, and meet the state’s first black chief public defender. Sabrina is...
Planned Parenthood mobile clinic will take abortion to red-state borders
With a growing number of patients in states that now prohibit abortion traveling for the procedure, Planned Parenthood says will soon open its first mobile abortion clinic in the country, in southern Illinois. "Our goal is to reduce the hundreds of miles that people are having to travel now in...
Vice President Harris visits Connecticut to discuss women's reproductive rights
Vice President Kamala Harris participated in a roundtable discussion on women's reproductive rights at Central Connecticut State University on Wednesday. Harris' visit to the Nutmeg State came 100 days after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade case that made access to an abortion a federal right in the United States.
Connecticut receives $21 million to help heat low-income households this winter
Connecticut will receive $21 million in emergency supplemental funding to help heat low-income homes this winter season. The funding is a part of a $1 billion federal appropriations package signed by President Joe Biden on Friday to provide money for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). This federal assistance followed a bipartisan letter sent to the Biden administration in early September by 12 U.S. senators from New England, including Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy (D-CT).
Hochul defends COVID test purchases against pay-to-play allegations
New York Governor Kathy Hochul is defending a decision to buy over half a billion dollars in COVID-19 rapid tests from a campaign donor. Her Republican opponents have seized on the issue, and one government reform group said it merits an investigation. The controversy centers around a $637 million purchase...
Hurricane Ian’s destruction makes Long Island reevaluate storm season
As footage of a flooded Florida continues to grab attention, New Yorkers are left wondering if they are prepared for extreme weather. Hurricane Ian made landfall last Wednesday on the southwest coast of Florida. The Category 4 storm swept through the Sunshine State, bringing record flooding, uprooting homes, and disrupting power lines and water supply. Fort Myers Beach was of the most seriously impacted areas, and looks nearly unrecognizable.
With Massachusetts returning $3B to taxpayers, what's another $500M? Maybe too much
Massachusetts still has a whole pot of money that, by law, must be returned to taxpayers. That 1986 law caps state revenue growth and triggers the return of money. So, there will be rebate checks issued to many residents. Months ago, as Matt Murphy of the State House News Service explains, state lawmakers were talking about another separate economic relief measure which could still be in the works.
New York lowers farmworker overtime threshold
Late on Friday, New York State Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon issued an order to phase in a 40-hour work week for farm laborers by 2032. The plan, recommended by a wage board, has sparked backlash from farmers and some Republican elected officials who argue it will severely harm the state’s farming industry.
