Threat targets high school in Columbia, police say

The Columbia Police Department said it has responded to a threat made on social media that targeted an area high school Monday.

More officers were sent to patrol Eau Claire High and the area around the Richland 1 school , police said on Twitter.

Information about the nature of the threat and the social media account where it was made was not available.

There was no word how police discovered the threat, but the department said it’s working with Richland 1 and is trying to find the source of the threat.

Prior to the end of the day, parents were allowed to pick up children who are students at the high school on Monticello Road, near North Main Street .

Eau Claire High School senior Tequan Green has a memorial to his friend, Sha’Neal Brown on his mortar board. Brown, along with fellow senior, Troy Ganaway died recently in separate incidents. Tracy Glantz/tglantz@thestate.com

Two Eau Claire High student were killed in separate incidents earlier this year.

Bertrand “Troy” Ganaway III, a 17-year-old Columbia resident, was killed in a shooting on May 21, when the senior was a week away from graduating , according to Richland 1. An 18-year-old was also hurt in that shooting, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department .

On May 5, Shaneal Brown, an 18-year-old Eau Claire High School student, and her 83-year-old grandmother Jessie Brown, were killed by her father Rafael Brown, 44, according to the sheriff’s department.

