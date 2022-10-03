Chase Elliott owes Erik Jones a couple of beers after what the Petty GMS driver did for him this past weekend at Talladgea Superspeedway. With two laps to go in the YellaWood 500, Elliott cut to the outside line of the pack, and thanks to a push from Jones, got alongside race leader Ryan Blaney and stayed there until he pulled ahead to win by a car length. It was a perfect case of one Chevrolet driver helping out another, and as you can see from Jones' in-car camera, it got Elliott right where he needed to be to secure the playoff victory.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO