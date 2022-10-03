Read full article on original website
‘Complete and Utter Nonsense’: Judge Denies ’11th Hour’ Request from Oath Keepers Leader Stewart Rhodes to Switch Lawyers, Delay Trial
The federal judge overseeing the government’s prosecution of members of the right-wing Oath Keepers extremist group has denied what he called an “eleventh-hour” motion by the militia’s leader to change lawyers and postpone trial, which is set to start in under three weeks. Stewart Rhodes, who...
‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder removed from office and ‘barred for life’ for participating in Capitol riot
A judge has ordered that a county official in New Mexico is “barred for life” and “constitutionally ineligible” to hold public office after he was convicted for his role in the attack on the US Capitol.Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – will be removed from office, effective immediately, according to the court’s order on 6 September.Griffin was convicted on misdemeanor charges for his role in the Capitol riots on 6 January, 2021, and he recently refused to certify local election results, relying on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines, fuelled by spurious...
Oath Keepers lawyer and federal judge in screaming match in court over US Capitol riot case
A conversation between a federal judge and a lawyer for one of the Oath Keepers charged with seditious conspiracy ended in a screaming match on Wednesday, when the lawyer suggested she would argue at trial that her client deleted evidence after the riot because he was directed to by another lawyer.
First Politician Involved in Jan. 6 Capitol Riots Is Removed from Office Following Judge's Ruling
The ruling is the first time a judge officially labeled the Jan. 6 events as an "insurrection" and is the first time the Constitution has been used to remove someone in office since 1869 Cuoy Griffin, an Otero County, New Mexico, commissioner and founder of Cowboys for Trump, has been removed from office and disqualified from any future public office positions due to his involvement in the Jan. 6 capitol riots. The decision was made final on Tuesday by New Mexico Judge Francis Matthew, court documents reveal. The...
Regretful Oath Keeper Leader Said Having Rifles on Jan. 6 Would Have ‘Fixed It Right Then and There’
The trial of five members of the Oath Keepers militia group who participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot began Monday in the D.C. district courthouse. Stewart Rhodes, Kelly Meggs, Jessica Watkins, Thomas Caldwell, and Kenneth Harrelson are standing trial just across the street from the white marbled complex where a little less than two years ago a crowd of Trump supporters beat police and stormed the halls of Congress in an attempt to prevent the certification of the 2020 election. Following opening arguments, the prosecution presented footage of Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes shortly after Jan. 6, asserting that...
U.S. pair arrested while boarding ship they thought was headed to join fight for ISIS plead guilty to trying to help terror group
A married couple who were arrested in New Jersey boarding a cargo ship that they believed was taking them to fight for the Islamic State have pleaded guilty to trying to provide material support to the terrorist group, federal authorities said. James Bradley, 21, and Arwa Muthana, 30, entered the...
Alex Jones 'boycotting' trial, flees on private jet as lawyer seeks to dismiss case
Conspiracy peddler and InfoWars founder Alex Jones fled his defamation trial Wednesday over his false claims about the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, according to Jones's attorney, who said his client was "boycotting" the trial. Jones left Connecticut on a private jet headed to Texas after he was due...
Secret recording played at trial shows Oath Keepers allegedly planning for violence in DC
Federal prosecutors played audio recording in court on Tuesday of an alleged November 2020 Oath Keepers planning meeting that discussed plans to bring weapons to Washington, DC, and prepare to "fight" on behalf of former President Donald Trump.
Proud Boy Leader Who Smoked Ciggies While Storming Capitol Pleads Guilty
The founder of the Hawaii chapter of the Proud Boys, Nicholas Ochs, and his Texan accomplice, Nicholas DeCarlo, have agreed to a plea deal over their involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to a Department of Justice release. According to a statement of offense, Ochs traveled from Honolulu to D.C. the night before Trump’s Stop the Steal rally-turned-riot because, in his words, “the president asked and said it was gonna be wild.” Ochs and DeCarlo threw smoke bombs at Capitol Police officers, and smoked cigarettes inside the Capitol’s crypt before verbally encouraging the crowd toward Nancy Pelosi’s office. DeCarlo wrote “Murder the Media” on a door while Ochs livestreamed, the filing says. At one point, DeCarlo was also heard cheering “we’re all felons, yeah!” as they pushed past barricades. The plea deal withdraws additional charges in exchange for the pair’s guilty plea to obstruction of an official proceeding, for which they could face up to 20 years in prison, according to the DOJ. Ochs and DeCarlo are set to be sentenced on Dec. 9.Read it at The Hil
Josh Hawley blasts FBI's arrest of pro-life activist: Time to 'take the gloves off' and defend rule of law
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., joined "Hannity" to discuss his efforts to demand answers and hold the FBI and DOJ accountable after the arrest of a Catholic leader at his home in Pennsylvania.
