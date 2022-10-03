ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Arkansas football at BYU kickoff time, TV released for nonconference road game

By Christina Long, Fort Smith Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zA8WA_0iKBeavS00

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas football has its kickoff time and TV network assignment for its second road game in October. The Razorbacks travel to Provo, Utah, to face BYU on Oct. 15 at 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will air on either ABC or ESPN.

Arkansas (3-2) faces BYU (4-1) for the first time in program history. The No. 25 Razorbacks will be fresh off their first true road game of the season against No. 23 Mississippi State in Week 6. No. 16 BYU will have just played Notre Dame.

REPORT CARD:Arkansas football report card vs Alabama: Razorbacks have a chance but end with mostly C's

The Cougars made a statement in Week 2 when they beat then-No. 8 Baylor in overtime. The following week, BYU suffered its only loss so far at No. 24 Oregon.

Arkansas is one of four Power Five opponents on the Cougars' schedule this season. BYU has been independent since 2011 but are set to join the Big 12 in 2023 alongside Houston, Cincinnati and UCF.

Christina Long covers the Arkansas Razorbacks for the Southwest Times Record and USA Today Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@swtimes.com.

Comments / 0

Related
bestofarkansassports.com

As Nights Cool, This Surging Sophomore Brings the Heat + More Arkansas Fall Ball Takeaways

FAYETTEVILLE — For the first time in three years, Dave Van Horn will get a look at his Arkansas baseball team against outside competition during the fall. Following their second annual Fall Classic on Friday, the veteran coach revealed that the Razorbacks would host the Texas Rangers’ instructional league team — which is made up of top prospects within the organization — for a pair of exhibition games on Oct. 12 and 13.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Local
Utah College Sports
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Provo, UT
Football
Local
Arkansas Football
City
Houston, AR
State
Arkansas State
Provo, UT
College Sports
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Football
Local
Utah Football
City
Fayetteville, AR
City
Provo, UT
State
Utah State
uatrav.com

Over-enrollment at the UofA stretches campus resources thin

Growing up in Arkansas means learning at a young age how much the UofA means to everyone in the state, not just its students. Arkansas needs the Razorbacks. The Hogs bring people together, no matter their background — they give people something to root for, something to be passionate about. I would hate for the love Arkansans have for the Razorbacks to be misplaced.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Amarillo Pioneer

Alex Fairly Involved in Arkansas Bicycle Accident

Local businessman Alex Fairly was involved in a bicycle crash on Thursday in Arkansas. According to Fairly’s Inspire Amarillo Facebook account, the local business leader was involved in a bicycle crash over the weekend in Bentonville, Arkansas. As a result of the accident, Fairly’s team says he suffered eight fractured ribs and a punctured, partially-collapsed lung.
BENTONVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu#Tv Network#American Football#College Football#Abc#Espn#Notre Dame#Cougars#Ucf#The Arkansas Razorbacks
talkbusiness.net

Marshalltown Tools in Fayetteville to add more than 100 jobs

Marshalltown is adding more than 100 jobs to its Fayetteville locations with the acquisition of Long Beach, Calif.-based Wal-Board Tools. Financial terms were not disclosed. Marshalltown said nearly 200 total jobs will be added with this deal, with the majority in Fayetteville. Jack Murders, vice president of Marshalltown’s Arkansas facilities,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Axios

4 places to grab lunch under $10 in Northwest Arkansas

The only thing better than a good lunch is a good, cheap lunch. We've got you covered with four tasty options for under $10. On the menu: A locally owned food truck in Fayetteville, Dot's serves Nashville hot chicken-style sandwiches and tenders, salad, cheese grits and fried potatoes. Cost: Plain...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
birchrestaurant.com

10 Best Restaurants in Springdale, AR

Some of the best food in Springdale, AR is right outside your door. If you’re looking for American fair, Mediterranean, Vietnamese food, an impeccable slice of pizza, or the best dry-aged steak you can imagine, Springdale foodies are in luck!. Find ten of the best restaurants in Springdale, Arkansas...
SPRINGDALE, AR
onlyinark.com

Chaffee Crossing: Rethinking History

Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority has established an interconnected community at Chaffee Crossing. The unique relationship with the old and new comes about through a long-range Master Plan that many are beginning to experience in fruition. Fort Chaffee is one of the most extended military connections for the state of Arkansas....
FORT SMITH, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
talkbusiness.net

Northwest Arkansas Land Trust conserves 830 acres in Benton County

Fayetteville nonprofit Northwest Arkansas Land Trust (NWALT) has acquired 830 acres of the historic Lake Frances property near Siloam Springs. According to a Wednesday (Oct. 5) news release, the deal was made possible with a grant from the Walton Family Foundation. NWALT spokesman Ryder Snell said the purchase price was approximately $3 million.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KTUL

Man dies in single car accident in LeFlore County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 77-year-old man has died after the vehicle he was a passenger in struck a tree, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The accident happened Tuesday morning just after 7 a.m. on Highway 9A near School House Road in Arkoma, Okla. Troopers say the driver...
TULSA, OK
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
621K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Smith, AR from Southwest Times Record.

 http://swtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy