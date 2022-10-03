ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Rhule makes decision on Baker Mayfield

No one would blame Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule if he decided to bench starting quarterback Baker Mayfield in an attempt to kickstart the team’s offense. However, while Rhule acknowledged Monday that the offense is sputtering, he’s sticking with his guy…for now. The Panthers dropped to...
Bleacher Report

3 Ways the Bears Can Help Justin Fields, Offense Break Out

The 2022 season has been downright painful for Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears offense. Through four games, the offense is ranked 31st in scoring, 31st in total yards per game and 26th in yards per play. When isolating the passing game, the stats are even more miserable. Some of...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Tua Tagovailoa Speaking to Concussion Evaluation Investigators Tuesday

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is speaking with investigators Tuesday as part of the NFL and NFLPA's inquiry into his concussion evaluation during and after a Week 3 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. Tagovailoa was allowed to return against Buffalo after halftime despite hitting his...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 5

We're one month into the 2022 NFL season, and four weeks into the fantasy football campaign. Things are taking shape...for better or worse. At quarterback, Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally showed some signs of life last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, but he still doesn't have as many fantasy points as Geno Smith or Jared Goff.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Bengals' Joe Burrow Says Concussions Are Part of NFL, Has Lost Memory of Some Games

The threat of head injuries is one of the costs of playing football in the eyes of Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow. "You're going to have head injuries," he said on The Colin Cowherd Podcast (via Ben Baby of ESPN). "You're going to tear your ACL. You're going to break your arm. That's the game that we play. That's the life that we live. And we get paid handsomely for it. I think going into every game, we know what we're getting ourselves into."
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

Colts' Jonathan Taylor Won't Play vs. Broncos with Ankle Injury

The Indianapolis Colts will be without superstar running back Jonathan Taylor for Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Colts ruled Taylor out on Wednesday because of an ankle injury. Taylor suffered the ankle injury during a Week 4 loss to the Tennessee Titans...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bleacher Report

The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 5

The 2022 fantasy season is a month old—a fact that means different things for different teams. For some, it is cause for celebration. Jalen Hurts has scrambled and thrown and piled up points. Nick Chubb has rumbled his way to many yards and touchdowns. Their teams are 4-0 or 3-1, and all is right with the universe.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson Placed on IR After Surgery on Knee Injury

The Atlanta Falcons have placed running back Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve because of a knee injury, the team announced Monday. Head coach Arthur Smith revealed Patterson had a minor procedure on the knee Monday morning. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the 31-year-old is expected to return when...
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

Cole Beasley Announces Retirement from NFL 2 Weeks After Signing with Buccaneers

Just two weeks after signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, veteran receiver Cole Beasley has announced his retirement. "He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it’s time to be a full-time dad and husband," Beasley's agent, Justin Turner, said in a statement to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

Todd McShay 2023 NFL Draft Rankings: CJ Stroud, Bryce Young, Bijan Robinson in Top 5

Almost halfway through the college football regular season, Alabama pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr. remains the top prospect in the 2023 NFL draft, according to ESPN's Todd McShay. The top four remains the same as McShay's preseason list, featuring quarterbacks C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young in the top five. The big...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Patriots' Jack Jones: Aaron Rodgers 'Disrespectful' for Throwing Out Route Against Me

New England Patriots defensive back Jack Jones took it personally when Aaron Rodgers targeted him with an out route during his team's Week 4 loss to the Green Bay Packers. "Personally, I feel like it's disrespectful to throw an out route on me," he told reporters after the game. "If you can throw the ball past me to get to the receiver, I'm no good."
NFL

