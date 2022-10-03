(2021 Imperial County Agricultural Crop and Livestock Report)....It has been released by the County Ag Commissioners office. According to the report, the Gross Production values for 2021 increased by 12.87% over the previous year.. In 2021 the Gross Production Values came in at $2,287, 312,000. Cattle ranked as the #1 commodity for the 64th year in a row, with a gross value increase of 8.74% over 2020. Alfalfa remained as the #2 commodity. Spinach went from #15 in 2020 to #10 in 2021. Imperial County again was the sole producer of Sugar Beets in the state. There was an increase of 44,950 total harvested acres in 2021. Vegetable and Melon crops saw an increase of 20.52 % Harvested acres. Head Lettuce saw the largest increase in harvested acres, up 181.86%. Harvested acres of Brocolli increased by 48.01%

