Los Angeles, CA

HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Jaylen Brown Reveals He Was Secretly Listening On The Phone When An NBA GM Was Talking About Him Before The 2016 NBA Draft: "We're Worried That He Is Just Too Smart."

Jaylen Brown has taken some huge strides since coming into the NBA and he has established himself as one of the cornerstone pieces for the Boston Celtics. He has been good for over 20 points a game in each of his last 3 seasons and played a big role in helping the Celtics reach the NBA Finals this year.
BOSTON, MA
hotnewhiphop.com

Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension

Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
BOSTON, MA
Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

This Lakers offseason mistake is already looking even worse

The regular season hasn’t even started and the Los Angeles Lakers offseason mistakes are already looming large. Take the failed efforts to trade Russell Westbrook for example. While the front office is working hard to trade Westbrook, the fact talks are stalling because Rob Pelinka is so hung up on draft capital (giving and receiving) is infuriating.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

LeBron James Shockingly Says He Has No Relationship With Kareem Abdul-Jabbar After Being Asked About The All-Time Scoring Record: "No Thoughts And No Relationship"

LeBron James had a very disappointing start to his 2022-23 season with an absolutely horrid performance against the Sacramento Kings in the Lakers' preseason opener. James ended up with 4 points, all scored through free throws as he went 0-7 on his attempts the entire game. These stats don't count in the history books, so it's not like any points he scored would have counted towards his all-time points total.
NBA
The Spun

Legendary Women's Basketball Star Has Died At 37

Tiffany Jackson, a former All-American for Texas' women's basketball team, passed away. She was 37 years old. Jackson passed away after a battle with breast cancer. The former Texas star was the No. 5 pick in the 2007 WNBA Draft. Over the course of her career in the WNBA, Jackson...
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Brittney Griner's Wife Is Terrified: Sports World Reacts

The wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner admitted in an interview with CBS that she is "terrified" for her spouse, who remains imprisoned in Russia. Cherelle Griner told CBS' Gayle King that she is worried about her wife, who has been locked up in Russia since her February arrest on drug charges. Brittney Griner pleaded guilty during the summer and was sentence to a 9 1/2-year sentence.
BASKETBALL