Jan. 6 hearing witness avoids jail time for Capitol riot
An Ohio man who testified at a congressional hearing about why he stormed the U.S. Capitol avoided imprisonment when a federal judge sentenced him on Thursday to two years of probation for his role in the mob’s attack. After his televised testimony at a U.S. House committee’s hearing in July, Stephen Ayres approached and apologized to a group of police officers who had struggled to repel the crowd of rioters on Jan. 6, 2021. Ayres apologized again on Thursday — this time to the court and the “American people” — before U.S. District Judge John Bates sentenced him to probation and ordered him to perform 100 hours of community service. Bates said he believes Ayres has shown genuine remorse and regret for his conduct, including with testimony for the House committee investigating the insurrection.
Oath Keepers Jan. 6 Defendant’s Motion for Deposition Signals Plan to Focus on Group’s ‘Security’ Function at Rallies, Asks to Delay Trial
A defendant in the Oath Keepers Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy case has filed a motion asking the judge to put the brakes on the trial so the defendant can take the deposition of one of the military-style group’s “longest tenured members.”. Kelly Meggs, the alleged leader of the...
Ron Johnson again says Jan. 6 was not an 'armed insurrection,' adds 'protesters did teach us' how to use flagpoles as weapons
Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson repeated his claim Tuesday that the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol was not an "armed insurrection," adding however, that protesters "did teach us how you can use flagpoles, that kind of stuff, as weapons."
Oath Keepers’ Jan. 6 Recon Guy Says He Was Just Looking for Port-a-Potties
The trial of right-wing militia group the Oath Keepers went straight into the toilet during the first day of arguments. An attorney for one of the five defendants charged with seditious conspiracy for their roles at the Jan. 6 Capitol riot said in court Monday that his client’s trip to downtown Washington one day before the violent event was not an illicit reconnaissance mission aimed at preparing to thwart the peaceful transfer of presidential power.
‘They went to attack’: Prosecutors say Oath Keepers planned ‘armed rebellion’ on Jan 6 as seditious conspiracy trial begins
The leader of a far-right anti-government militia group and four of its members planned to attack the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021 to violently obstruct Joe Biden’s presidency, according to opening arguments from federal prosecutors in the seditious conspiracy trial against members of the Oath Keepers.“They did not go to the Capitol to defend or help,” according to assistant US Attorney Jeff Nestler. “They went to attack.”Stewart Rhodes and the group “concocted a plan for an armed rebellion to shatter a bedrock of American democracy,” Mr Nestler said from Washington DC on Monday.Federal prosecutors have alleged that Mr...
WATCH: Tucker Carlson speaks at tribute to Hells Angels founder Sonny Barger
Fox News host Tucker Carlson spoke at a tribute to notorious motorcycle club Hells Angels founder Sonny Barger in Stockton, California. During his speech, Carlson recalled a phrase Barger wrote in a letter, "Always stand tall, stay loyal, remain free, and always value honor." WATCH: THE VIEW HOST CALLS GOP...
Prosecutors submit secret recording of Oath Keepers founder during trial
CNN’s Sara Sidner reports on the key takeaways from the prosecutor’s opening statements in the Oath Keepers sedition trial. The five defendants are charged with conspiring to oppose the lawful transfer of presidential power by force on January 6, 2021.
Who are the Oath Keepers, and why are members on trial?
WASHINGTON (AP) — A trial starting this week in Washington, D.C., is the biggest test yet in the Justice Department’s efforts to hold accountable those responsible for the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, a violent assault that challenged the foundations of American democracy. On trial...
Senator Ron Johnson claims January 6 wasn’t ‘armed insurrection’ but did ‘teach us how you can use a flag pole’
During a Tuesday talk before the Milwaukee Rotary Club, Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin downplayed the extent of armed threats during the January 6 riots at the US Capitol, despite the numerous protesters who were found with guns and other weapons.“First of all, there weren’t thousands of armed insurrectionists,” he told an emcee, who had asked the Republican whether he would’ve reacted to the Capitol riots the same way if they were conducted by Black Lives Matter protests.Mr Johnson pointed to congressional testimony from an FBI official who said the agency itself didn’t arrest anyone with weapons that day,...
One major difference between the trial for Alex Jones and the Oath Keepers revives court transparency question
On Wednesday morning, in a Connecticut superior court just 20 minutes from Newtown, where 26 people were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School, attorneys for the families of shooting victims rested their case against the right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.
