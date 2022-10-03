Read full article on original website
2021 Was A Good Year For Agriculture
(2021 Imperial County Agricultural Crop and Livestock Report)....It has been released by the County Ag Commissioners office. According to the report, the Gross Production values for 2021 increased by 12.87% over the previous year.. In 2021 the Gross Production Values came in at $2,287, 312,000. Cattle ranked as the #1 commodity for the 64th year in a row, with a gross value increase of 8.74% over 2020. Alfalfa remained as the #2 commodity. Spinach went from #15 in 2020 to #10 in 2021. Imperial County again was the sole producer of Sugar Beets in the state. There was an increase of 44,950 total harvested acres in 2021. Vegetable and Melon crops saw an increase of 20.52 % Harvested acres. Head Lettuce saw the largest increase in harvested acres, up 181.86%. Harvested acres of Brocolli increased by 48.01%
IID Says Fraudulent Activity Is Picking Up.
(Imperial Irrigation District is alerting the public)...Fraudulent activity is on the increase. The District says they are receiving calls from customers. They report unscrupulous individuals are call the customers threatening to cut their electric service unless payments are made immediately. The scammers say payments must be made by using Zelle, a popular online, digital payment application. The District says if you receive such a call, report it to the IID and to your local law enforcement agency.
Active COVID 19 Cases
(COVID 19 update)...New numbers were released Tuesday morning. The numbers are provided by the County Public Health Department. According to the new numbers, there are currently 193 active cases of COVID 19 in Imperial County. That is up from the 188 cases reported last week. Deaths attributed to the virus remain at 955. The latest COVID 19 Tier Metrics for Imperial County indicate the new cases per day per 100.000 population at 11.0, with a positivity rate of 17%.
It Is Public Power Week
(IID celebrating Public Power Week)...They are joining more than 2,000 other community-powered, not for profit electric utilities. Across the nation, they collectively provide electricity to 49 million americans. The Imperial Irrigation District says Public Power Week helps customers and stakeholders understand how they can better engage with their community owned utility and benefit from its offerings. In recognition of Public Power Week, the district is distributing reusable tote bags and informational handouts on a first come, first served basis to customers who make a payment at any of the five division offices. IID Program information is available at iid.com.
Fentanyl Found
An El Centro store reported that a customer had lost something and that the police might be interested. Shortly before 7:00 p.m. Monday, the store contacted El Centro police and said that a customer had dropped a bag by the cash register. The bag contained 18 blue M-30 pills and the store employees were concerned the customer might return for the pills. Police were able to locate the people who had apparently lost the drugs that had fallen out of the customer's purse, but they denied any involvement in the incident. The pills and a clear pipe were booked by police as found property.
Beds 4 Knowledge
(A Cody's Closet Event)....It is the 2nd Beds 4 Knowledge event. It will be held October 15. Children that have been pre-selected from referrals made bt teachers, law enforcement officers and social services will be invited to the 2nd Cody's Closet Beds 4 Knowledge Event. The selected children are lacking the basic necessities to be successful in school. This includes not having a bed to sleep in. Cody's Closet, with the help of the community, will be providing each child with a new twin bed, comforter, sheet set, and outfit, pair of shoes, a package of socks and underwear, a pillow, a backpack filled with schools supplies, a towel and a wash cloth and a bag of hygiene products. Donations for the event are still being accepted. To donate, call Heather White at 760-353-1789.
Halloween Warnings
(El Centro Police has warnings for Parents)....They have been posting the warnings on Social Media. This halloween be aware of any candy in colored pill form. They say Fentanyl is being desguised as rainbow candy that come in different sizes and colors. Fentanyl is probably the most lethal narcotic on the streets today.
Another Shooting in Winterhaven
The Imperial County Sheriff's Office is investigating another shooting in Winterhaven that left a man dead. Details are limited but according to the Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, October 1, 2022, deputies responded to the area of Sapphire Lane and Garnet Drive in Winterhaven after receiving reports of two male subjects having been shot. One adult male was wounded while a second man died of his injuries. The Sheriff's Office is asking that anyone that might have video of the incident, such as residential surveillance, social media or bystander recordings contact the Sheriff's Investigators.
Fentanyl Seized
(NTF Special Agents make an arrest)....It was the result of a September investigation. The Imperial County Narcotics Task Force Special agents conducted the investigation. It resulted in the arrest of an individual subject. The person was found to be in possession of over 170 grams of fentanyl in pill form. The pills were in various colors, white, blue, pink, yellow, tan and green. The NTF advises anyone who comes across any suspicious pills not to handle them and instead contact their local law enforcement agency.
Road Closure In Ocotillo
(4th Avenue in Ocotillo to be closed temporarily)...It is to allow for Water Plant Improvements. Beginning October 12, 4th Avenue will be closed from Palo Verde Avenue to Smoketree Avenue. The road will remain closed 24 hours a day for 59 days. Work is expected to be complete on December 8th. A detour route will be posted.
Make Yourself at Home
An El Centro woman told police that a man entered her apartment and made himself right at home. At about noon Sunday the woman told El Centro police that she was in her bedroom when she heard someone in the kitchen. She says she confronted a man who told her he was lost and then walked out. Before the man left, he apparently used the bathroom and went into the kitchen where he served himself water and ice. The suspect was last seen in the apartment complex on Thomas Drive wearing a multi-color shirt and light-colored shorts.
Stolen Car Recovered
A Lincoln Navigator is back with it's rightful owner. Tuesday evening, El Centro police located the 2006 SUV in a motel parking lot near 4th and the Freeway. Police were able to locate a woman that had been a passenger in the stolen vehicle. The woman told officers that her boyfriend had been driving the SUV. Witnesses reported that they had seen the man running from the scene. The man was detained when officers caught up with him in the yard of a nearby residence in the area of 4th and Smoketree. The 32-year-old man was cited and released for various drug charges as well as resisting arrest and Auto Theft.
