Arkansas football at BYU kickoff time, TV released for nonconference road game

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas football has its kickoff time and TV network assignment for its second road game in October. The Razorbacks travel to Provo, Utah, to face BYU on Oct. 15 at 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will air on either ABC or ESPN.

Arkansas (3-2) faces BYU (4-1) for the first time in program history. The No. 25 Razorbacks will be fresh off their first true road game of the season against No. 23 Mississippi State in Week 6. No. 16 BYU will have just played Notre Dame.

The Cougars made a statement in Week 2 when they beat then-No. 8 Baylor in overtime. The following week, BYU suffered its only loss so far at No. 24 Oregon.

Arkansas is one of four Power Five opponents on the Cougars' schedule this season. BYU has been independent since 2011 but are set to join the Big 12 in 2023 alongside Houston, Cincinnati and UCF.

