Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charlotte, NC and the effects of Hurricane Ian on Power, Sports, and the AirportTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Bean Vegan Cuisine: A Good Vegan Restaurant In Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
2 Positives and 1 huge negative from the Panthers' first victoryEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Related
Dolphins Coach Announces Official Decision On Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has announced an official decision on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins have announced that Tua Tagovailoa will not play vs. the New York Jets this Sunday. It's possible Tagovailoa misses multiple games. However, McDaniel is making it clear ...
thecomeback.com
Matt Rhule makes decision on Baker Mayfield
No one would blame Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule if he decided to bench starting quarterback Baker Mayfield in an attempt to kickstart the team’s offense. However, while Rhule acknowledged Monday that the offense is sputtering, he’s sticking with his guy…for now. The Panthers dropped to...
Bills to face Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett making 1st start in Buffalo
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin never had a definitive timeline on when to hand the keys to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense to Kenny Pickett. If anything, Tomlin wanted to delay a move that seemed inevitable from the moment the Steelers drafted Pickett with the 20th overall pick six months ago. Asked as recently as a […]
Pittsburgh Steelers Reportedly Make Official Starting Quarterback Decision
Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly sticking with the rookie. On Sunday, Tomlin replaced the veteran Mitch Trubisky with the rookie Kenny Pickett. It looks like that decision will be a permanent one. Per a report, the Steelers are "expected" to move forward with Kenny ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bleacher Report
3 Ways the Bears Can Help Justin Fields, Offense Break Out
The 2022 season has been downright painful for Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears offense. Through four games, the offense is ranked 31st in scoring, 31st in total yards per game and 26th in yards per play. When isolating the passing game, the stats are even more miserable. Some of...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Tua Tagovailoa Speaking to Concussion Evaluation Investigators Tuesday
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is speaking with investigators Tuesday as part of the NFL and NFLPA's inquiry into his concussion evaluation during and after a Week 3 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. Tagovailoa was allowed to return against Buffalo after halftime despite hitting his...
Bucs QB Tom Brady returns to practice despite multiple injuries
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were back on the practice field Thursday preparing for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, and quarterback Tom Brady was back in the saddle. The GOAT missed Wednesday’s practice due to multiple injuries to his throwing shoulder and one of the fingers on his throwing hand.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 5
We're one month into the 2022 NFL season, and four weeks into the fantasy football campaign. Things are taking shape...for better or worse. At quarterback, Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally showed some signs of life last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, but he still doesn't have as many fantasy points as Geno Smith or Jared Goff.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Bengals' Joe Burrow Says Concussions Are Part of NFL, Has Lost Memory of Some Games
The threat of head injuries is one of the costs of playing football in the eyes of Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow. "You're going to have head injuries," he said on The Colin Cowherd Podcast (via Ben Baby of ESPN). "You're going to tear your ACL. You're going to break your arm. That's the game that we play. That's the life that we live. And we get paid handsomely for it. I think going into every game, we know what we're getting ourselves into."
Bleacher Report
Colts' Jonathan Taylor Won't Play vs. Broncos with Ankle Injury
The Indianapolis Colts will be without superstar running back Jonathan Taylor for Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Colts ruled Taylor out on Wednesday because of an ankle injury. Taylor suffered the ankle injury during a Week 4 loss to the Tennessee Titans...
Bleacher Report
Commanders' Brian Robinson Talks Overcoming Adversity, Return to Field After Shooting
After returning to practice this week for the first time since being shot multiple times during an attempted robbery on Aug. 28, Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson opened up about overcoming adversity and getting back on the football field. Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Robinson called his first day of...
Bleacher Report
The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 5
The 2022 fantasy season is a month old—a fact that means different things for different teams. For some, it is cause for celebration. Jalen Hurts has scrambled and thrown and piled up points. Nick Chubb has rumbled his way to many yards and touchdowns. Their teams are 4-0 or 3-1, and all is right with the universe.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson Placed on IR After Surgery on Knee Injury
The Atlanta Falcons have placed running back Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve because of a knee injury, the team announced Monday. Head coach Arthur Smith revealed Patterson had a minor procedure on the knee Monday morning. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the 31-year-old is expected to return when...
Bleacher Report
49ers' Deebo Samuel Says He Doesn't Know What Jalen Ramsey Was Doing on 57-Yard TD
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel took advantage of an off-balance Jalen Ramsey on his 57-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter of Monday's 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Speaking to reporters after the game, Samuel said he was puzzled by Ramsey's approach against him in the...
RUMOR: Steelers make bold choice in Kenny Pickett vs. Mitch Trubisky QB battle
It looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers liked what they saw from Kenny Pickett in his first NFL action during Week 4 against the New York Jets. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, there are expectations around the league that the Steelers are moving forward with Pickett as their starting QB, replacing Mitch Trubisky in the process.
Bleacher Report
Cole Beasley Announces Retirement from NFL 2 Weeks After Signing with Buccaneers
Just two weeks after signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, veteran receiver Cole Beasley has announced his retirement. "He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it’s time to be a full-time dad and husband," Beasley's agent, Justin Turner, said in a statement to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
Bleacher Report
Landon Collins Agrees to Contract With Giants; Will Fly to London to Join Team
Safety Landon Collins told Josina Anderson of CBS Sports on Thursday that he signed with the New York Giants. Collins also said he will join the team in London for their game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, although it is unclear if he will play. Collins became a...
Bleacher Report
Todd McShay 2023 NFL Draft Rankings: CJ Stroud, Bryce Young, Bijan Robinson in Top 5
Almost halfway through the college football regular season, Alabama pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr. remains the top prospect in the 2023 NFL draft, according to ESPN's Todd McShay. The top four remains the same as McShay's preseason list, featuring quarterbacks C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young in the top five. The big...
Bleacher Report
Patriots' Jack Jones: Aaron Rodgers 'Disrespectful' for Throwing Out Route Against Me
New England Patriots defensive back Jack Jones took it personally when Aaron Rodgers targeted him with an out route during his team's Week 4 loss to the Green Bay Packers. "Personally, I feel like it's disrespectful to throw an out route on me," he told reporters after the game. "If you can throw the ball past me to get to the receiver, I'm no good."
Bleacher Report
Broncos' Russell Wilson 'Super Confident' in Status for Week 5 amid Shoulder Injury
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is a little banged up heading into Week 5, but he believes he'll be just fine for the Thursday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Wilson, who was limited in Tuesday's walkthrough because of a shoulder injury, told reporters he's "super confident" that he'll...
Comments / 0