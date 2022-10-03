ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Threat targets high school in Columbia, police say

By Noah Feit
The State
The State
 2 days ago

The Columbia Police Department said it has responded to a threat made on social media that targeted an area high school Monday.

More officers were sent to patrol Eau Claire High and the area around the Richland 1 school , police said on Twitter.

Information about the nature of the threat and the social media account where it was made was not available.

There was no word how police discovered the threat, but the department said it’s working with Richland 1 and is trying to find the source of the threat.

Prior to the end of the day, parents were allowed to pick up children who are students at the high school on Monticello Road, near North Main Street .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uWOKo_0iKBgazs00
Eau Claire High School senior Tequan Green has a memorial to his friend, Sha’Neal Brown on his mortar board. Brown, along with fellow senior, Troy Ganaway died recently in separate incidents. Tracy Glantz/tglantz@thestate.com

Two Eau Claire High student were killed in separate incidents earlier this year.

Bertrand “Troy” Ganaway III, a 17-year-old Columbia resident, was killed in a shooting on May 21, when the senior was a week away from graduating , according to Richland 1. An 18-year-old was also hurt in that shooting, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department .

On May 5, Shaneal Brown, an 18-year-old Eau Claire High School student, and her 83-year-old grandmother Jessie Brown, were killed by her father Rafael Brown, 44, according to the sheriff’s department.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cYTjN_0iKBgazs00
Eau Claire High School Street View image from October 2014. © 2022 Google

Comments / 1

 

News19 WLTX

Lexington County woman charged with not reporting $370,000 in income

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Lexington County woman is facing three counts of tax evasion after allegedly not reporting income on state tax returns between 2019 and 2021. Agents from the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) arrested 31-year-old Serena Mari Olivi, of Cayce, Tuesday morning. In addition to not reporting a total of $373,178 on her returns, SCDOR says Olivi received fraudulent tax refunds for each of the tax returns. As a result, she owes the state $26,266, according to the agency.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

UPDATE: Lexington Co. coroner identifies man involved domestic

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — A Lexington County man accused of shooting his wife before authorities say he turned the gun on himself has been identified by Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher. According to the county coroner, the man killed during a domestic related incident along Haskell Road in Gilbert is 70 year old William P. Burrow. According to authorities, Burrow was involved in an altercation around 9 a.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene by responding emergency personnel.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

SLED: 3 caregivers charged in Saluda Co. death

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three caregivers were arrested and charged Monday with abuse and neglect resulting in the death of a vulnerable adult, agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said. According to SLED, Kelle Nicole Bedenbaugh, 40, Brett Allen Burkett, 27, and Pam Fulmer Burkett, 62,...
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

DJJ Director looking to crack down on contraband

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Staffing at South Carolina's Department of Juvenile Justice continues to be a challenge, according to its Director Eden Hendrick. Hendrick told Senators Wednesday the Broad River Road campus has a 52 percent vacancy rate with 176 officer positions vacant agency wide. Hendrick explained while correctional officers,...
COLUMBIA, SC
