Durham, NC

cbs17

1 stabbed in Durham, scene active, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was stabbed in Durham Wednesday evening, police said. On Wednesday shortly after 5:30 p.m., the Durham Police Department said one adult male was stabbed at 100 Core Street, which is the LC Brier Creek apartment complex. Police did not mention the extent of...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Man stabbed near Durham apartment complex

DURHAM, N.C. — A man was stabbed in Durham on Wednesday afternoon. The stabbing occurred near an apartment complex in the 1200 block of First Edition Drive just after 5 p.m. Two spots in the apartment complex were taped off. A car was seen to have a shattered driver’s side window.
DURHAM, NC
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Ryan
WRAL

Court documents show years-long FBI investigation into Durham gangs

The FBI is investigating gangs in Durham, according to new court documents from the sentencing of gang members for the death of a 9-year-old boy. The FBI is investigating gangs in Durham, according to new court documents from the sentencing of gang members for the death of a 9-year-old boy.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

NC trooper, SUV involved in rollover Raleigh crash

A trooper on Thursday was involved in a crash on Poole Road near New Hope Road. A trooper on Thursday was involved in a crash on Poole Road near New Hope Road. Reporter: Nia HardenPhotographer: Charles BradleyWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Trooper involved in crash, 100 mph chase with fugitive

RALEIGH, N.C. — A speeding fugitive on Thursday crashed into a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper on Poole Road in Raleigh. The chase started in Nash County and ended in a crash after 2 a.m. near New Hope Road. According to the Nash County Sheriff's Office, a police...
RALEIGH, NC
#Shooting#Police#I 85#Violent Crime
cbs17

7 charges for Angier man accused of setting Wilson house on fire during standoff, police say

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have filed charges against an Angier man accused of setting a Wilson house on fire during a standoff. The Wilson Police Department said Tuesday that Eric Leith Malloy, 38, faces seven total charges: first-degree arson, felony burning certain buildings, felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, attempted larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and financial card theft.
WILSON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Orange County murders: Suspect in custody

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — Orange County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday investigators detained a juvenile in connection with the murders of 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods. Woods and Clark were found dead in Orange County in September. Their bodies were found in a field by people...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
NewsBreak
WRAL

After 100 mph chase, driver crashes into state trooper in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper on Thursday was involved in a crash on Poole Road near New Hope Road. The crash occurred after 2 a.m. A deputy at the scene told WRAL News a Spring Hope police officer and a Nash County deputy were conducting random traffic stops on U.S. 64. One driver they tried to stop sped away toward Raleigh, leading law enforcement on a chase that reached speeds of 100 mph.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Stabbed man arrives at hospital, police investigating, officers say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re investigating after a man arrived at the hospital early Monday morning with a stab wound. At about 2:54 a.m., officers said they were called to WakeMed Raleigh. They tell CBS 17 they’re working to learn where the stabbing happened and...
RALEIGH, NC

