Life Flight called to Katy after another Harris County road rage shootingCovering KatyKaty, TX
Houston billionaire makes another huge donationAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Accused Westpark Tollway gunman, who lives in Katy, released on bondCovering KatyKaty, TX
Caught on Camera: Houston rideshare driver enjoys a beer waiting for riders at Bush Intercontinental airporthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Innocent bystander shot and killed during argument in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC
Lone Star College to hold Adjunct Faculty Career Fair in The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Lone Star College is hosting an Adjunct Faculty Career Fair on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 3:30 to 7 p.m. in the Lone Star Community Building located at LSC-System Office, 5000 Research Forest Drive, The Woodlands, Texas. “Lone Star College has worked hard to develop a culture...
defendernetwork.com
TSU President named to United Way Houston board
Dr. Lesia L. Crumpton-Young, president of Texas Southern University, has been appointed to the United Way of Greater Houston Board of Trustees. Crumpton-Young is one of six new members confirmed to the Board that provides direction to one of the leading charitable organizations in the Houston region. For 100 years, United Way of Greater Houston has brought together diverse partners and approaches to get to the root of complex challenges holding people back. Guided by research and data, United Way invests in high-quality programs to create the opportunity for individuals and families in the Greater Houston community to thrive. The organization does this by leading, serving, influencing and convening the nonprofit social services sector to deliver quality services with exceptional outcomes.
defendernetwork.com
Black College Expo takes over Houston
Thousands of Houston high school students are gearing up for the 13th annual Black College Expo at NRG Center on Sat. October 8, 2022 at 10am. The expo is powered by The National College Resource Foundation and hosts close to 75 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and other universities with free seminars and workshops for students. It also visits 25-30 schools in 13 markets preparing students for the college application process, financial aid, and career planning.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Lone Star College Foundation to host annual golf tournament
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Lone Star College Foundation will hold its 29th annual golf tournament Monday, Nov. 14, at The Woodlands Country Club. The tournament is a major fundraising event that helps change lives through student scholarships and quality educational programs. 'PBK Architects are proud to support Lone Star College...
First Filipino American wins Miss USA; joins another in representing Texas
TEMPLE, Texas — A Houston model and fashion designer, R'Bonney Gabriel, made history Monday night after she was crowned Miss USA in Reno, Nev. She became the pageant's first Filipino American to win the title, which she says is a huge honor. “I’m getting messages on Instagram and just...
University of North Texas grad becomes first Filipino American to win Miss USA
A University of North Texas graduate has made history, becoming the first Filipino American to win Miss USA. Miss Texas R’Bonney Gabriel will represent the United States at the Miss Universe pageant on January 14, 2023 in New Orleans.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott Touts Texas’ Mighty Energy Industry At Port Houston
HOUSTON, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today championed Texas' surging economy and jobs growth in our strong energy industry during a press conference with Port Houston Chairman Ric Campo and other energy industry leaders in Houston. 'Texas is proud to be the nation's number one exporting state for 20 years...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Realtors, Developers Gather for Habitat for Humanity Montgomery County Build Day
Local Realtors and members of the Grand Central Park and Woodforest development teams built 10 walls for a house in the Habitat for Humanity Community of Cedar Creek in Conroe recently. Montgomery County, TX -- Thirty people who normally sell homes spent their day Sept. 29 building a home during...
Woodlands Online& LLC
The Lamborghini Club Houston Honors Arrow Child & Family Ministries as their Charity of Choice for This Year's Lamborghini Festival
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Lamborghini Club Houston has chosen Arrow Child & Family Ministries as their charity of choice for the 10th Annual Lamborghini Festival, being held on October 7-9th. On the first two days of the festival, drivers will participate in a variety of events. On Sunday, October 9th, the festival will be held at Market Street in The Woodlands, and it will be open to the public and free for anyone to come check out all things Lamborghini. The Lamborghini Club supports Arrow Child & Family Ministries’ mission of Helping Kids & Strengthening Families, and all donations will go to fulfill this mission to serve children with complex trauma.
Woodlands Online& LLC
HS Volleyball: The Woodlands Continues Undefeated District Season
CONROE, TX – As the district volleyball season comes to an end, teams are fighting for places for the playoffs and this was no different. In their previous matchup The Woodlands and Conroe battled at The Woodlands High School; this time the match was on Conroe’s home court.
Before Pappas there was Luther's BBQ, a restaurant with very '90s TV ads
Acquisition of the '90s-classic chain allowed Pappas to expand its barbecue business across Houston.
Houston billionaire makes another huge donation
I have written previously about Houston billionaire Richard Kinder who has promised to give away 95% of his billion-dollar fortune. Richard Kinder, who has a net worth of $7.7 billion, was the president of energy giant Enron before he stepped down in 1997 to start his own business- Kinder Morgan. Kinder Morgan is now the largest energy infrastructure firm in the United States and has over 84,000 miles of pipelines that transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, CO2, and crude oil.
Woodlands Online& LLC
SVN J. Beard Real Estate - Greater Houston Represents The Sale of 15+ Acres of land in Conroe
CONROE, TX -- SVN | J. Beard Real Estate – Greater Houston has recently completed the sale of a ±15.16-acre tract of land in Conroe, TX, at 14180 Horseshoe Bend, near the intersection of FM 1488 and Kuykendahl Rd., to SAI SKC, LLC, for an undisclosed price. Diana...
Click2Houston.com
City of Houston questions ‘public good’ of KPRC 2 Investigates reporting on airport director’s relationship with subordinate
HOUSTON – A relationship with a subordinate... In recent years such headlines have resulted in the firings or disciplinary action of high-profile individuals, ranging from business titans to university leaders. In February, the president of CNN abruptly resigned after he was found to be in a relationship with one...
Horrific: Houston, Texas Nursing Home Videoed Abusing Elderly Man
A nursing home in Houston, Texas is now facing anger from one resident's family a recently released surveillance video seemed to prove their accusations of abuse true. KHOU 11 has the story and video. The family first learned of the suspected abuse when the 87-year-old grandfather told them staff was...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Hospital District recognizes a special group of emergency services personnel and the woman they saved
THE WOODLANDS, TX – In July of this year, Meagan Kelley, a youthful 36-year-old local singer/songwriter, suffered a sudden cardiac arrest at home in The Woodlands. Her mother called 911, and immediately a team of paramedics and firefighters rushed to the home and performed CPR and other life-saving interventions to save the young woman’s life.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Grand Central Park Garners Multiple Prism Awards
CONROE, TX --Grand Central Park took home multiple awards —including Master-Planned Community Amenity Center of the Year for The Lake House — at this year’s Houston’s Best PRISM Awards hosted by the Greater Houston Builders Association. The award was one of three trophies the Conroe community...
Woman Died In A Pedestrian Accident In Woodlands (Woodlands, TX)
According to the police, a pedestrian accident was reported on Sunday night in The Woodlands. The officials stated that a female victim was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on [..]
KTSA
Uvalde CISD town hall abruptly canceled as parents continue protest
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Protests continue outside the Uvalde CISD central office as families of the Robb Elementary School shooting demand school police officers at the scene be suspended. The school district had a town hall event planned for Monday, but canceled it after the protest began with...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott Statement On Loss Of Texas National Guard Soldier
AUSTIN, TX --Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement on the Texas National Guard soldier who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Eagle Pass:. 'Cecilia and I are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of a soldier with the Texas National Guard. Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the soldier. Texas Rangers are leading the investigation, as the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety coordinate with local law enforcement. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the soldier’s family during this heartbreaking time. And for any Texan who is in crisis, we urge you to seek help immediately from a family member, loved one, or a mental health service.'
