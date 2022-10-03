Read full article on original website
kswo.com
Gov. Stitt signs bill preventing OU Children’s from receiving funding for gender transition services
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed a bill Tuesday which will prevent funding for OU Children’s Hospital which would be used for gender transition services for minors. Stitt’s office said in a press release members of the Legislature raised concerns about the Roy G. Biv...
KTEN.com
Oklahoma raises reimbursement rates for disabled service providers
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN)— Oklahoma has boosted reimbursement rates by 25 percent for care providers who have clients with a Developmentally Disabled Services waiver through the Oklahoma Department of Human Services. The pandemic hit the health care industry hard, making an existing recruitment problem worse in a field where people...
Tips To Curb Your Fall Oklahoma Allergies
Welcome to fall allergy season in Oklahoma. It has arrived a little late this year compared to others, and we're all suffering in one way or another. While allergy medications do what they can for us, it's usually not enough, so how can you reduce your misery?. The last time...
KOCO
What day are cities in Oklahoma celebrating trick-or-treating?
Halloween is right around the corner. But because the holiday falls on a Monday this year, many Oklahomans are unsure when they're supposed to take their children trick-or-treating. With Halloween falling at the beginning of the week, people across Oklahoma may wonder which day their cities have trick-or-treating scheduled for.
KOCO
Months after resignation spurred by scandal, Oklahoma Tourism Department has new leader
OKLAHOMA CITY — Months after a resignation, spurred by scandal, the Oklahoma Tourism Department has a new leader. Former director of Oklahoma’s unemployment system, Shelley Zumwalt is taking over, trying to clean up the mess left from the state parks maligned deal with the Swadley’s restaurants. "I...
This OKC Museum Is The First Certified Autism Center In Oklahoma
Museums are a great place to learn about history, art and so much more. Oklahoma is full of fun, educational museums for the whole family to enjoy. But often times, museums are not an option for families who have loved ones with autism or sensory needs. But recently, the National...
Gov. Stitt Signs Bill Outlawing Gender-Affirming Care At OU Children’s
Governor Kevin Stitt put pen to paper Tuesday on a bill that, in part, bans gender-affirming health care at OU Children’s Hospital. The bill, known as Senate Bill 3XX, “blocks funding to prevent gender transition services for minors” at the hospital located in Oklahoma City, the governor’s office said.
blackchronicle.com
‘Oklahoma is way behind’ in nurse shortage, with nursing home execs ‘deeply concerned’
Oklahoma misplaced the equal of practically 40,000 eight-hour nursing shifts as RN and LPN hours dropped 4% from 2020 to 2021, state knowledge present. The nursing home sector says it feels that loss extra acutely. Hospitals are higher capable of supply greater wages and hiring bonuses as a result of most of their income is from non-public pay and Medicare, not like nursing properties, which rely predominantly on Medicaid — the bottom paying of the three.
publicradiotulsa.org
Thousands of public school students applied and approved to transfer under new Oklahoma law
Heading into the new school year this fall almost 11,000 students requested to transfer under Oklahoma’s new open transfer law. Of the 10,924 transfer requests, 8,417 were approved between the start of 2022 and Aug. 15. Additionally, 541 were still pending. The vast majority of requests came this summer...
KTEN.com
Eight-year plan to improve southern Oklahoma highways
(KTEN) — The Oklahoma Transportation Commission approved an eight-year construction plan this week. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation now has plans for $8.4 billion worth of projects, including widening Interstate 35 in Love County from the Red River to Mile Marker 15. The eight-year plan includes funding to begin...
KOCO
State says drought relief is on the way for Oklahoma farmers
OKLAHOMA CITY — The state said drought relief is on the way for Oklahoma farmers. It all depends on the weather, as everyone waits for the next rain. The Conservation Commission said they have money ready to send out to farmers who need it and farmers are hoping that keeps the relief coming.
Governor signs emergency bill for drought relief
With much of Oklahoma impacted by an extreme drought, carrying over from the spring and summer, Governor Stitt just signed an emergency bill that could help Oklahoma farmers and ranchers withstand an alarming lack of water.
KFOR
New justice reform bill allows inmates to reduce their sentences through employment
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A bill that goes into effect in November will allow released inmates to earn credits to help reduce their sentences. Rep. Brian Hill from Mustang is the author. He joined Governor Kevin Stitt for a signing ceremony at the Department of Corrections campus on Wednesday.
‘This is my art. What are you doing?’ Man’s art seized by game wardens
An out of state traveling artist, who tried to sell his wares at an Oklahoma City swap meet, is now low on stock after he said game wardens confiscated his art.
What you need to know: REAL ID requirements in Oklahoma
In less than a year, Oklahomans will need to have a REAL ID in order to fly in the United States or visit certain federal buildings.
Insurance Department announces health plans in 2023 Oklahoma marketplace
The Oklahoma Insurance Department has announced that seven health insurance companies will offer plans in the Oklahoma Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace for 2023. The 2023 ACA Open Enrollment Period for individual health insurance plans runs from November 1, 2022, through January 15, 2023. Seven insurers that offered individual health...
KOCO
COVID-19 in Oklahoma: New cases, deaths, vaccine booster shots, omicron variant
KOCO 5 is keeping you updated on the COVID-19 pandemic in Oklahoma. Keep checking this story for updates on vaccination rates, latest data updates of new cases and the omicron variant, along with local and national headlines. [Complete coronavirus coverage | Oklahoma State Department of Health coronavirus page]. Confirmed COVID-19...
KOCO
Oklahoma County officials warn of scammers pretending to be sheriff
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is warning of scammers pretending to be with the sheriff’s office. Scammers hope to get Oklahomans with a call straight from the sheriff. OSCO said someone is pretending to be them and looking for thousands of dollars. One...
There can be no half measures in Oklahoma’s Nov. 8 election
There can be no half measures in Oklahoma’s Nov. 8 election, especially concerning the future of public education in this state. The post There can be no half measures in Oklahoma’s Nov. 8 election appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
News On 6
Oklahoma High School Ranks In Top 1% Nationally
The Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics ranked in the top 1% of public high schools nationwide. The ranking was based off academic statistics, college readiness and great reviews from students and parents. Out of 451 schools in the state, OSSM was the highest ranked public school and ranks first...
