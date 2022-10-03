Read full article on original website
Amazon hiring 3,700 in Virginia and offering bonusesWatchful EyeVirginia State
IRS Awards "Surge Team" With $1,000 BonusesTaxBuzzNew Carrollton, MD
Vice President Harris Gets a Third Bus Sent to Her NeighborhoodTom HandyTexas State
President Biden Said it was Not Rational to Send Migrants Back to their CountryTom HandyWashington, DC
Texas Sent a Second Bus of Migrants to the Vice President's ResidenceTom HandyTexas State
theburn.com
New Mexican restaurant reportedly in works for Leesburg
It looks like we know what new tenant will be taking over a couple of vacant storefronts along Fort Evans Road NE in Leesburg. According to several sources, it’s a Mexican restaurant called El Ranchero. The spot we’re talking about is in the same small retail plaza with Hobby...
alxnow.com
Alexandria looking to loosen up a little for on-street dining
With the City of Alexandria returning to regulating on-street retail and restaurant uses, including adding a price tag for the benefit, the City Council is also scheduled to review a few changes to make the process a little less onerous. At a meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 11, the Council...
tysonsreporter.com
Morning Notes
Last Day to Apply for Free and Reduced-Price School Meals — “Apply for Free and Reduced-Price Meals by the deadline of Thursday, October 6. Any family interested in free or reduced-price meals MUST submit a new application, even if your child has received free meals in the past.” [FCPS/Twitter]
popville.com
“Please help spread the word about this survey for Carter Barron planning.”
Please help spread the word about this survey for Carter Barron planning. Would love to see this great venue get the much needed attention and renovations it deserves to bring life back into it! Survey closes this Friday.”. “Rock Creek Conservancy – Share Your Perspective!. The Carter Barron Amphitheater...
WJLA
Weekly menu changes explain 'what the heck is going on' at northern Va. restaurant
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — Small businesses like independent restaurants are struggling to find ways to stay afloat due to inflation. 7News Reporter Victoria Sanchez stopped by Dixie Bones restaurant in Woodbridge, Va. to see the innovative way the owner is dealing with rising costs and supply chain shortages. The...
Washingtonian.com
The Wharf’s Phase Two Is Opening With Over 20 New Spots
After three years, construction of The Wharf’s phase two is coming to a close. The $3.6 billion development, which turned a previously low-key stretch of Southwest waterfront best known for its fish market into a coveted live-work-play destination, initially debuted in 2017. While portions of phase two are still undergoing construction, the area will officially open to the public with a celebration October 12.
popville.com
“Chef Peter Chang announces an October 8 opening for Chang Chang in Dupont Circle”
“Chef Peter Chang and his daughter Lydia Chang announce an October 8 debut for Chang Chang, their dual concept contemporary Chinese restaurant in the Dupont Circle neighborhood of downtown Washington, D.C. The two-in-one concept at 1200 19th St. NW features parallel dine-in and carryout services, which function as fully separate entities, with little to no menu overlap between them. Though Chang Chang isn’t the first time Peter Chang and Lydia Chang have collaborated, the two Changs in the name nod to the fact that this restaurant is a much more even partnership, as the elder Chang looks to the next generation to expand his vision of contemporary Chinese dining. Chang Chang’s carryout branch, labeled Chang Out, will be the first part of the restaurant to open, with Chang In, the full-service dining room, opening its doors ten days later on October 20.
rockvillenights.com
Miller's Ale House has closed in Rockville
Has closed at 1471 Rockville Pike. The restaurant and bar operated there for a decade. Miller's had a 4.1 out of 5 rating on Google and Facebook, a 3.5 on TripAdvisor and 3 stars on Yelp, so they weren't exactly run out of town. Its closure really is the end of an era, in a way.
NBC Washington
2 Dead in Tysons Corner Crash That Shut Down Leesburg Pike: Police
Two people are dead after a crash linked to speeding early Thursday in Tysons, Virginia, police said. A single car crashed on eastbound Route 7/Leesburg Pike at Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax County police said. Speed is believed to have been a factor, according to the preliminary investigation. Video from the...
southernboating.com
Crossing the Potomac River
Crossing the Potomac River from the Chesapeake Bay into Washington, D.C., is a rewarding voyage. It almost seems like the start of a bad joke: What do presidents and prehistoric sharks have in common? The answer is the Potomac River. With striking scenery, presidential landmarks, and yes, the opportunity to find prehistoric shark teeth, this passage from the Chesapeake Bay into Washington, D.C., is a worthwhile detour for those cruising the East Coast.
WTOP
2 dead in car crash in Tysons
Two people died after a car crash Thursday morning on Virginia Route 7 near Chain Bridge Road in Tysons, Virginia. Fairfax County police said the single-car crash occurred before 5 a.m. Both the driver and passenger died. Police have not yet released the identities of the two. Police believe speed...
trazeetravel.com
Museum Of Illusions Opening Soon in Washington, D.C.
Museum of Illusions Washington D.C. opens its doors this fall in CityCenterDC, offering an original, educational and Instagram-able experience. The installations are currently in the final stages of construction to debut as part of the grand opening. Guests have the opportunity to interact with these hands-on experiences. The Museum of...
tysonsreporter.com
Dog costume contest and ‘Bone Bar’ coming to The Boro for Halloween
Dogs will be the ones dressing up for spooky season at The Boro this year. The Tysons neighborhood will host a “Best in Show” dog costume contest on Saturday, Oct. 29 to celebrate Halloween. Registration for the free event is now open and required for all participants in...
Legal, civil rights advocates keeping a close eye on how Metro's fare evasion campaign is enforced
WASHINGTON — There is no such thing as a free ride, or at least there won't be on Metro starting in November, when Metro Transit Police begin issuing fines to people looking to avoid paying to ride. But for now, fare evaders are still abundant on the transit system....
idesignarch.com
Renovated Bethesda Home with Charming Cottage Character
This quaint cottage style house in Bethesda, Maryland has been completely renovated. The exterior curb appeal is enhanced by the blue shutters which create subtle contrast against the white-washed brick. Anthony Wilder Design/Build was commissioned to design the home renovation project. The redesign includes additional deck space and an expanded...
alxnow.com
Alexandria woman caught with gun at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport checkpoint
An Alexandria woman was caught carrying a loaded gun at a security checkpoint at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Tuesday (October 4). The incident occurred in the early morning, and the woman said that she forgot that she had the gun in her bag, according to the Transportation Security Administration. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police took the weapon and the woman was cited for weapons charges.
Suspect Wanted in Attempted Robbery at White Oak Chick-fil-A
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating 21-year-old Jamara Hampton, who is wanted in connection with an attempted robbery that occurred on March 26 at the Chick-fil-A in the 12200 block of Tech Road in White Oak. “On Saturday, March 26, 2022, Jamara Hampton entered the...
Washingtonian.com
You Have One Month Left to Take a Boat Ride on the C&O Canal
This month is your last chance to take a guided boat tour on the C&O Canal in Georgetown for a long time. After October, the canal will be drained for a $28 million restoration project and won’t open again until 2025. Visitors have only had a few months to...
Washingtonian.com
Bad News for DC: This October Will Be Really Cold and Wet
If you haven’t already noticed, the weather has been pretty gloomy and gross this past week. And we don’t have any good news for you: Apparently, the rest of the month will be much of the same. This will be the DC area’s coolest and wettest October in...
DC deputy mayor placed on leave following alleged assault
Washington, D.C.'s deputy mayor for public safety is on leave as the city looks into an alleged assault that took place in Arlington, Virginia.
