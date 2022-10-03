ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Woodlands Online& LLC

Lone Star College to hold Adjunct Faculty Career Fair in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Lone Star College is hosting an Adjunct Faculty Career Fair on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 3:30 to 7 p.m. in the Lone Star Community Building located at LSC-System Office, 5000 Research Forest Drive, The Woodlands, Texas. “Lone Star College has worked hard to develop a culture...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
defendernetwork.com

TSU President named to United Way Houston board

Dr. Lesia L. Crumpton-Young, president of Texas Southern University, has been appointed to the United Way of Greater Houston Board of Trustees. Crumpton-Young is one of six new members confirmed to the Board that provides direction to one of the leading charitable organizations in the Houston region. For 100 years, United Way of Greater Houston has brought together diverse partners and approaches to get to the root of complex challenges holding people back. Guided by research and data, United Way invests in high-quality programs to create the opportunity for individuals and families in the Greater Houston community to thrive. The organization does this by leading, serving, influencing and convening the nonprofit social services sector to deliver quality services with exceptional outcomes.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Black College Expo takes over Houston

Thousands of Houston high school students are gearing up for the 13th annual Black College Expo at NRG Center on Sat. October 8, 2022 at 10am. The expo is powered by The National College Resource Foundation and hosts close to 75 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and other universities with free seminars and workshops for students. It also visits 25-30 schools in 13 markets preparing students for the college application process, financial aid, and career planning.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Lone Star College Foundation to host annual golf tournament

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Lone Star College Foundation will hold its 29th annual golf tournament Monday, Nov. 14, at The Woodlands Country Club. The tournament is a major fundraising event that helps change lives through student scholarships and quality educational programs. 'PBK Architects are proud to support Lone Star College...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Touts Texas’ Mighty Energy Industry At Port Houston

HOUSTON, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today championed Texas' surging economy and jobs growth in our strong energy industry during a press conference with Port Houston Chairman Ric Campo and other energy industry leaders in Houston. 'Texas is proud to be the nation's number one exporting state for 20 years...
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

The Lamborghini Club Houston Honors Arrow Child & Family Ministries as their Charity of Choice for This Year's Lamborghini Festival

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Lamborghini Club Houston has chosen Arrow Child & Family Ministries as their charity of choice for the 10th Annual Lamborghini Festival, being held on October 7-9th. On the first two days of the festival, drivers will participate in a variety of events. On Sunday, October 9th, the festival will be held at Market Street in The Woodlands, and it will be open to the public and free for anyone to come check out all things Lamborghini. The Lamborghini Club supports Arrow Child & Family Ministries’ mission of Helping Kids & Strengthening Families, and all donations will go to fulfill this mission to serve children with complex trauma.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

HS Volleyball: The Woodlands Continues Undefeated District Season

CONROE, TX – As the district volleyball season comes to an end, teams are fighting for places for the playoffs and this was no different. In their previous matchup The Woodlands and Conroe battled at The Woodlands High School; this time the match was on Conroe’s home court.
CONROE, TX
Ash Jurberg

Houston billionaire makes another huge donation

I have written previously about Houston billionaire Richard Kinder who has promised to give away 95% of his billion-dollar fortune. Richard Kinder, who has a net worth of $7.7 billion, was the president of energy giant Enron before he stepped down in 1997 to start his own business- Kinder Morgan. Kinder Morgan is now the largest energy infrastructure firm in the United States and has over 84,000 miles of pipelines that transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, CO2, and crude oil.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Montgomery County Hospital District recognizes a special group of emergency services personnel and the woman they saved

THE WOODLANDS, TX – In July of this year, Meagan Kelley, a youthful 36-year-old local singer/songwriter, suffered a sudden cardiac arrest at home in The Woodlands. Her mother called 911, and immediately a team of paramedics and firefighters rushed to the home and performed CPR and other life-saving interventions to save the young woman’s life.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Grand Central Park Garners Multiple Prism Awards

CONROE, TX --Grand Central Park took home multiple awards —including Master-Planned Community Amenity Center of the Year for The Lake House — at this year’s Houston’s Best PRISM Awards hosted by the Greater Houston Builders Association. The award was one of three trophies the Conroe community...
CONROE, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Statement On Loss Of Texas National Guard Soldier

AUSTIN, TX --Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement on the Texas National Guard soldier who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Eagle Pass:. 'Cecilia and I are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of a soldier with the Texas National Guard. Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the soldier. Texas Rangers are leading the investigation, as the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety coordinate with local law enforcement. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the soldier’s family during this heartbreaking time. And for any Texan who is in crisis, we urge you to seek help immediately from a family member, loved one, or a mental health service.'
AUSTIN, TX

