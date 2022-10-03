Read full article on original website
Women’s Soccer: Second-half surge lifts Buckeyes over No. 6 Penn State 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall FoliageMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Going to a Penn State Game This Season? 4 Things You Should KnowMelissa FrostState College, PA
Digital Collegian
By the numbers | 4 statistics that explain Penn State football’s season so far
Penn State has gotten to the bye week undefeated. There have been a lot of highs this season, but there are still a few areas that need to be improved before the Nittany Lions take on their gauntlet of a schedule post-bye week that includes consecutive contests against No. 4 Michigan, Minnesota and No. 3 Ohio State.
Digital Collegian
What did Penn State students think of the rainy game against Northwestern?
Despite it being 50 degrees and raining, the Nittany Lions still managed to pull out the win against Northwestern last Saturday. Seemingly, Penn State fans also didn’t let the weather dampen their usual spirit, even though the rain and cold prevented some people from going into Beaver Stadium. Anna...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football recruiting roundup | 2-way players show out in Week 6
As Penn State won its fifth straight contest to open up the 2022 season, numerous Nittany Lion recruits furthered their seasons with wins of their own. With 20 commitments at the start of October, Penn State’s 2023 class is shaping up to be among the best in the country.
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey faces one of its toughest weeks of season as it welcomes Iowa, Lafayette
After an uneasy week, Penn State returns home to battle Iowa and Lafayette. The Nittany Lions had a huge chance to make a statement against then-No. 2 Northwestern last week but came up short. Penn State was in control of most of the contest and seemingly on its way to its eighth consecutive victory — then Peyton Halsey took over and single handedly brought the Wildcats back.
Digital Collegian
Transfer check-in | How former Penn State football players are faring in 2022
What happened to players who transferred out of Penn State?. Everyone knows the Nittany Lions dipped into the transfer portal pretty heavily this offseason, acquiring the likes of wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley, defensive end Chop Robinson and offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad. However, there have been a number of players who wanted to find a new home to make a name for themselves.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football junior defensive end Smith Vilbert unavailable for 2022 season
James Franklin announced Smith Vilbert is unavailable for the 2022 season during his weekly media availability Tuesday. The redshirt junior defensive end didn't dress for Penn State's first five games of the season and was expected to take on a larger role in the front seven this season. In the...
Digital Collegian
James Franklin plans to use bye week to ‘get players fresh,’ create a new game plan
As Penn State goes into its bye week for this season, James Franklin plans to use this time to the team’s advantage. Not only does the week offer time for the players to get “fresh” before some tougher competition, the Nittany Lions are now taking the time to go over the data from teams playing this week so they can revamp their own game plan.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football film review | Manny Diaz’s different looks make defense shine against Northwestern
In past years, Penn State's defense has been the highlight of the team, and this year is no different. The Nittany Lions have a new defensive coordinator in Manny Diaz, bringing the same energy former defensive coordinator Brent Pry previously had. Against Northwestern, Penn State’s defense shined with the offense...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer looks to come out strong in Big Ten tilt against Michigan State
Last week did not go as planned for Penn State after matchups against Villanova and Northwestern. The blue and white has not been performing to its full ability — granted two key players have been out due to injury — but will look to get back on track this week.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football adds junior college defensive back Anthony Robinson to 2023 recruiting class
Penn State earned the midseason commitment of a junior college walk-on cornerback Tuesday. Anthony Robinson, a 3-star JUCO cornerback prospect out of Butler Community College in Kansas announced the commitment via his Twitter account. Robinson, who totes the familiar “A-Rob” moniker, committed to the Nittany Lions over schools such as...
Digital Collegian
PHOTOS: Penn State Football vs. Northwestern
Ella Freda is a junior photographer for The Daily Collegian. She is a sophomore majoring in English with a concentration in Professional and Media Writing and minoring in French.
Digital Collegian
SEE IT: Penn State men's basketball reveals road blue uniforms for 2022-23 season
In a social media post Wednesday, Penn State showed off its new blue threads. The Nittany Lions will wear their blue jerseys on the road during the 2022-23 season, according to the post featuring senior guard/forward Seth Lundy. A video showing the home white uniforms was posted on August 23.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball drops 1 spot in latest AVCA poll following 1-1 weekend in Big Ten
After dropping its Friday match in a sweep to Wisconsin, Penn State rebounded with a Sunday afternoon win against Michigan State, preventing a large drop in the AVCA top 25. After holding the No. 12 spot in the rankings last week, the Nittany Lions dropped one spot to No. 13 with two more Big Ten matches on the horizon.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s hockey starts 2022-23 season fresh with series against Canisius
Penn State is back in Hockey Valley. After a disappointing finish to last year, the Nittany Lions start the new season fresh as they host Canisius for a two-game series. The blue and white has fared well in the past against the Golden Griffins and hopes to continue its trend of success when the puck drops Friday.
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey moves up NFHCA rankings after spending 3 weeks at No. 6 in poll
After staying stagnant in the No. 6 spot, Penn State finally moved up the NFHCA poll. The Nittany Lions climbed to No. 5 this week after losing 5-4 in overtime to No. 3 Northwestern and taking down Indiana. North Carolina remained at the top with a 9-0 record with Maryland...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's soccer tumbles out of the United Soccer Coaches rankings
As quickly as Penn State rose in the United Soccer Coaches top 25, it crashed right back down. The blue and white are no longer ranked in the poll after making an appearance in every previous iteration this season. The previously No. 6 Nittany Lions dropped both games last week,...
Digital Collegian
Position Preview | Penn State men’s hockey goalies led by likely starter Liam Souliere
Junior and prospective starting goalie Liam Souliere is looking to help Penn State past the semifinals this season. Last year the squad finished its 2022 campaign going 6-17-1 in conference play, finding its rhythm at the end of the year. With the loss of goalie Oskar Autio to Vermont, the...
Digital Collegian
Media, Big Ten coaches pick Penn State women's basketball's Makenna Marisa for preseason All-Big Ten team
After a remarkable junior campaign last year, Penn State senior guard Makenna Marisa was projected to run it back my the media and Big Ten coaches. Marisa earned a spot on the 2022-23 preseason All-Big Ten team from coaches and media. The senior guard took a leap in production last...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s hockey has what it takes to contend in Big Ten | Opinion
After a disappointing campaign last year, Penn State has what it takes to sit atop the Big Ten throne in 2022-23. Ahead of the Nittany Lions’ opener with Canisius, the Big Ten preseason coaches’ poll ranked the Nittany Lions sixth, just ahead of last-place Michigan State. Looking at...
Digital Collegian
Previewing No. 11 Penn State women’s hockey's matchup with No. 6 Colgate this weekend
Penn State faces its third ranked opponent of the season this weekend, with a chance to make a statement after being voted No. 11 again on this week’s USCHO rankings. The Nittany Lions will face off against Colgate in a two-game series on Friday and Saturday. The blue and white has had its moments in a promising start to the season, splitting both weeks of games and seeing many faces step up in the early games.
