Oklahoma State

KTEN.com

Oklahoma raises reimbursement rates for disabled service providers

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN)— Oklahoma has boosted reimbursement rates by 25 percent for care providers who have clients with a Developmentally Disabled Services waiver through the Oklahoma Department of Human Services. The pandemic hit the health care industry hard, making an existing recruitment problem worse in a field where people...
107.3 PopCrush

Tips To Curb Your Fall Oklahoma Allergies

Welcome to fall allergy season in Oklahoma. It has arrived a little late this year compared to others, and we're all suffering in one way or another. While allergy medications do what they can for us, it's usually not enough, so how can you reduce your misery?. The last time...
KOCO

What day are cities in Oklahoma celebrating trick-or-treating?

Halloween is right around the corner. But because the holiday falls on a Monday this year, many Oklahomans are unsure when they're supposed to take their children trick-or-treating. With Halloween falling at the beginning of the week, people across Oklahoma may wonder which day their cities have trick-or-treating scheduled for.
blackchronicle.com

‘Oklahoma is way behind’ in nurse shortage, with nursing home execs ‘deeply concerned’

Oklahoma misplaced the equal of practically 40,000 eight-hour nursing shifts as RN and LPN hours dropped 4% from 2020 to 2021, state knowledge present. The nursing home sector says it feels that loss extra acutely. Hospitals are higher capable of supply greater wages and hiring bonuses as a result of most of their income is from non-public pay and Medicare, not like nursing properties, which rely predominantly on Medicaid — the bottom paying of the three.
KTEN.com

Eight-year plan to improve southern Oklahoma highways

(KTEN) — The Oklahoma Transportation Commission approved an eight-year construction plan this week. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation now has plans for $8.4 billion worth of projects, including widening Interstate 35 in Love County from the Red River to Mile Marker 15. The eight-year plan includes funding to begin...
KOCO

State says drought relief is on the way for Oklahoma farmers

OKLAHOMA CITY — The state said drought relief is on the way for Oklahoma farmers. It all depends on the weather, as everyone waits for the next rain. The Conservation Commission said they have money ready to send out to farmers who need it and farmers are hoping that keeps the relief coming.
KRMG

Insurance Department announces health plans in 2023 Oklahoma marketplace

The Oklahoma Insurance Department has announced that seven health insurance companies will offer plans in the Oklahoma Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace for 2023. The 2023 ACA Open Enrollment Period for individual health insurance plans runs from November 1, 2022, through January 15, 2023. Seven insurers that offered individual health...
News On 6

Oklahoma High School Ranks In Top 1% Nationally

The Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics ranked in the top 1% of public high schools nationwide. The ranking was based off academic statistics, college readiness and great reviews from students and parents. Out of 451 schools in the state, OSSM was the highest ranked public school and ranks first...
