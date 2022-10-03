ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Penn State field hockey faces one of its toughest weeks of season as it welcomes Iowa, Lafayette

After an uneasy week, Penn State returns home to battle Iowa and Lafayette. The Nittany Lions had a huge chance to make a statement against then-No. 2 Northwestern last week but came up short. Penn State was in control of most of the contest and seemingly on its way to its eighth consecutive victory — then Peyton Halsey took over and single handedly brought the Wildcats back.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Transfer check-in | How former Penn State football players are faring in 2022

What happened to players who transferred out of Penn State?. Everyone knows the Nittany Lions dipped into the transfer portal pretty heavily this offseason, acquiring the likes of wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley, defensive end Chop Robinson and offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad. However, there have been a number of players who wanted to find a new home to make a name for themselves.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

James Franklin plans to use bye week to ‘get players fresh,’ create a new game plan

As Penn State goes into its bye week for this season, James Franklin plans to use this time to the team’s advantage. Not only does the week offer time for the players to get “fresh” before some tougher competition, the Nittany Lions are now taking the time to go over the data from teams playing this week so they can revamp their own game plan.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State football adds junior college defensive back Anthony Robinson to 2023 recruiting class

Penn State earned the midseason commitment of a junior college walk-on cornerback Tuesday. Anthony Robinson, a 3-star JUCO cornerback prospect out of Butler Community College in Kansas announced the commitment via his Twitter account. Robinson, who totes the familiar “A-Rob” moniker, committed to the Nittany Lions over schools such as...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Sports
Digital Collegian

Previewing No. 11 Penn State women’s hockey's matchup with No. 6 Colgate this weekend

Penn State faces its third ranked opponent of the season this weekend, with a chance to make a statement after being voted No. 11 again on this week’s USCHO rankings. The Nittany Lions will face off against Colgate in a two-game series on Friday and Saturday. The blue and white has had its moments in a promising start to the season, splitting both weeks of games and seeing many faces step up in the early games.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

