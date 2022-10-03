Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
How to Watch: Arkansas at No. 23 Mississippi State channel, stream, game time
The Arkansas Razorbacks are on the road this weekend as they take on the No. 23 Mississippi State Bulldogs inside Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville (Miss.). This will be the 33rd meeting between the two programs and the 16th game in Starkville. Arkansas owns an 18-13-1 lead in the all-time series, including an 8-7 record in road games. The Razorbacks have won each of their two meetings with the Bulldogs under head coach Sam Pittman.
Hogs Will Have Problems With State's Defense No Matter Who Plays QB
There is a bigger problem than who will play quarterback and it's the Bulldogs' defense.
Recruiting Battles: Arkansas vs. Mississippi State
A closer look at how Arkansas and Mississippi State compare from a recruiting standpoint over the last five years.
247Sports
Mississippi State's Mike Leach talks Arkansas, Barry Odom defense
Fresh off a dominant 42-24 win over Texas A&M in Week 5, No. 23 Mississippi State (4-1) host Arkansas (3-2) with SEC West implications. Head coach Mike Leach has yet to beat the Razorbacks as the head coach of the Bulldogs. Arkansas may be without starting quarterback KJ Jefferson, who left last week's game against No. 2 Alabama after taking a hard hit to the head.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bestofarkansassports.com
The Case For & Against Pittman as Potential Mike Anderson of Razorback Football
Back-to-back losses by Arkansas football, including a 49-26 beatdown in front of a large home crowd for its 16th straight loss to Alabama, has probably already rekindled an unwanted familiar feeling for at least a portion of the fan base. After all, it’s a tune Arkansas fans know all too...
Kamani Johnson provides throwback mentality for Arkansas
Several memorable basketball teams throughout the history of the game have had that one player who operates with an added edge, the type of guy teammates love to play with but opponents never look forward to playing against. Arkansas has a prime example in senior big man Kamani Johnson. Johnson,...
Kait 8
Arkansas’ upcoming road battle at BYU to be nationally televised
Arkansas football’s week seven game at BYU on Saturday, Oct. 15 will kick at 2:30 p.m. CT and air on either ABC or ESPN. A six-day selection window will be utilized to determine the TV network assignment. The Razorbacks and Cougars (4-1) will meet for the first time. This...
uatrav.com
Over-enrollment at the UofA stretches campus resources thin
Growing up in Arkansas means learning at a young age how much the UofA means to everyone in the state, not just its students. Arkansas needs the Razorbacks. The Hogs bring people together, no matter their background — they give people something to root for, something to be passionate about. I would hate for the love Arkansans have for the Razorbacks to be misplaced.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 Most Terrifying Pulse-Pounding Haunted Attractions in Arkansas
October is finally here and that means it's the spooky season. If you are looking for something frightfully fun to do this month, Arkansas has some very creepy haunted attractions that are worth the drive, if you like getting the you-know-what scared out of you. Let's take a look at...
talkbusiness.net
Marshalltown Tools in Fayetteville to add more than 100 jobs
Marshalltown is adding more than 100 jobs to its Fayetteville locations with the acquisition of Long Beach, Calif.-based Wal-Board Tools. Financial terms were not disclosed. Marshalltown said nearly 200 total jobs will be added with this deal, with the majority in Fayetteville. Jack Murders, vice president of Marshalltown’s Arkansas facilities,...
birchrestaurant.com
10 Best Restaurants in Springdale, AR
Some of the best food in Springdale, AR is right outside your door. If you’re looking for American fair, Mediterranean, Vietnamese food, an impeccable slice of pizza, or the best dry-aged steak you can imagine, Springdale foodies are in luck!. Find ten of the best restaurants in Springdale, Arkansas...
NWA Land Trust acquires 830 acres of Lake Frances property near Siloam Springs
The Northwest Arkansas Land Trust (NWALT) announced its purchase of approximately 830 acres of the historic Lake Frances property near Siloam Springs.
New affordable housing units in West Fayetteville
Affordable housing for residents in Northwest Arkansas has intensified throughout the years with at least 150,000 residents unable to afford market-rate housing, according to the Excellerate Foundation.
KHBS
Fire destroyed a Pea Ridge home Tuesday afternoon.
PEA RIDGE, Ark. — Fire destroyed a Pea Ridge home Tuesday afternoon. No one was home when the fire broke out on Gann Ridge Road, Jared Powell, fire chief, said. The home's burning roof created a challenge for firefighters. It wasn't clear what caused the fire as of 5...
Fort Smith vehicle-building accident affecting traffic
At approximately 11 a.m. on October 3, Fort Smith police responded to an accident involving a vehicle striking a building.
talkbusiness.net
New Owens Corning plant in Fort Smith could open in late 2023
The Fort Smith Board of Directors on Tuesday (Oct. 4) approved two ordinances regarding $138 million in Industrial Revenue Bonds related to the new Owens Corning facility under construction. The first authorized the issuance of up to $115 million in Industrial Development Revenue Bonds on behalf of Owens Corning Composite...
talkbusiness.net
Walton Family Foundation executive director resigns
The Walton Family Foundation in Bentonville is looking for a new executive director after its leader for the past three years turned in her resignation. The Walton Family Foundation was created in 1987 and is led by the family of Walmart Inc. founders Sam and Helen Walton. Annie Proietti, one of their granddaughters, is the board chair. The Walton’s youngest son, Jim Walton, is Proietti’s father.
Rash of breaking-and-entering cases continues in Fort Smith
Fort Smith police reported that an increased volume of breaking-and-entering calls in the city continues.
Suspect obtained restraining order against murdered woman in Arkansas
Kacey Jennings, the man arrested in connection with the murder of Allison Maria Castro, 28, obtained a restraining order against her this summer, only to ask for it to be dismissed one day later.
247Sports
54K+
Followers
379K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0