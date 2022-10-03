ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

How to Watch: Arkansas at No. 23 Mississippi State channel, stream, game time

The Arkansas Razorbacks are on the road this weekend as they take on the No. 23 Mississippi State Bulldogs inside Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville (Miss.). This will be the 33rd meeting between the two programs and the 16th game in Starkville. Arkansas owns an 18-13-1 lead in the all-time series, including an 8-7 record in road games. The Razorbacks have won each of their two meetings with the Bulldogs under head coach Sam Pittman.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

Mississippi State's Mike Leach talks Arkansas, Barry Odom defense

Fresh off a dominant 42-24 win over Texas A&M in Week 5, No. 23 Mississippi State (4-1) host Arkansas (3-2) with SEC West implications. Head coach Mike Leach has yet to beat the Razorbacks as the head coach of the Bulldogs. Arkansas may be without starting quarterback KJ Jefferson, who left last week's game against No. 2 Alabama after taking a hard hit to the head.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chris Paul#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Mississippi State Game#Razorbacks#Davis Wade Stadium#Sec Network#Texas A M#Kj#R Jr 2#Cade
247Sports

Kamani Johnson provides throwback mentality for Arkansas

Several memorable basketball teams throughout the history of the game have had that one player who operates with an added edge, the type of guy teammates love to play with but opponents never look forward to playing against. Arkansas has a prime example in senior big man Kamani Johnson. Johnson,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
uatrav.com

Over-enrollment at the UofA stretches campus resources thin

Growing up in Arkansas means learning at a young age how much the UofA means to everyone in the state, not just its students. Arkansas needs the Razorbacks. The Hogs bring people together, no matter their background — they give people something to root for, something to be passionate about. I would hate for the love Arkansans have for the Razorbacks to be misplaced.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Starkville, MS
College Sports
City
Mississippi State, MS
Starkville, MS
Football
Local
Mississippi Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Starkville, MS
Sports
City
Fayetteville, AR
City
Starkville, MS
Local
Arkansas Football
Local
Mississippi College Sports
talkbusiness.net

Marshalltown Tools in Fayetteville to add more than 100 jobs

Marshalltown is adding more than 100 jobs to its Fayetteville locations with the acquisition of Long Beach, Calif.-based Wal-Board Tools. Financial terms were not disclosed. Marshalltown said nearly 200 total jobs will be added with this deal, with the majority in Fayetteville. Jack Murders, vice president of Marshalltown’s Arkansas facilities,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
birchrestaurant.com

10 Best Restaurants in Springdale, AR

Some of the best food in Springdale, AR is right outside your door. If you’re looking for American fair, Mediterranean, Vietnamese food, an impeccable slice of pizza, or the best dry-aged steak you can imagine, Springdale foodies are in luck!. Find ten of the best restaurants in Springdale, Arkansas...
SPRINGDALE, AR
KHBS

Fire destroyed a Pea Ridge home Tuesday afternoon.

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — Fire destroyed a Pea Ridge home Tuesday afternoon. No one was home when the fire broke out on Gann Ridge Road, Jared Powell, fire chief, said. The home's burning roof created a challenge for firefighters. It wasn't clear what caused the fire as of 5...
PEA RIDGE, AR
talkbusiness.net

New Owens Corning plant in Fort Smith could open in late 2023

The Fort Smith Board of Directors on Tuesday (Oct. 4) approved two ordinances regarding $138 million in Industrial Revenue Bonds related to the new Owens Corning facility under construction. The first authorized the issuance of up to $115 million in Industrial Development Revenue Bonds on behalf of Owens Corning Composite...
FORT SMITH, AR
talkbusiness.net

Walton Family Foundation executive director resigns

The Walton Family Foundation in Bentonville is looking for a new executive director after its leader for the past three years turned in her resignation. The Walton Family Foundation was created in 1987 and is led by the family of Walmart Inc. founders Sam and Helen Walton. Annie Proietti, one of their granddaughters, is the board chair. The Walton’s youngest son, Jim Walton, is Proietti’s father.
BENTONVILLE, AR
247Sports

247Sports

54K+
Followers
379K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy