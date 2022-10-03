Read full article on original website
cbs17
1 stabbed in Durham, scene active, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was stabbed in Durham Wednesday evening, police said. On Wednesday shortly after 5:30 p.m., the Durham Police Department said one adult male was stabbed at 100 Core Street, which is the LC Brier Creek apartment complex. Police did not mention the extent of...
cbs17
Raleigh shooting victim walks into hospital for treatment, police investigating: officials
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot Wednesday evening in Raleigh and walked into a hospital for treatment, police said. On Wednesday evening shortly before 7:30 p.m., police said a man was shot in the lower leg in a southeast Raleigh parking lot. Police said the victim was...
WRAL
Man stabbed near Durham apartment complex
DURHAM, N.C. — A man was stabbed in Durham on Wednesday afternoon. The stabbing occurred near an apartment complex in the 1200 block of First Edition Drive just after 5 p.m. Two spots in the apartment complex were taped off. A car was seen to have a shattered driver’s side window.
WRAL
Durham man arrested in shooting near UNC campus that left 1 dead, 2 injured
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — On Tuesday, officials arrested a man in connection with a shooting that left one dead and two injured last week at University Gardens Condominiums in Chapel Hill. Michael Lee, 51, died in the shooting. It was the second time in just four weeks that someone...
'We have a gang feud going on here in Durham': Court documents detail FBI's investigation into Durham gangs
New court documents from the sentencing of gang members for the death of a 9-year-old boy reveal something Durham city leaders have denied for years: Gangs are in several neighborhoods in the city and the FBI is investigating them. The documents explain who is in the gangs and how arrests...
Suspect in deadly Chapel Hill apartment shooting ordered held without bail
A 29-year-old Durham man has been charged with first degree murder and other charges in relation to a shooting at a Chapel Hill apartment complex.
NC rapper, gang members sentenced for killing Durham boy. A breakdown of what happened
Three men convicted of federal crimes in 9-year-old Z’Yon Person’s murder were sentenced, closing a chapter of violence that shook the city of Durham. What happens next?
North Carolina double murder: Juvenile suspect accused of killing 2 teens arrested
Officials in North Carolina have apprehended the juvenile suspect accused of killing 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark in Mebane on Sept. 17.
cbs17
Juvenile in custody in connection with double homicide of Orange County teens
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A juvenile wanted in connection with the Sept. 18 murders of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods has been detained by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Devin Clark, 18, and Lyric Woods, 14, were found shot to death around 3 p.m. on Sept. 18 by...
WRAL
Court documents show years-long FBI investigation into Durham gangs
The FBI is investigating gangs in Durham, according to new court documents from the sentencing of gang members for the death of a 9-year-old boy. The FBI is investigating gangs in Durham, according to new court documents from the sentencing of gang members for the death of a 9-year-old boy.
WRAL
NC trooper, SUV involved in rollover Raleigh crash
A trooper on Thursday was involved in a crash on Poole Road near New Hope Road. A trooper on Thursday was involved in a crash on Poole Road near New Hope Road. Reporter: Nia HardenPhotographer: Charles BradleyWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
WRAL
Trooper involved in crash, 100 mph chase with fugitive
RALEIGH, N.C. — A speeding fugitive on Thursday crashed into a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper on Poole Road in Raleigh. The chase started in Nash County and ended in a crash after 2 a.m. near New Hope Road. According to the Nash County Sheriff's Office, a police...
WRAL
Raleigh police officers hope to break down barriers by chatting with the public
Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said something as simple as meeting and speaking with law enforcement can make a big difference in daily interactions with police and the public. Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said something as simple as meeting and speaking with law enforcement can make a big difference...
cbs17
7 charges for Angier man accused of setting Wilson house on fire during standoff, police say
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have filed charges against an Angier man accused of setting a Wilson house on fire during a standoff. The Wilson Police Department said Tuesday that Eric Leith Malloy, 38, faces seven total charges: first-degree arson, felony burning certain buildings, felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, attempted larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and financial card theft.
North Carolina trooper involved in crash after multiple county chase
A multiple county chase ended in a crash involving a state trooper.
Orange County murders: Suspect in custody
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — Orange County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday investigators detained a juvenile in connection with the murders of 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods. Woods and Clark were found dead in Orange County in September. Their bodies were found in a field by people...
WRAL
After 100 mph chase, driver crashes into state trooper in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper on Thursday was involved in a crash on Poole Road near New Hope Road. The crash occurred after 2 a.m. A deputy at the scene told WRAL News a Spring Hope police officer and a Nash County deputy were conducting random traffic stops on U.S. 64. One driver they tried to stop sped away toward Raleigh, leading law enforcement on a chase that reached speeds of 100 mph.
cbs17
Stabbed man arrives at hospital, police investigating, officers say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re investigating after a man arrived at the hospital early Monday morning with a stab wound. At about 2:54 a.m., officers said they were called to WakeMed Raleigh. They tell CBS 17 they’re working to learn where the stabbing happened and...
cbs17
Raleigh officers bond with community members on National Coffee with a Cop Day
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wednesday is National Coffee with a Cop Day and Raleigh Police officers wasted no time in getting involved and meeting the people in the communities they serve. The October 5 holiday is celebrated nationally by law enforcement officials. It’s an opportunity for police to bridge...
Family and friends honor Reshaun Cates with balloon release
Family and friends come together to mourn the loss of a Reshaun Cates who was shot and killed in Durham near Interstate-85 over the weekend.
