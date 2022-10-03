Dr. Lesia L. Crumpton-Young, president of Texas Southern University, has been appointed to the United Way of Greater Houston Board of Trustees. Crumpton-Young is one of six new members confirmed to the Board that provides direction to one of the leading charitable organizations in the Houston region. For 100 years, United Way of Greater Houston has brought together diverse partners and approaches to get to the root of complex challenges holding people back. Guided by research and data, United Way invests in high-quality programs to create the opportunity for individuals and families in the Greater Houston community to thrive. The organization does this by leading, serving, influencing and convening the nonprofit social services sector to deliver quality services with exceptional outcomes.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO